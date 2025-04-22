US–Thai trade talks stall again as PM urges caution and balance with China, while Paul Chambers’s brother demands no talks begin until the jailed academic is returned to the US, warning Trump to impose tariffs if his brother is not freed immediately.

The US–Thai trade talks were postponed for a second time on Monday as the talks suddenly faced a more difficult path. On Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Pichai Chunhavajira suggested that he had cancelled the US talks. He explained to reporters that Thailand is better off being slower—certainly to discover what kind of deals are being agreed with other countries. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra acknowledged the need to respect Thai entrepreneurs and farmers who are partners with China. Also on Monday, Mr. Kit Chambers, the brother of a US academic arrested on April 10th, called on US negotiators not to open talks with Thailand. He said such talks cannot be allowed to begin without his brother being returned home to the United States.

On Monday, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Pichai Chunhavajira made it clear that Thailand had postponed this week’s talks in the United States. The news on Monday, was the talks scheduled for the 23rd of April were off. Previous talks on April 21st were also postponed.

Mr. Pichai was speaking at Government House on Tuesday after the Prime Minister. He stated that he had cancelled the negotiations.

Deputy PM says Thailand must avoid rushing talks and learn what others gain before making any deal

This was because he wanted to see how other countries were faring first. Indeed, he questioned why any country would want to hurry to finalise a deal with the United States.

“Certainly, it is not the best way to get a good deal for Thailand. To be honest, we ask that you don’t be faster than others and don’t be slower than others. Being too fast is not good, and being slower than others is not good either.

The most appropriate thing is to look at what the front of the train is hit by. What the middle of the train is hit by. If we are in the middle, almost the back, we will know what to do. Certainly, I want everyone to go, it’s just a matter of how to arrange the queue. As for me, I may have to be a bit more careful,” Mr. Pichai said.

Mr. Pichai had been scheduled to travel to Seattle last week for talks with American business leaders but ultimately cancelled the trip, emphasising instead the need for Thailand to proceed cautiously.

Despite the cancellation of high-level discussions, he confirmed that working-level talks between Thai and American officials continue. Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan, another member of the negotiation team, expressed hope that future negotiations would yield positive results, citing longstanding bilateral relations between the two countries.

Earlier, PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra also appeared to roll back Thailand’s enthusiasm for doing a deal with the United States. Significantly, it all comes within hours of an ultimatum from China.

Paetongtarn says the US deal must respect Thai ties with China and ensure all stakeholders support talks

On Monday, Beijing warned of retaliatory action against any country ‘pleasing’ the United States at its expense.

On Tuesday, before Mr. Pichai spoke, PM Paetongtarn warned that many entrepreneurs and farmers in Thailand worked with China. She insisted that any deal must be balanced between the interests of China and the United States. At the same time, she insisted that just because Thailand is small, it cannot be pushed around. In short, it must be treated as an equal. In short, it is not the music the Trump White House wants to hear.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn insisted that Thailand would not give the United States everything it wanted. Any deal must be ‘win-win’ for both countries. “Every country is equally important,” she declared.

At the same time, she said that if any critic says Thailand is going too slow, they are wrong. Certainly, Thailand needed to have a full agreement between its stakeholders and other partners.

Finally, Thailand wanted good relations with both superpowers. Therefore, there must be a balance between both countries achieved.

PM says April 23 talks were paused at US request and signals delay in any major breakthrough

To that end, the Prime Minister said on Tuesday that the April 23rd meeting had been postponed at Washington’s request. At length, she cited concerns from the American side that some key points required further review.

She explained that Thai officials had been in informal talks with their US counterparts to evaluate where progress could realistically be made. Paetongtarn also confirmed she had held informal talks with her ASEAN counterpart, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. This was about coordinating positions among Southeast Asian nations. She is also due to travel to Cambodia on April 23–24.

Certainly, it appears that the prospect of a breakthrough trade deal between the United States and Thailand is receding. Indeed, as time progresses, the matter is becoming more convoluted and problematic.

At the same time, another problem arose also on Monday.

