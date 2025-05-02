TM6 rollout hailed a success as 90% of arrivals use the new online form, but top officials warn Thailand’s tourism is in crisis. Minister Surawong blames negative foreign media, falling Chinese arrivals and image-damaging news coverage for deepening the slump.

Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports on Thursday hailed the new online TM6 system as a “satisfactory success.” It is reported that 90% of arrivals used the system on Day One. However, Minister Surawong Thienthong and Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Ms Natthriya Thaweevong, both expressed alarm at negative media coverage of Thailand across the media — in particular, foreign media in English and Chinese. It comes as there are fears that 68% of flight capacity to China may be axed in the coming quarters. Indeed, on Thursday, Minister Surawong described the situation as a crisis which must be tackled. On one hand, he agreed to investigate dual pricing in Thailand, but on the other hand, he gave short shrift to holidaymakers looking for cheap prices.

On Thursday, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Tourism and Sports described the new online TM6 system as a “satisfactory success” on its first day of operation. Ms Natthriya Thaweevong hailed the system’s smooth rollout, with the Immigration Bureau highlighting it as a key step to boost visitor confidence.

The top official said that 90% of arrivals had filled out the online form. Meanwhile, paper forms were being made available to other passengers. In addition, terminals at arrivals can be used to complete the form before being cleared through Immigration Bureau checkpoints.

Officials report strong uptake of online TM6 form as part of efforts to modernise and speed up arrivals

The form, known officially as the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC), is part of a wider digital push to streamline entry. Travellers can complete it online up to three days before arrival, with confirmation emailed directly.

At the same time, she was satisfied that the new regime would help make foreign tourists safer in Thailand. The Tourism Ministry confirmed this system would link into broader incident reporting tools, helping track and respond to safety concerns.

Ms. Natthriya was speaking at the same time as the Minister of Tourism and Sports, Surawong Thienthong, admitted that presently Thailand’s foreign tourism sector had descended into crisis. He said this concern was shared during recent meetings with major private-sector stakeholders, including travel agents and hotel associations.

This comes with dwindling numbers arriving daily from China. Indeed, on Thursday, it was revealed that up to 68% of flight capacity between China and Thailand may be axed in the coming months. In short, the Chinese market is being closed off from Thailand. Minister Surawong warned that without swift action, this downturn could worsen and severely impact employment in the tourism supply chain.

Minister raises alarm over flight cuts and says foreign tourism crisis now threatens Thai employment

As previously revealed, this is against a backdrop of a 17% drop in tourist numbers from Asia. Indeed, across all short-haul routes, the reason is a perceived lack of safety in Thailand.

The Ministry has coordinated with the Tourist Police to intensify visibility and presence at key tourist zones to address this.

In particular, many Chinese nationals have shared clips and alarming posts about crime and scams in the kingdom. Officials urged the public to verify information before sharing, warning that false or misleading clips could damage livelihoods.

For example, on Thursday, even the new online TM6 system was faced with a scammer alternative. A private service was offering inbound travellers the same service for $10, which was available for free on the Immigration Bureau site. Authorities confirmed that the fake site appeared highly professional and were moving quickly to take it down.

Certainly, the commercial service site looked convincing and was supported by clear information. In addition, it also appeared to be able to provide the service. In other words, it allowed users to register on the Immigration Bureau’s official site and database.

Nonetheless, the Immigration Bureau clarified that only the official site can issue valid TDAC confirmations, and warned against unofficial links.

Surge in scam sites and fake TM6 services fuels warnings as fears for foreign tourist safety persists online

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Ms. Natthriya, along with Minister Surawong, were both concerned about media coverage of Thailand.

The Permanent Secretary expressed concern at the news coverage of holidaymakers and errant players in Thailand. She emphasised the psychological effect of viral negative clips, which she said directly affect tourism vendors and service operators.

These often showed violent incidents or scandalous behaviour by foreign tourists. In turn, this was picked up by media organisations.

Ms. Natthriya warned that such coverage can destroy the livelihood of those in the foreign tourism industry. The Ministry urged Thai citizens to help clarify misinformation when shared. Furthermore, they were urged to take pride in promoting Thailand’s image.

