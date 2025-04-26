Police Chief says new TM6 online will boost security in Thailand for good tourists and make it far safer

From May 1st, Thailand will roll out a new TM6 online system to screen all foreign visitors in advance, boost security and stop criminal gangs. Police say the move follows tourist abductions and will help restore confidence in Thailand’s safety and tourism.

National Police Chief General Kittirat Phanphet on Friday explained why the new TM6 online system from May 1st will help boost security for tourists in Thailand. The police chief revealed that the initiative was a direct response to security gaps exposed after the controversy of Chinese tourists being abducted in January 2025. He promised that the new system will also help the Royal Thai Police weed out undesirable criminals and conmen, particularly coming from China. It comes as the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) also this week launched new restrictions on liquids, gels and aerosols which should be checked by any departing passenger from the Kingdom. The new reforms came into effect on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Thai officials at the highest level are preparing for the introduction of the new TM6 online card from May 1st. On Friday, Minister of the Interior Anutin Charnvirakul announced he had signed orders to remove previous regulations dating back to 2022 to facilitate the new regime.

The “TM6 Online” system will require foreign visitors to register before arrival using a dedicated website or app. It’s part of a broader crackdown on criminal gangs using Thailand as a base or transit point.

Afterwards, National Police Chief General Kittirat Phanphet highlighted the benefits of the new system to the public. He said that the system would be linked to existing security databases.

Immigration officers to use security databases to flag watchlist names before they reach Thai territory

This link will allow immigration officers to scan for names on watchlists or previous offenders instantly. Importantly, it helps identify those with suspicious profiles before they reach Thai soil.

It would be particularly beneficial in stopping undesirable visitors from entering Thailand. General Kittirat revealed that ministers and agencies met on Friday to finalise the new regime.

Prime Minister Paethongtarn Shinawatra had previously ordered agencies to design a unified strategy. Top level meetings happened on Friday despite the young PM being hospitalised following her trip to Cambodia this week. The government now views foreign criminal activity as a matter of national security.

At the same time, the police are receiving support from the Chinese Embassy, government, and security agencies. This would be especially effective at halting criminal types from China from entering Thailand.

China pledges intelligence support in Thai crackdown on organised crime after tourist abductions

Beijing has pledged full cooperation, sharing intelligence and urging Thailand to act firmly. This follows mounting concern over so-called “grey” Chinese criminal groups operating in Bangkok.

General Kittirat wanted to address the controversy of Wang Xing and later abduction reports related to Chinese nationals in January, which had severely damaged Thailand’s reputation. This was particularly so in China. The police chief openly accepted that many abroad see Thai officials and police as complicit in such operations.

Consequently, key tourism arrivals from Asia have fallen by 17% since January. In brief, it highlights the importance of security and police operations to the Kingdom’s critical tourism industry.

However, General Kittirat admitted the public perception of official complicity must be tackled head-on. The TM6 rollout is seen as a critical step in restoring confidence.

In brief, the online TM6 system provides a solution. Police will, from May 1st, 2025, have prior notice of all arrivals in Thailand. In addition, they will have a live record of arrivals available online.

Live pre-arrival data to help Thai authorities detect offenders before flights land on Thai soil

That means authorities will know who’s coming in real-time, even before planes land. It also enables cross-checks with ongoing investigations and criminal probes.

Certainly, this will be used to secure Thailand’s borders. For instance, all arrivals will be compared with the database system. This includes lists of people prohibited from entering Thailand, those who have previously committed offences or other people deemed a security threat.

Crucially, it also screens for people using Thai proxies to hide illicit activities. These so-called “nominees” often act as fronts for hidden business operations.

General Kittirat additionally expressed confidence that the system would streamline entry by visitors into the country. This is because all screening will have been done before the visitors land in Thailand. Of course, the system also applies to all entry points to Thailand, including land and sea entry points.

Officials say the new process will cut queues and confusion at immigration desks. It is also particularly designed to ease congestion during peak travel periods.

New TM6 system to cut airport queues and boost efficiency at land and sea checkpoints nationwide

At the same time, there have also been changes for flying passengers leaving Thailand. The Kingdom’s Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) on Tuesday issued a new order relating to liquids, gels and aerosols being carried aboard flights leaving Thailand.

The updated rules apply at all airports and were published in the Royal Gazette on April 22nd. They replace older regulations first issued in 2022.

Notably, this follows a scare in Udon Thani on Thursday, April 17th. A suspect had left behind a bag of dirty laundry along with herbs at the airport. The bag subsequently tested positive for explosive trace elements. He was later arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport before an order was given to stand down.

Security forces responded quickly, but the incident raised alarm over potential gaps in screening. It reinforced calls for stricter cabin baggage controls. The importance of this grows as Thailand re-emerges as an aviation hub, part of the government’s plan to restore its position which was lost in 2015 after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) downgraded Thailand.

This week the US agency restored it to its past Category 1 status.

Updated aviation rules for liquids and gels follow scare and Thailand’s return to Category 1 rating

Significantly, this new regime introduced on April 22nd is strict.

For instance, it places restrictions on products such as mascara and even lip gloss. In particular, it restricts the weight and size of containers. Furthermore, they are to be packed and available for inspection in a resealable see-through bag.

Each container must hold no more than 100 millilitres. Total liquid volume must not exceed one litre.

Duty-free liquids are only allowed if sealed in tamper-evident bags with proof of same-day purchase. Essential medication and baby food are exempt with appropriate documentation.

