Anutin turns the tables on casino issue. Calls for public referendum on the Entertainment Complex bill

Anutin turns the heat up on Paetongtarn’s casino push, calling for a national referendum after a 520-rai Bangkok Port site was revealed for a mega entertainment complex. Tensions flare as coalition unity wavers and opposition to legal gambling gains ground.

After Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra reiterated her vision on Tuesday for Entertainment Complex developments to boost foreign tourism, Deputy Prime Minister and Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul on Wednesday called for a public referendum on the issue. His remarks followed an announcement by the Deputy Transport Minister that a 520-rai site at Bangkok Port had recently been earmarked for a major entertainment complex development.

Just 24 hours after Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra came to staunchly defend the Pheu Thai Party’s vision for man-made tourist attractions under the Entertainment Complex Act, the leader of the second coalition party in the government has replied.

On Tuesday, the PM defended the government’s vision, explaining that the gambling or casino elements in these mega projects were small but vital. The new entertainment complexes will provide stadiums for concerts, while gambling activities will be tightly regulated.

Ms. Paetongtarn explained that Thailand would be promoting the model used successfully in Singapore.

Singapore-style model promoted to attract elite tourists and boost investment in post-COVID travel era

She was referring to Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands model—glitzy, tightly controlled, and designed to attract high-end tourists. She explained that this policy is designed to boost investment in Thailand. After that, it would attract higher-level high-end elite tourists.

According to government insiders, this group includes ultra-wealthy travellers from China, South Korea, and the Middle East. Officials say Thailand needs new tourism magnets after COVID-19 changed global travel patterns and weakened traditional markets.

The Entertainment Complex bill was withdrawn at the end of the last parliamentary season. Now, however, with foreign tourism changed, the government insists it must take stronger action. In particular, authorities believe inaction could cause Thailand to fall behind regional competitors like Singapore and the Philippines.

However, a controversial speech by Bhumjaithai Party Secretary-General and Buriram MP Mr. Chaichanok Chidchob on April 8th has sparked tensions. It has certainly caused division and distrust between the ruling parties.

In it, he vowed never to vote for any form of legal gambling. His remarks struck a nerve and immediately reignited public concern over gambling’s social and moral costs.

Opposition to gambling intensifies as Chidchob’s speech triggers grassroots backlash and conservative support

As expected, religious groups and conservative networks quickly voiced support for his anti-casino stance. Afterwards, Bhumjaithai Party leader and Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul apologised to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. Nonetheless, since then, there have been questions about this legislation. It has also been met with a strong and rising grassroots movement opposing the measure.

In recent weeks, community leaders across Bangkok and rural Thailand have stepped up protests and petitioned MPs. Moreover, hashtags opposing gambling zones have surged online, drawing support from students and regional activists alike.

At the same time, the bill is undeniably being used as a focal point for enemies of the government, particularly opponents of the Shinawatra family. Critics portray the proposal as another elite-backed scheme to benefit business allies close to the popular and wealthy dynasty.

Certainly, coalition partners are also under pressure to clarify their stance ahead of parliamentary debates.

Foreign investors show growing interest as global casino firms eye sites in and around Bangkok as a top prize

Meanwhile, there is known to be strong interest from large commercial firms in possible sites to run such entertainment complexes. Several firms, such as the Galaxy Entertainment Group in Macau, a Chinese-owned firm, have openly endorsed the proposal. Meanwhile, top US firms are also said to be studying the feasibility of a large international casino in Thailand, particularly in Bangkok.

According to sources, American firms are especially keen on developments near airports and luxury hotels. So far, several feasibility studies have quietly begun, despite no final green light from the government.

The private sector sees huge potential in combining leisure, entertainment, and gambling into one regulated environment. The latest news is that Deputy Prime Minister Anutin, on Wednesday, came out and called for a public referendum on the issue.

He told reporters a national vote would give the law legitimacy and ease growing political tensions. “This is not a minor law,” he said. “It impacts the entire country’s moral and economic landscape.”

Earlier, he had already proposed the idea to the Prime Minister, who reportedly welcomed the suggestion. Significantly, Anutin stressed that all coalition parties must agree before pushing anything to Parliament.

“If one party sets conditions, others will too. That’s not unity,” he warned.

Anutin urges a referendum as a way to defuse tensions and build consensus across coalition party lines

He added that skipping public consultation would only deepen mistrust and risk future legal backlash.

Also on Wednesday, the Deputy Minister of Transport announced that 520 rai of land at Bangkok Port was being earmarked for a massive entertainment complex zone. The minister highlighted that at this time, no casino was planned at the location.

Deputy Minister Manaporn Charoensri said the project will include a cruise terminal, hotels, offices, and malls. Notably, the casino element is excluded for now and depends entirely on legalisation by Parliament.

A ฿20-million study will be launched to explore the project’s feasibility over the next 12 months. According to officials, the 520-rai site represents only Phase One of a broader port redevelopment.

Bangkok Port site pegged for massive complex in phase one of multibillion-baht waterfront makeover

Nevertheless, the site is seen as a favourite for Thailand’s first casino if the legislation gets the green light from Parliament. The broader Bangkok Port zone spans 2,353 rai and includes 27 communities with around 15,000 households.

Officials insist port operations will not be affected and local communities will not be displaced. Still, activists say safeguards must be locked in to prevent land grabs or unfair evictions down the line.

Developers are already eyeing the site, which has central access, riverfrontage, and proximity to downtown. If passed, the law could turn this location into Thailand’s first full-scale, state-regulated casino resort.

Further reading:

Joke’s on the media. Cabinet ministers and PM affirm Bhumjaithai and Pheu Thai coalition until 2027

Big political moves in the offing. Rumours in Bangkok say the Bhumjaithai Party may be shown the door

Rising anger and tension between the main coalition parties in government after Chidchob Scion’s speech

Casino Bill in peril: hit by fake News Blast and strong objections from top legal eagles and academics

New era for Thailand’s foreign tourism industry may be dawning as Casino bill is approved by cabinet

฿50 million on deposit before you can enter proposed new Thai casinos according to draft new complex law

Government to take its chances by legalising casino complex operations and online gambling in Thailand

Casino bill already causing division at cabinet level as Bhumjaithai Party appears less than convinced

Minister outlines plans for Casinos, Disneyland and a tax support system for workers to Parliament

Legal casinos and gambling in Thailand being weighed up carefully after Deputy PM’s backing