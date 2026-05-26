Thai doctor flown to Bangkok for emergency brain surgery after Koh Phangan motorbike crash. Arrested British national later admitted hitting a pedestrian and tested positive for cocaine. Police continue their investigation as the suspect remains in custody.

A highly respected Thai doctor was flown by emergency flight to Bangkok on Monday for urgent brain surgery after suffering critical head injuries in a weekend collision with a motorbike on Koh Phangan. A British national has since been arrested in connection with the incident and tested positive for cocaine in his bloodstream following toxicology analysis. The UK suspect—who operates a tourism boat business on the island— was detained on Sunday afternoon on board his vessel during a targeted police operation. Police say he admitted during questioning to hitting the pedestrian with his motorbike, as investigators continue reviewing witness statements and forensic evidence while he remains in custody.

A British national was arrested on Koh Phangan on Sunday afternoon. This came following an earlier collision involving a motorbike and a pedestrian. That pedestrian was a highly respected Thai doctor, who was later flown by emergency flight to Bangkok on Monday for brain surgery after suffering serious head trauma.

Police said the collision occurred over the weekend on the island and immediately triggered an investigation. Emergency services responded quickly to the scene, and the doctor was stabilised on Koh Phangan before transfer. Subsequently, his condition was assessed as requiring urgent neurosurgical intervention.

Doctors in Bangkok are prepared to receive him for specialist treatment upon arrival. The Royal Thai Police emergency medical evacuation was carried out due to the severity of the injuries.

British national arrested after Koh Phangan collision as Thai doctor flown to Bangkok for brain surgery

Meanwhile, police began tracing the motorcyclist during early inquiries on the island. Officers later confirmed the British national was located on board one of his vessels. That vessel is linked to his tourism boat business operating on Koh Phangan.

Subsequently, he was taken into custody on Sunday afternoon without reported resistance. Police said the arrest formed part of an ongoing investigation into the collision. The suspect was detained and moved to a local police facility for questioning.

Meanwhile, investigators continued gathering evidence from the scene and witnesses. Authorities confirmed the case remains active under Koh Phangan police.

During questioning, the British national admitted to hitting a pedestrian with his motorbike. Police recorded the admission as part of the official case file. Subsequently, investigators said the statement is being assessed alongside witness accounts and physical evidence.

British motorcyclist traced to vessel on Koh Phangan admits hitting a pedestrian during questioning

Authorities have not released further details on the circumstances of the incident which led to the doctor’s injuries. Meanwhile, the investigation into the sequence of events leading to the crash continues. Police said all evidence remains under review as part of standard procedures in serious injury cases.

Police later confirmed that cocaine was detected in the suspect’s bloodstream following toxicology testing. The analysis was conducted after his arrest and processed through standard laboratory procedures.

Subsequently, the results were added to the investigation file. Authorities did not release information on timing or concentration levels. Meanwhile, the suspect was already in custody when the toxicology findings were confirmed. Investigators are reviewing the result alongside other forensic material linked to the collision. The findings remain part of the active case file.

The British national holds an Immigrant B visa related to his business activities in Thailand. Police recorded his visa status during the arrest process. Subsequently, authorities confirmed it forms part of the background to the case.

Cocaine found in British suspect’s bloodstream as Immigrant B visa forms part of Koh Phangan case file

The suspect operates a boat business serving the tourism sector on Koh Phangan. Meanwhile, officers confirmed he was found on board a vessel connected to that operation. Police said the detention was carried out during a targeted operation on Sunday afternoon. The suspect was taken into custody and questioned at a local facility.

The emergency flight on Monday was arranged after medical teams assessed the doctor’s condition as critical. Meanwhile, he had suffered severe head trauma requiring urgent brain surgery. Authorities confirmed the transfer was necessary to access specialist neurosurgical care in Bangkok.

Subsequently, he was transported by air ambulance from Koh Phangan to the capital. Doctors in Bangkok were prepared to treat him immediately upon arrival. The transfer marked a critical escalation in medical response following the weekend collision. His condition remained serious at the time of evacuation.

Thai doctor flown to Bangkok on Monday as Koh Phangan investigation continues with suspect held

Investigators continue to examine witness statements, forensic evidence, and toxicology results. Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing under Koh Phangan jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, officers are working to establish the full sequence of events surrounding the collision. Authorities have not confirmed whether formal charges have been filed. Subsequently, the suspect remains in custody pending further legal steps.

Police said additional developments may follow as evidence is reviewed. The case continues to progress through standard investigative procedures.

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