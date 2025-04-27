Young Russian tourists drinking beer and smoking at Koh Phi Phi sparks outrage just days after Sai Scott’s clash with a Russian visitor led to his removal, as Thai National Park officials move to take action against the boat operator and tour company.

Just a week after the uproar involving Sai Scott, the controversial National Park ranger and his clash with a Russian tourist, another storm broke out on Saturday. A hired speedboat loaded with young Russian men and women was caught on video partying with cigarettes and alcohol at Ao Pileh Lagoon off Koh Phi Phi Leh. It later emerged that the boat driver had personally handed out the cold beers. Meanwhile, the young Russians were seen frolicking in the water, drinking and smoking freely.

Thai National Park officials in Krabi are preparing to take action against a tour company and boatman after a new controversy has erupted. This comes just a week after controversial National Park ranger Siranat Bhirombhakdi, or Sai Scott, was dismissed from his role after accusing a Russian tourist of racism.

Mr. Sai alleged the man used the term “Ni Hao,” which is a specific term for Chinese people. Notably, in some quarters, it is considered offensive when addressed to other Asian people such as Thais.

Russian tourist denies using term ni hao as complaints mount against Sai Scott’s confrontational tactics

Certainly, the Russian tourist denied the claim and pleaded he never heard of the expression, let alone uttered it. Afterwards, a deluge of complaints was received by the National Park Director-General Atthaphon Charoenchansa.

These were against Mr. Sai Scott and his campaign of confrontation. The conservationist was criticised for disrupting the normal chain of command. In addition, his online activities were seen as a distraction to the work of some National Park officers.

Moreover, the rift widened when tourist boat operators accused Mr. Sai of being disruptive to tourism operations, straining relations further. Certainly, tourist firms and boat operators were particularly opposed to Mr. Siranat, with 68 of them signing a complaint to the National Park boss.

Subsequently, Mr. Sai resigned, but the National Park Services also removed him from his role as an honorary advisor to the Director-General. However, the fervent conservationist was defiant and promised to campaign for the preservation of sea waters and natural environments.

New video of young Russian tourists at Ko Phi Phi sparks public outrage amid marine park concerns

Previously, Mr. Sai had clashed with tourists in the southern scenic hotspots over behaviours deemed a threat to the environment. Therefore, on Saturday, when a video emerged of a young Russian men and women carousing off Ko Phi Phi Leh, it caused quite a stir online.

Indeed it appears to endorse Mr. Sai’s concern about tourism in the South. The video shows Russian men and women frolicking in the sea. It is reported that this occurred at Ao Pileh Lagoon off Koh Phi Phi Leh. According to officials, the group had openly consumed cold cans of beer and smoked cigarettes while wading in the shallow waters.

On Saturday, it was reported that the boatman himself lives in Koh Yao District of Phang Nga Province.

Later, at 3 pm, the Director of Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park announced he was taking action. Mr. Saengsuri Songthong ordered that the boat driver be tracked down and called in for a first warning. In addition, he was fined ฿5,000.

Boat driver confesses to distributing alcohol as national park officials impose swift and heavy fines

Investigators quickly located the boatman, who confessed to distributing the alcohol himself during the trip. The cans were kept cool in a refrigerator.

Simultaneously, a letter will be issued to the boat owner imposing a fine of ฿10,000. The company will also be given a warning as provided for in legislation.

In particular, the National Park Act 2019, Section 20, in addition to department regulations, prohibits alcohol from being brought into National park areas. Park officials additionally stressed that entering with or consuming alcohol violates Section 6 (7) of the 2020 park regulations.

Meanwhile, there was sarcasm and negative reactions from Thai audiences. Certainly, many Thais online see it as an abuse of the country’s scenic natural resources.

Public outcry on social media intensifies over foreign tourists’ drinking and smoking at marine park

One post read ‘Impressive Service,’ while others warned that the country’s protected areas could be destroyed by such behaviour.

Indeed, social media erupted after a Facebook page posted the clip, slamming the tour company and guides for turning a blind eye. Several netizens called for stricter enforcement, saying such actions tarnish Thailand’s precious marine heritage.

In response, Mr. Saengsuri assured them that park authorities remain vigilant and continue to enforce rules firmly against any offenders. He urged both tourists and tour operators to report infractions immediately to officials, highlighting these fines as proof of active enforcement.