She particularly questioned such clips where those uploading them failed to understand the context or background to them.

It was a theme taken up by her boss, Minister Surawong Thienthong. The Minister confirmed that there has been an acute downturn in tourist numbers. However, he insisted that the matter can still be rectified. He stressed that the current crisis is still in its early phase and could be reversed with a coordinated response.

Officials blame viral videos and negative press for the deepening slump in international tourist arrivals

He described it as a “crisis” of confidence. In short, he asked for cooperation from the media to disseminate only good news about Thailand. The Minister said the main problem was concerns in key areas about the safety and security of tourists in Thailand.

He added that media distortions, especially in translated news, often made matters seem worse than they were.

The Minister’s comments come the day after a conference of security agencies and Tourism Ministry officials to discuss safety. Minister Surawong Thienthong lamented that such activities rarely obtain press coverage or pictures online.

At the same time, he also commented on the ongoing controversy over Chinese nationals moving to Thailand on bogus visas. This scandal emerged when the scandal of grey capital-funded Chinese casinos was exposed earlier this year.

This week, it was revealed that such activities are still ongoing. In short, seemingly legitimate universities with low tuition fees are being used by Chinese people to obtain student visas. In turn, they are using these to infiltrate the Thai economy.

Authorities have begun scrutinising such institutions, with new checks being introduced to filter non-genuine students.

Surawong urges the media to support tourism while warning over bogus visas and underground migration

This is now being seen as particularly detrimental to Thai interests as the scale of such activities is vast. Minister Surawong on Thursday underlined that these people were certainly not tourists.

At length, they were often employees of shady Chinese-controlled business operations. The Minister clarified these schemes exploit legal loopholes and harm Thailand’s reputation as a welcoming destination.

“It is confirmed that the authorities are taking strict security measures and emphasised that all the cases that have occurred in the past are cases of foreigners being tricked into working, not actually coming as tourists.” Enforcement has been ramped up in key cities, with support from immigration and labour inspectors.

In the meantime, the Minister was more concerned with the “rapid distribution” of news. Particularly negative news stories about foreign tourists experiencing problems in Thailand.

Minister links visa abuse and grey economy to damaged image as news of incidents spreads rapidly

Nevertheless, he still insisted that foreign tourism expenditure this year was holding up. Earlier, Ms. Natthriya Thaweevong presented a plan for Thailand’s tourism promotion efforts to target known high-spending European travellers.

Campaigns will now target key European Union markets, focusing on direct flights and premium offerings such as wellness and luxury stays.

“Tourism is now the only engine left to rely on to drive the economy. Whatever can be done, we will try to do it first because since the beginning of 2025 until now, foreign tourists from some markets have actually decreased, such as China. However, in terms of income, it has increased compared to the same period in 2024, even though the number has decreased. It is considered that there are more high-quality, high-spending tourists,” Mr. Surawong said. He called tourism a “national priority” and vowed to adapt rapidly to shifting market trends.

Significantly, the Minister said he would investigate escalating dual pricing. This is a particularly galling aspect of visiting Thailand for many foreign tourists. It is regularly raised in surveys among visitors. He plans to meet with the Transport Ministry to review pricing standards for taxis, ferries and entry fees to attractions.

Thailand pivots to wealthier tourists as government eyes premium offerings and dual pricing reforms

Nonetheless, the Minister hit back at complaints about prices. He suggested that he no longer wanted Thailand viewed as a cheap and cheerful tourist destination. Indeed, he insisted Thai businesses are interested in high market rates for services and products.

He argued that tourists should expect value, not bargains. In addition, he said higher prices reflected rising global costs.

“Competition in the current tourism sector is not easy because many countries are increasingly pushing tourism, especially China, which is increasingly stealing the tourist market from foreign countries. And Thailand has been continuously receiving negative news. If we cannot erase the bad news, it will have a negative effect on Thailand’s image. I am worried that it will be a single drop of honey that will affect the overall picture of Thailand, not just tourism,” said Mr. Surawong.

The Minister warned that Thailand was losing out now to China as more Thais are visiting the Communist country. This week it was reported that there were presently as many Thais travelling to China as Chinese tourists visiting the kingdom.

