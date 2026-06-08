Brit director re-arrested and sent to Koh Samui Prison after his bail was revoked amid expanded charges

British tour boat boss Duncan Wilcock was jailed after a top Thai doctor died from a Koh Phangan hit-and-run. Police upgraded charges to causing death, cited a positive cocaine test and uncovered an alleged nominee business network now under scrutiny.

A Koh Phangan hit-and-run that left a leading Thai doctor dead has exploded into one of Thailand’s most high-profile criminal cases. On Monday, the Koh Samui Provincial Court jailed British suspect Duncan Wilcock, 51, after revoking his bail and upgrading the case to reckless driving causing death. At the same time, police widened their probe, alleging cocaine use, multiple driving offences and an illegally operated tour boat business run through Thai nominees.

A British businessman accused of a fatal hit-and-run on Koh Phangan was sent to prison on Monday after the Koh Samui Provincial Court revoked his bail. The ruling followed the death of a prominent Thai doctor injured in the collision. It also came as police widened their investigation into alleged nominee business activities linked to a tour boat company.

Duncan Wilcock, 51, was escorted under police guard from Koh Phangan to Koh Samui Provincial Court on June 8. Officers from Koh Phangan Police Station presented new charges following the death of Associate Professor Dr. Thirasak Kaewamattavong, known widely as Dr. Ton.

The court later accepted a fresh police objection to bail. As a result, Mr Wilcock was taken directly to Koh Samui District Prison.

Fatal crash investigation escalates after doctor’s death leads court to revoke Briton’s bail status

The case began on the evening of May 23. A motorcycle struck Dr. Thirasak on the road between Koh Phangan Hospital and Thong Sala in Moo 1. Police allege the rider fled immediately after the impact. The victim suffered devastating injuries and was rushed for emergency treatment.

Dr. Thirasak was one of Thailand’s best-known respiratory and critical care specialists. He served at the Faculty of Medicine, Ramathibodi Hospital, Mahidol University. Doctors fought to save him for more than two weeks. However, he died on Sunday from injuries sustained in the collision.

In response, investigators upgraded the principal charge to reckless driving causing death. That development fundamentally altered the legal case. Police subsequently returned to court seeking the cancellation of bail previously granted to the British suspect.

The investigation moved rapidly from the outset. Officers reviewed CCTV recordings across Koh Phangan and traced possible escape routes. They eventually identified Mr Wilcock as the rider. Police later arrested him and brought him in for questioning.

Cocaine test and multiple driving offences add to the mounting criminal case against the British suspect

During interrogation, investigators said the suspect admitted operating the motorcycle involved. A subsequent drug test produced another development. Police said cocaine was detected in his system.

Initially, officers filed seven criminal charges. They included reckless driving causing serious injury and fleeing the scene after causing injury. Additional allegations included driving without a licence, failing to stop and assist an injured person and operating a vehicle without annual road tax.

The charge sheet went further. Police also alleged the motorcycle lacked compulsory insurance coverage. Separately, investigators accused Mr Wilcock of illegally consuming cocaine. Another charge alleged driving under the influence of alcohol and causing serious injury.

On May 26, investigators sought his detention before Koh Samui Provincial Court. Police opposed bail and argued that the offences carried severe penalties. They also raised concerns over possible flight risks. Nevertheless, the court granted bail after a bond was posted.

Court reverses earlier bail decision as upgraded death charge transforms legal proceedings

Strict conditions accompanied the release. Mr Wilcock was required to report to the court every 12 days. He was also prohibited from leaving Thailand while the investigation continued.

Sunday’s death changed the situation dramatically. The injured doctor had suffered severe brain trauma in the collision. Once his death was confirmed, police prepared fresh legal submissions. They then sought a new hearing before the court.

At 3.45pm on Monday, the court considered the revised circumstances. Investigators argued that the seriousness of the case had escalated significantly. The court agreed and revoked bail during the pre-trial detention phase. Consequently, the suspect’s release ended immediately.

