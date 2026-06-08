Koh Phangan police seek to re-arrest Brit tour boat boss who faces graver charges after doctor’s death

British tour boat boss Duncan Wilcock is being hunted after a cocaine-fuelled hit-and-run on Koh Phangan claimed the life of top doctor “Professor Ton”. Police seek tougher charges, bail revocation and are probing 11 offences, including nominee business allegations.

A British tour boat boss accused of mowing down a top Thai doctor in a cocaine-fuelled hit-and-run is now the subject of another intensifying police hunt. It comes after the victim’s death has now transformed the case into a fatal crash prosecution or homicide. Police on Koh Phangan are seeking to revoke the bail of 51-year-old Mr Duncan Wilcock, add a charge of reckless driving causing death and pursue 11 criminal allegations spanning the collision, alleged cocaine use and separate company-related business offences. The death of Associate Professor Dr. Thirasak Kaewamattavong, known as “Professor Ton”, has thrust a case involving CCTV evidence, a manhunt, a positive cocaine test and claims the rider fled the scene into the national spotlight, boiling with anger over the esteemed demise.

Police on Koh Phangan are urgently searching for a British businessman accused of a cocaine-fuelled hit-and-run that has now left a prominent doctor dead. The case morphed into a far more serious criminal investigation on Saturday after Associate Professor Dr. Thirasak Kaewamattavong, known widely as “Professor Ton”, succumbed to injuries suffered in the collision.

As a result, investigators are preparing fresh charges, seeking bail revocation and intensifying efforts to locate the suspect.

Dr. Thirasak, 53, was one of Thailand’s best-known respiratory and critical care specialists. He also volunteered at Koh Phangan Hospital and was highly respected across the island. According to police, he was exercising beside a road on the night of May 23 when a motorcycle struck him.

Doctor dies after roadside exercise crash as cocaine-fuelled hit-and-run case turns into homicide probe

The impact caused devastating injuries, including a severe head injury and a brain haemorrhage. Emergency responders rushed him to Koh Phangan Hospital. Shortly afterwards, doctors transferred him to Ramathibodi Hospital in Bangkok. Despite intensive treatment, he died on June 7.

The suspect was identified as Mr. Duncan Wilcock, 51, a British national and tour boat operator based on Koh Phangan. Investigators allege he was intoxicated by cocaine and alcohol when the collision occurred.

Police say he was riding a light blue Honda Dream motorcycle at the time. Consequently, what began as a serious injury case has now become a fatal crash prosecution.

According to investigators, CCTV footage captured critical moments surrounding the collision. Police allege the motorcycle struck Dr. Thirasak as he exercised along the roadside. Notably, the rider allegedly continued on without stopping. Officers say he failed to assist the injured doctor or remain at the scene. Meanwhile, stunned motorists and bystanders rushed towards the victim. Witnesses described chaotic scenes as people attempted to help before emergency crews arrived.

CCTV trail and island manhunt led police to a British suspect hiding aboard a tour boat the next day

In response, Koh Phangan police launched an immediate manhunt. Detectives reviewed CCTV footage from several locations across the island. They also reconstructed the suspected route taken after the collision.

Subsequently, officers traced the suspect to Wok Tum Pier. There, investigators located Mr Wilcock aboard a tour boat the following day. Police reported visible abrasions on his body. Furthermore, investigators said he admitted to being the rider of the motorcycle linked to the crash.

During questioning, Mr Wilcock reportedly blamed poor visibility. He allegedly claimed the road was too dark to see a pedestrian. He also denied drinking before the collision. Initially, a breathalyser examination detected no alcohol.

However, investigators ordered further testing. Blood and urine samples were later analysed. Those examinations allegedly detected cocaine. Consequently, narcotics allegations were added to an already serious case.

Earlier, on May 26, investigators escorted Mr Wilcock to Koh Samui Provincial Court. At that stage, he faced seven criminal charges arising from the collision. Police opposed bail because of the penalties involved. In addition, officers warned of a possible flight risk. Nevertheless, the court granted bail. However, the court prohibited him from travelling outside Thailand.

Police move to revoke bail as doctor’s death brings tougher charges and heightened flight fears

That decision is now under renewed scrutiny. Following confirmation of Dr. Thirasak’s death, police say the legal circumstances changed dramatically. Pol. Col. Apichat Chan-samret, superintendent of Koh Phangan Police Station, confirmed officers received notice of the doctor’s death on Saturday.

