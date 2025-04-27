Russian in Pattaya seriously injured in stabbing by fellow Russian after chatting with old girlfriend

A jealous Russian boyfriend brutally stabbed his girlfriend’s ex in Pattaya after seeing them together. The victim, Mr. Mikhail, was left critically injured, while the attacker calmly walked away. Police are investigating with CCTV footage as key evidence.

A Russian man was left fighting for his life on the side of the street on Saturday after being set upon by a jealous rival. The Russian had earlier been talking casually to an old girlfriend when confronted by her present beau, also a Russian. The new boyfriend stabbed the Russian in the neck, leaving him with a major wound. Afterwards, he walked away from the scene nonchalantly, discarding the knife in a nearby bin. Meanwhile, his girlfriend stayed with her former boyfriend, awaiting emergency services.

A jealous boyfriend in Pattaya brutally stabbed his girlfriend’s former lover in a shocking incident on April 26, 2025. The attack took place in front of a condominium in the Khao Phra Tamnak area. At length, it was clearly captured by security cameras, providing police with key evidence.

At around 6:00 p.m., Pattaya City Police were alerted to a stabbing in Soi 4, a well-known street in the city. In particular, this incident took place in the Khao Phra Tamnak area, Soi 4.

Russian national stabbed in the neck by a jealous boyfriend in love triangle dispute, police respond swiftly

Officers quickly arrived at the scene, where they found Mr. Mikhail, a Russian national, lying on the ground covered in blood.

He had suffered a deep neck wound, which severed a major blood vessel. First responders rushed to provide emergency care before transporting him to Pattaya City Hospital. His condition was critical, and doctors immediately worked to save his life.

Witnesses later revealed that the incident stemmed from jealousy. The victim, Mr. Mikhail, had recently met with his ex-girlfriend, a Russian woman, outside the condominium.

Although they had ended their romantic relationship, they still kept in touch. Meanwhile, her new boyfriend, who lived nearby, had been keeping a close watch on her. He was aware of their meeting.

When the current boyfriend saw the woman sitting intimately with her former lover, he became furious. He approached the couple, aggressively confronting the victim.

Without warning, the suspect stabbed Mr. Mikhail in the neck, causing him to collapse. Despite the severe injuries, the victim attempted to fight back but was quickly overwhelmed.

After the brutal stabbing, the attacker calmly walks away and disposes of the weapon, leaving victim in shock

After the attack, the assailant walked away calmly. He disposed of the knife in a garbage bin, making no effort to hide his involvement.

He seemed unfazed by the violent confrontation, as he left the scene without any further interaction. The woman, in shock, was left standing beside her ex-boyfriend, whose shirt was soaked in his own blood.

Police confirmed that the entire attack was recorded on the building’s CCTV cameras. The footage clearly shows the assailant’s actions. This critical evidence is now being used to track down the suspect. Pattaya City Police are working closely with Tourist Police to locate and apprehend the foreign national involved.

The case has raised concerns about the safety of foreign nationals in Pattaya, a popular tourist destination. Jealousy and personal disputes have led to violent confrontations in the past.

Experts warn that such crimes are becoming more common as foreign residents face complex relationship dynamics.

Multiple shocking incidents on the same day in Pattaya, including the murder of a Thai transgender woman

Indeed the violent love triangle case was not the only shocking crime reported in Pattaya on Saturday. In the early hours, a Chinese man murdered a Thai transgender woman. He then removed organs from her body, leading to a disturbing police investigation. Officers later detained the suspect at Suvarnabhumi Airport, but the details of that case remain under review pending an autopsy.

Authorities in Pattaya are calling for residents and tourists to remain alert. They urge anyone who witnesses suspicious activity to report it immediately. As both investigations unfold, police are committed to bringing the suspects to justice.

These crimes serve as a reminder of the dangers that can arise from unchecked jealousy. The danger of such relationships is of course raised in Pattaya, renowned as a playground for sex and partying.

The resort city has additionally seen shocking incidents linked to drug abuse among long-stay foreigners.

A spate of violent crimes in Pattaya raises concerns about safety and personal disputes among foreigners

For instance, on Saturday morning, a 34-year-old Irish man was viciously attacked while riding a motorbike. An assailant, also on a motorbike, used a retractable knife to slash him repeatedly. Police suspect a personal motive in that case.

On April 8th, a British man, Michael Ward, shot himself in the forehead while playing Russian roulette. He had previously been partying with nitrous oxide and drugs, including cannabis. Miraculously, the 30-year-old survived and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Certainly, this latest incident in Pattaya is a stark lesson on the potential for violence in unstable personal relationships.