It came from Mr. Kit Chambers, the brother of respected Naresuan University academic Professor Paul Chambers. Mr. Chambers, who has lived in Thailand for thirty years, was arrested on April 10th.

Arrest of Paul Chambers adds pressure as Thai–US relations now face strain over trade and diplomacy

He was later jailed overnight in Phitsanulok Prison after bail was initially denied by the Provincial Court. Mr. Chambers was charged with an offence under Article 112 of the Criminal Code on lèse-majesté. In addition, he was charged with an offence under the 2007 Computer Crime Act.

The charges stem from a conference organised in Singapore in October 2024. This was promoted by the Institute of Southeast Asian Studies. However, someone in Singapore wrote an introduction for Mr. Chambers as a speaker.

Later, it emerged that this was the basis for the lèse-majesté charges. Despite explaining this to police in Phitsanulok on April 10th, the matter still proceeded. Later, Mr. Chambers had bail posted and was released on ฿300,000. Significantly, he was ordered not to leave the country, his passport was taken and he must wear an ankle bracelet.

On Monday, writing for the Oklahoma-based newspaper The Oklahoman, Mr. Kit decried his brother’s treatment in Thailand. The newspaper is the most widely read in America’s 59th biggest state. This is Trump heartland.

Charges against academic seen as politically driven by military elements and conservatives in the North

At length, he said his brother was being targeted by arch-conservatives in Phitsanulok and certain elements in the military. The charges against the academic were pursued by the Third Army, which is based in Phitsanulok.

Certainly, this is also the seat of Naresuan University. Paul Chambers’s wife, Associate Professor Napisa Waiturakiat, is the Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences there.

On Monday, Mr. Kit Chambers spoke of how his brother was previously a respected professor at the University of Oklahoma. He was additionally a Peace Corps volunteer and had come to Thailand in 1993. There he met his wife.

Afterwards, Mr. Chambers became a respected international academic, particularly an expert on Southeast Asian affairs and the Thai military.

His brother on Monday said that because of this, he had always respected Thai culture. Therefore, he would never do anything to insult or offend the country’s revered monarchy.

Instead, Mr. Chambers believes his brother is being targeted for his sound belief in American constitutional principles. Undoubtedly, this is a growing divide in Thailand. Significantly, more younger people have embraced such values.

Mr. Kit, in turn, called on President Donald Trump’s Make America Great team to take a tough stand against Thailand. Firstly, he called for no tariff talks without the return of Mr. Chambers to the United States.

Kit Chambers warns no US–Thai trade talks should start until his brother is first returned to America

The professor’s brother likened him to a political prisoner held abroad. Indeed, the theme of rescuing Americans incarcerated abroad is a theme of the second Trump administration.

In his op-ed published on April 21st, Kit insisted that trade talks with Thailand should not proceed while an American citizen remained unjustly detained.

“Send my brother home or face sky-high tariffs,” he wrote, framing the situation as a test of America’s resolve to defend its citizens overseas. He stressed that discussions on tariff relief or economic cooperation must not ignore fundamental human rights.

Previously, after his arrest, the United States State Department had expressed alarm at Mr. Chambers’s treatment in Thailand. Spokeswoman Tammy Bruce made it clear the matter is being closely monitored. Indeed, there were American consular officials with Mr. Chambers on April 10th when he was taken into custody.

Family says jail conditions were ‘squalid’ and restrictive bail was only granted after an appeal to a higher court

On Monday, Mr. Chambers was highly critical that his brother was imprisoned in ‘squalid conditions’ at Phitsanulok Central Prison. This was before eventually being released on bail. Of course, this only came after an appeal to a higher court.

Finally, Mr. Chambers called on US trade negotiators to only open talks with Thailand once Mr. Chambers is confirmed as having returned home.

His appeal adds to the pressure already mounting on the Thai government, as President Trump’s administration has made clear its stance on citizens detained abroad.

The risk of economic retaliation, including a threatened 36% tariff on Thai exports, could severely impact the kingdom’s economy. Thailand is among the Southeast Asian countries predicted to be hit hardest by US levies. These economic challenges compound a growing diplomatic strain at the same time. This is being caused by increasingly fractious relations between the United States and China.

