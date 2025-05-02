Mad Mustafa from Belgium created chaos at a Pattaya 7/11 on Tuesday morning destroying bottles of wine

Mad Mustafa, 25, went berserk at a Pattaya Seven-Eleven at 4 a.m., pouring soda on himself and smashing at least 10 wine bottles. The viral rampage shocked staff and locals. He later sobered up, paid ฿35,000 in damages, and avoided charges through police mediation.

A 25-year-old Belgian tourist caused mayhem and terrified staff in the early hours of Sunday morning in Pattaya. It is the latest incident involving a foreign visitor behaving badly in the resort city. Fortunately, local police responded quickly and took the man into custody. He later paid compensation for the damage caused during the rampage, and no charges were filed against him.

A Belgian tourist has paid ฿35,000 ($1,050) in damages after a destructive outburst at a Pattaya convenience store in the early hours of April 27, 2025. The incident occurred around 4:00 a.m. inside a Seven-Eleven store on Soi Na Kluea 16 in Bang Lamung district. A man, later identified as 25-year-old Belgian national Mr Mustafa, caused widespread damage and shocked onlookers.

Before the chaos began, Mustafa bizarrely poured soft drinks over his head while standing at the cashier counter. Moments later, he walked over to the wine display and, without warning, began knocking bottles to the floor. At least 10 wine bottles were shattered. Glass and wine spread across the floor, stunning employees and leaving a trail of destruction.

Viral footage of tourist drenching himself and smashing bottles in an early morning Pattaya store rampage

Importantly, the entire event was caught on camera. A TikTok user named @Mrbochkarev posted several clips of the incident. His videos, narrated in Russian, were captioned “Free visa, tourist, Pattaya madness.” The clips quickly went viral, fuelling debate online about visitor conduct and public safety in Pattaya.

Soon after the rampage, staff alerted authorities. Officers from Bang Lamung Police Station arrived promptly and detained Mustafa. He was taken to the station and held in a cell to sober up.

By April 30, reporters visited the convenience store where the damage occurred. However, store staff declined to give interviews, saying their head office had told them not to speak. Still, shattered glass and signs of the earlier chaos remained evident.

Following a police investigation, Mustafa was formally charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct. Nevertheless, the situation did not escalate to a court case. After sobering up, Mustafa agreed to compensate the store with a payment of ฿35,000.

Tourist pays damages and escapes charges as police and store settle the matter through mediation process

As a result, store management chose not to press charges. The matter was resolved through police mediation. According to officials, both parties agreed to settle the issue amicably.

Locals expressed frustration over the disturbance. One nearby resident called the incident “completely unnecessary.” Others voiced concerns about the impact of such behaviour on Pattaya’s image.

Notably, this was not an isolated case. Last month, an American tourist disrupted traffic by lying in the middle of a busy road. Such incidents have become a familiar pattern in this beachside city known for its nightlife.

Although Pattaya relies heavily on international tourism, incidents like this highlight the darker side of its popularity. Public drunkenness and disorderly behaviour remain recurring issues, particularly in nightlife areas.

Still, the swift response by local police has been praised. Officers quickly contained the situation, preventing further damage and ensuring no injuries occurred.

Drunken tourist episodes add to list of growing concerns about Pattaya’s image and public safety issues

However, the viral videos continue to circulate online, drawing criticism and concern from viewers around the world.

The Pattaya Tourism Authority has not yet commented. Certainly, local officials are expected to address the issue if further incidents arise.

Ultimately, this chaotic episode has underscored a growing problem in Pattaya. As one longtime resident put it, “Tourists are welcome, but there must be limits.”

