British man arrested over hit-and-run motorbike smash that left top doctor seriously injured is named

British boat operator Duncan Wilcock was arrested after a Ko Pha-ngan hit-and-run left top Thai doctor Dr. Thirasak Kaew-Amatawong critically injured. Police tracked the suspect by CCTV to a tour boat after the Saturday night collision.

A British businessman living on Ko Pha-ngan has been arrested after a late-night hit-and-run left one of Thailand’s leading respiratory specialists fighting for his life, triggering an island-wide police hunt, a dramatic arrest aboard a tour boat and reports of cocaine detected in the suspect’s bloodstream. Police say 51-year-old Duncan Wilcock fled after his motorcycle struck Assoc. Prof. Dr. Thirasak Kaew-Amatawong, near Ko Pha-ngan Hospital on Saturday night, before investigators traced him through CCTV footage to Wok Tum pier less than a day later, as the critically injured doctor was prepared for emergency transfer to Bangkok by the Royal Thai Police Aviation Division.

Police on Ko Pha-ngan have identified the British man arrested after a hit-and-run collision critically injured a prominent Thai doctor on Saturday night. The incident occurred at 9.21pm on 23 May 2026.

It happened on the road linking Ko Pha-ngan Hospital with Thong Sala. Specifically, the crash took place outside Noppharat Furniture Shop in Moo 1, Ko Pha-ngan subdistrict, Surat Thani province. However, police only confirmed the suspect’s identity after an overnight investigation involving CCTV footage and island-wide searches.

The suspect was identified as 51-year-old Duncan Wilcock, a British national living on the island. Police said he operates a boating business on Ko Pha-ngan. Furthermore, officers confirmed he holds an Immigrant B visa.

British boat operator on Ko Pha-ngan identified after doctor injured in late-night road collision

According to investigators, Wilcock was riding the motorcycle involved in the collision. The victim was identified as Assoc. Prof. Dr. Thirasak Kaew-Amatawong, a respiratory medicine specialist attached to Ramathibodi Hospital. In addition, he lectures at the Faculty of Medicine at Mahidol University.

Police said Dr. Thirasak was walking when the motorcycle struck him. The impact left the senior doctor critically injured. Consequently, bystanders rushed to assist him before emergency responders arrived.

Witnesses quickly transferred the injured doctor to Ko Pha-ngan Hospital. However, doctors later moved him to Bangkok Hospital Samui because of the severity of his injuries. As of 26 May, medical staff described his condition as critical but stable. Meanwhile, relatives and hospital officials coordinated an emergency transfer to Bangkok for specialist treatment.

Doctors arranged the transfer through the Royal Thai Police Aviation Division. The destination was Ramathibodi Hospital in Bangkok, where Dr. Thirasak serves as both a specialist and lecturer.

Senior Thai doctor remains critical as police arrange emergency transfer flight to Bangkok hospital

Meanwhile, medical teams at Bangkok Hospital Samui continued close monitoring throughout Monday. The case attracted immediate national attention because of the doctor’s standing within Thailand’s medical community. Moreover, Dr. Thirasak has long been known on Ko Pha-ngan for volunteer work supporting local residents and healthcare activities.

According to police, the motorcycle rider fled immediately after the collision. Consequently, officers launched a rapid search operation across the island. Investigators reviewed CCTV recordings from nearby roads, businesses and traffic points.

Eventually, officers traced the suspect’s route through several parts of Ko Pha-ngan. The footage later directed police towards Wok Tum pier in Moo 4. There, officers located the suspect aboard a moored tour boat.

Police reported that Wilcock had multiple abrasions on his body when detained. Shortly afterwards, investigators questioned him regarding the collision. According to officers, the British national admitted to driving the motorcycle involved in the crash.

CCTV footage leads police to British suspect found aboard tour boat at Wok Tum pier on Sunday night

He then directed police to the motorcycle allegedly used during the incident. Furthermore, investigators seized the vehicle as evidence. Earlier reports also indicated cocaine was detected in the suspect’s bloodstream following the arrest. However, police have not released further information concerning testing procedures or quantities detected.

The collision scene remained under police examination for several hours after the incident. Officers collected physical evidence while investigators documented the area. Meanwhile, traffic continued moving along the busy hospital road connecting Thong Sala with surrounding districts.

Police have not disclosed the motorcycle’s speed before impact. Likewise, officers have not released details from witness statements gathered during the investigation. Nevertheless, investigators confirmed CCTV footage played a critical role in identifying and locating the suspect.

Police continue investigation after British suspect arrested over Ko Pha-ngan hit-and-run collision case

The arrest came less than a day after the collision occurred. Police said surveillance footage allowed officers to move quickly before the suspect could leave the island. Authorities have not yet confirmed the full list of charges connected to the case.

However, investigators stated the inquiry remains active and ongoing. In addition, police continue examining evidence linked to the suspect’s actions after the collision and his alleged attempt to flee.

The case has generated widespread public attention throughout Thailand. This was largely due to Dr. Thirasak’s medical reputation and long-standing public service. Meanwhile, police officers continue coordinating with hospital staff and forensic investigators as the inquiry develops. For now, the British suspect remains in custody while legal proceedings continue on Ko Pha-ngan.

Further reading:

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