Immediately afterwards, he ordered investigators to accelerate efforts to locate the suspect. Moreover, he instructed officers to prepare additional charges linked to the fatal outcome.

Most significantly, police are preparing a charge of reckless driving causing death. That allegation carries substantially heavier penalties. Therefore, investigators will petition Koh Samui Provincial Court on June 8 to revoke bail. Authorities argue the case has entered a much more serious phase. Additionally, officers fear the suspect could flee.

The original crash case already contained a substantial list of allegations. Police charged Mr Wilcock with reckless driving resulting in serious injury. Another charge alleges he failed to stop and provide assistance after the collision.

Eleven charges loom as investigators expand the case from a fatal crash to alleged business offences

Investigators also accuse him of fleeing the scene. In addition, he faces a charge of driving without a licence. Authorities further allege the motorcycle had not paid annual road tax.

Another allegation concerns the absence of compulsory accident insurance. Police also accuse him of illegally using a Category 2 narcotic drug, namely cocaine. Finally, investigators allege he drove under the influence and caused serious injury.

As the collision investigation expanded, officers uncovered separate concerns involving the suspect’s business activities. Separately, detectives began examining the ownership structure of a tourism company linked to Mr Wilcock.

Police allege a Thai nominee shareholder arrangement was used to conceal foreign ownership interests. Consequently, a second criminal investigation was opened.

That inquiry was registered under criminal case number 406/2569 on May 28. As part of this investigation, police filed four additional criminal charges. One allegation accuses Mr Wilcock of jointly providing false information to an official for inclusion in public records. Investigators believe the information was intended for use as official evidence. Another charge alleges he engaged in a tourism business restricted to Thai nationals.

Tour company ownership and nominee allegations open a second criminal front against British suspect

On another front, police allege he consented to a Thai national assisting in the operation of a foreign-controlled business. Investigators also accuse him of operating a tour company without the required licence. Collectively, those allegations widened the investigation well beyond the original crash.

Authorities are now examining the company’s operations in detail. The business offered private charter trips around Koh Phangan, Koh Tao and Mu Ko Ang Thong National Marine Park. Promotional material advertised fishing trips, party cruises and cannabis-themed “420” sunset tours. Typically, customers paid around 3,000 baht per person. In parallel, investigators are scrutinising ownership records, share structures and operational arrangements.

Meanwhile, officers have also reviewed the suspect’s immigration status. Police confirmed he held a Non-Immigrant Category B business visa. The visa remained valid until December 25. At the same time, investigators began reviewing his recent movements and business dealings. Authorities are now attempting to determine his whereabouts following the doctor’s death.

Notably, police say no compensation discussions have taken place with the victim’s family. Nevertheless, the investigation continues to gather momentum. Detectives remain focused on the fatal collision. Likewise, officers continue pursuing evidence linked to the business case. For now, both investigations are advancing simultaneously.

Death of respected island doctor puts national spotlight on widening criminal investigation

The death of Dr. Thirasak has intensified public interest in the case. The respected physician was known throughout Koh Phangan and beyond. Moreover, his work in respiratory and critical care medicine earned widespread recognition.

His volunteer service further strengthened his reputation within the community. Consequently, developments in the case have been followed closely both locally and nationally.

In total, Mr Wilcock now faces 11 criminal charges. Seven arise from the motorcycle collision and its aftermath. Four more stem from the tourism business investigation.

Following the doctor’s death, police are preparing an even stronger prosecution. For now, investigators remain focused on locating the suspect, revoking his bail and bringing him back before the court as one of Koh Phangan’s most closely watched criminal cases enters a new and far more serious chapter.

Further reading:

Doctor injured in hit and run with motorbike driven by a Brit without a licence on Koh Phangan has died

British man arrested over hit and run motorbike smash that left top doctor seriously injured is named

Doctor flown from Koh Phangan to Bangkok after UK man’s motorbike strike. Brit’s positive cocaine test

Koh Phangan Police to oppose bail for foreign investors. 21 to be charged before the court on Monday

Sweep of nominee firms and business networks on Koh Phangan. 22 arrested, 200 million in land seized

Anutin visits Koh Phangan as nominee crackdown shows 68% of firms with foreign ownership links

Blitzkrieg on foreign firms and enterprises on Koh Phangan continues with French owned resort busted

35-year-old Frenchman arrested on Koh Phangan on Sunday for rape as island-wide swoop nets 6 suspects

Ten foreign Poker players arrested in a police swoop on a rented house in Koh Phangan on Tuesday night