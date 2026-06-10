Israeli man arrested on arrival at Koh Samui Airport over nominee firm to buy property for holiday home

Israeli land suspect Eden Alisa was arrested at Samui Airport after returning to Thailand as police widened a Koh Phangan nominee ownership crackdown. The probe has issued 45 warrants, with an accounting firm and Thai proxy shareholders now under investigation.

An Israeli national was arrested at Samui Airport after returning to Thailand to face allegations linked to a widening Koh Phangan land nominee investigation. Police say Eden Alisa, 30, used a company with Thai nominee shareholders to obtain island property, as a broader crackdown has produced 45 arrest warrants and expanded to examine alleged proxy shareholders and an accounting firm.

An Israeli national was arrested at Samui Airport on Wednesday after returning to Thailand to face allegations of an illegal nominee land arrangement on Koh Phangan.

Investigators from Surat Thani Immigration Police and Koh Phangan Police Station carried out the operation. Officers arrested Eden Alisa, 30, shortly after his flight landed at about 10.30am. The arrest was based on a warrant issued by the Koh Samui Provincial Court on May 21.

Police accused Mr Alisa of submitting false statements to land officials. Investigators said the alleged purpose was to obtain land rights through a company using Thai nominee shareholders.

Israeli suspect returned to Thailand before airport arrest over Koh Phangan land scheme allegations

Earlier, authorities had prepared searches connected to the case. However, Mr Alisa had left Thailand before those warrants were executed. Later, investigators learned he planned to return through Samui Airport. They then organised an interception operation before his arrival.

During questioning, Mr Alisa admitted he was the person named in the warrant, according to police. In addition, investigators said he admitted hiring an accounting firm to establish Alisa Paradise Co. Ltd. They stated that Thai nationals provided by the firm became company shareholders.

According to investigators, Alisa Paradise Co. Ltd was used to register land ownership on Koh Phangan. Furthermore, police said Mr Alisa intended to build a private holiday residence on the land.

Following the arrest, officers transferred him to investigators at Koh Phangan Police Station for legal proceedings. Meanwhile, the inquiry expanded beyond the Israeli suspect.

Police widen probe into accounting firm and wider Koh Phangan nominee ownership network

Authorities are now examining the accounting firm that allegedly arranged the company structure. Likewise, investigators are identifying Thai nationals who agreed to act as nominee shareholders. As a result, additional suspects may face legal action.

The arrest is part of a wider Royal Thai Police campaign against illegal nominee structures and foreign business operations. In recent months, authorities have intensified efforts against schemes using Thai proxies to circumvent ownership laws.

Notably, Koh Phangan has become a central focus of the campaign. Police have investigated foreign-backed businesses suspected of concealing ownership through Thai nominees.

The latest arrest followed a major mid-May operation named “Dismantling Foreign Nominee Networks on Koh Phangan.” During that operation, authorities obtained warrants for 45 suspects linked to alleged nominee schemes.

Police hunt remaining suspects as Koh Phangan nominee investigation expands further

So far, police have arrested 27 suspects connected to the operation. Nevertheless, investigators continue pursuing the remaining 18 individuals.

On another front, investigators are reviewing company records, ownership documents and connections within the alleged network. Consequently, the case continues to widen as authorities pursue further evidence and additional arrests.

The detention of Mr Alisa represents the latest development in the Koh Phangan investigation. Separately, authorities said the wider crackdown on illegal nominee networks would continue across the island.

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