Yet the fatal collision was no longer the only focus of the inquiry. Police had already expanded their investigation into Mr Wilcock’s business activities. Detectives began examining a tour boat operation linked to the suspect.

Police probe ownership structure of tour boat company linked to British businessman on Samui

According to investigators, Mr Wilcock held a 49% shareholding in Reef Charter Co Ltd. Official records showed Jamnong Rungruang holding the remaining 51%. Mr Jamnong was also listed as managing director of the company.

Notably, police said later interviews painted a different picture. Mr Jamnong allegedly admitted he had not invested in the business. Instead, he said he allowed his documents to be used. Investigators said he believed the paperwork related to employment arrangements.

Police further stated that Mr Jamnong mainly worked as a boat driver. He was allegedly hired by Mr Wilcock on an occasional basis. As part of this inquiry, investigators examined who exercised actual control over the company.

Their findings led to further allegations. Police concluded that the ownership arrangement amounted to a nominee structure. They believe the company was used to circumvent restrictions on foreign business activities.

Four additional charges emerge as investigators focus on alleged nominee business arrangement

On another front, investigators examined whether false information had been supplied during registration processes. That work resulted in four additional charges against the British national.

Those allegations include submitting false information to authorities. Another charge concerns operating a tourism business restricted to Thai nationals.

Police also allege that a Thai national assisted a prohibited foreign business operation. A fourth allegation concerns operating a business without proper permission.

According to investigators, Mr Wilcock admitted all nominee-related allegations during questioning. That admission formed part of the expanding inquiry into the company’s operations.

Accounting firm’s role examined as wider nominee business network comes under renewed scrutiny

Attention then turned to the company’s formation. Officers identified the involvement of Ameena Accounting Phangan Co Ltd. Investigators believe the accounting firm played a role in establishing the ownership structure.

Meanwhile, police linked the firm to a broader network already under scrutiny. That network had previously been targeted during a crackdown on suspected foreign nominee businesses on May 23. Detectives are now examining connections between those earlier operations and the current case.

Police stressed that legal proceedings remain active against all parties under investigation. The inquiry now spans both the fatal collision and the company’s ownership structure. Each strand is progressing separately while evidence continues to be gathered.

Doctor’s death deepens legal peril as prosecutors pursue fatal crash and business-related offences

For investigators, the death of Dr. Thirasak transformed an already serious case. The respected physician’s passing elevated the principal driving allegation to one involving loss of life. For prosecutors, the nominee allegations opened a second legal front carrying its own penalties.

For now, Mr Wilcock remains in custody at Koh Samui District Prison. Prosecutors are expected to proceed with the upgraded fatal driving charge.

In parallel, investigators continue pursuing the nominee business case and related allegations. The court’s decision on Monday marked a significant escalation in one of Thailand’s most closely watched criminal investigations.

Further reading:

Koh Phangan police seek to re-arrest Brit tour boat boss who faces graver charges after doctor’s death

Doctor injured in hit and run with motorbike driven by a Brit without a licence on Koh Phangan has died

British man arrested over hit and run motorbike smash that left top doctor seriously injured is named

Doctor flown from Koh Phangan to Bangkok after UK man’s motorbike strike. Brit’s positive cocaine test

Koh Phangan Police to oppose bail for foreign investors. 21 to be charged before the court on Monday

Sweep of nominee firms and business networks on Koh Phangan. 22 arrested, 200 million in land seized

Anutin visits Koh Phangan as nominee crackdown shows 68% of firms with foreign ownership links

Blitzkrieg on foreign firms and enterprises on Koh Phangan continues with French owned resort busted

35-year-old Frenchman arrested on Koh Phangan on Sunday for rape as island-wide swoop nets 6 suspects

Ten foreign Poker players arrested in a police swoop on a rented house in Koh Phangan on Tuesday night