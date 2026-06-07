Doctor injured in hit and run with motorbike driven by a Brit without a licence on Koh Phangan has died

A top Thai doctor has died after a Koh Phangan hit-and-run allegedly caused by a British biker with cocaine in his bloodstream and no licence. CCTV led police to a tour boat hideout within hours, but Dr Thirasak Kaew-Amatawong lost his fight for life in Bangkok.

A revered Thai doctor has died after a hit-and-run horror on Koh Phangan, bringing a devastating end to a case that gripped Thailand, triggered an island-wide manhunt and ended with the arrest of a British businessman who police say was riding without a licence and with cocaine in his bloodstream. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Thirasak Kaew-Amatawong, a leading respiratory specialist known as Ajarn Mor Ton, lost his fight for life in Bangkok more than two weeks after the crash as detectives built a fatal collision case from CCTV footage that tracked the suspect from the scene to a tour boat within hours.

A prominent Thai doctor has died after a hit-and-run collision on Koh Phangan, capping a case that shocked Thailand and triggered an island-wide manhunt for the rider.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Thirasak Kaew-Amatawong died on Sunday, June 7, while receiving treatment in Bangkok. He had spent more than two weeks fighting for his life after suffering devastating injuries in the May 23 crash.

Police say the motorcycle rider fled immediately after impact. Hours later, investigators arrested their man. Significantly, they revealed the suspect allegedly had cocaine in his bloodstream and was riding without a licence.

British businessman identified after late-night crash left leading Thai doctor critically injured

The rider was later identified as Duncan Wilcock, a 51-year-old British businessman living on Koh Phangan. Police said he operated a boating business on the island.

The collision occurred at 9.21pm on May 23. It happened on the road linking Koh Phangan Hospital and Thong Sala. Specifically, police said the crash took place outside Noppharat Furniture Shop in Moo 1.

According to investigators, Dr. Thirasak was walking when the motorcycle struck him. The impact left the respected physician critically injured on the roadside.

In response, bystanders rushed to help before emergency crews arrived. Medical workers then transferred him to Koh Phangan Hospital.

Doctors quickly realised the extent of his injuries. As a result, he was moved to Bangkok Hospital Samui for more advanced treatment.

From there, efforts intensified to save his life. Medical teams coordinated with relatives and specialists in Bangkok. Subsequently, the Royal Thai Police Aviation Division arranged an emergency transfer.

Emergency airlift to Bangkok launched as doctors fought to save a critically injured specialist

Dr. Thirasak was flown to Ramathibodi Hospital. There, specialist teams continued intensive treatment around the clock. Despite those efforts, he died on Sunday.

The doctor’s death transformed the investigation. What began as a serious traffic case became a fatal collision inquiry.

Meanwhile, police were already hunting the rider. Officers launched an intensive search operation shortly after the crash.

Investigators gathered CCTV footage from businesses, roads and traffic points across the island. Piece by piece, they reconstructed the suspect’s movements.

Eventually, the trail led officers to Wok Tum pier in Moo 4. There, police found the suspect aboard a moored tour boat.

The arrest came less than 24 hours after the collision. Officers said the suspect had several abrasions when he was detained.

CCTV trail led police to suspect aboard a tour boat less than a day after the collision on the island

Shortly afterwards, investigators questioned Wilcock about the crash. According to police, he admitted to riding the motorcycle involved in the collision.

He later directed officers to the motorcycle. Detectives subsequently seized the vehicle as evidence.

Notably, police credit CCTV footage with solving the case. Investigators said surveillance recordings were crucial in identifying and locating the suspect.

The inquiry then uncovered further allegations. Police disclosed that Wilcock allegedly did not possess a valid driving licence.

Separately, tests detected cocaine in his bloodstream following his arrest. Authorities have not released details concerning the quantity detected.

Nor have officers disclosed details of the testing procedures. However, police confirmed the findings formed part of the investigation.

Police reveal suspect lacked a licence as tests detected cocaine in his bloodstream after arrest

The British national was subsequently charged in connection with the incident. Nevertheless, the inquiry continued while the doctor remained hospitalised.

Investigators examined the collision scene for hours. At the same time, detectives gathered witness accounts and reviewed additional footage.

Police have not disclosed the motorcycle’s speed before impact. Likewise, they have not released detailed witness statements.

Even so, investigators confirmed the inquiry remained active throughout the doctor’s treatment.

The case attracted national attention because of Dr. Thirasak’s reputation. He was widely regarded as one of Thailand’s leading respiratory specialists.

Esteemed respiratory specialist’s condition drew national attention as the investigation widened

He worked as a pulmonologist and critical care physician. In addition, he served as a lecturer at Mahidol University’s Faculty of Medicine.

The doctor was also attached to Ramathibodi Hospital. Furthermore, he worked at Vimut Hospital in Bangkok.

Many colleagues knew him as Ajarn Mor Ton. Beyond his hospital duties, he was active in healthcare activities on Koh Phangan.

His connection to the island was well known. Residents frequently encountered him through community and medical initiatives.

As news of the crash spread, concern quickly followed. Updates on his condition became a national story.

For days, doctors battled to stabilise him. In parallel, supporters followed every development from Bangkok.

Vimut Hospital leads tributes after doctor’s death following more than two weeks of treatment

Medical teams continued treatment while police expanded their investigation. Both efforts unfolded under intense public scrutiny.

Following confirmation of his death, Vimut Hospital announced the news on Facebook.

The hospital expressed deep condolences to his family, colleagues and friends. It also paid tribute to his years of service.

In its statement, the hospital praised his dedication throughout his medical career. It added that his legacy would endure.

“His contributions will be remembered and remain in our hearts forever,” the hospital wrote.

On another front, investigators continued building their case against the suspect. Police examined evidence linked both to the collision and its aftermath.

Authorities have not disclosed every charge under consideration. However, officers confirmed legal proceedings remain underway.

Fatal collision case continues as police pursue legal proceedings against British suspect

The timeline remains stark. A respected doctor was struck on a busy island road. The rider allegedly fled the scene.

Hours later, CCTV footage pointed investigators towards a tour boat. Soon afterwards, police made an arrest.

As part of the investigation, officers discovered the suspect allegedly lacked a driving licence. They also found cocaine in his system.

Weeks later, the injured doctor lost his fight for life in Bangkok.

The case has resonated far beyond Koh Phangan. Indeed, there is nationwide shock at the esteemed doctor’s death. It combines a prominent victim, a rapid police manhunt and serious allegations against a foreign suspect.

For now, investigators continue examining every aspect of the collision. Meanwhile, Thailand’s medical community is mourning the loss of a physician, lecturer and specialist whose career touched hospitals, classrooms and communities across the country.

Further reading:

British man arrested over hit and run motorbike smash that left top doctor seriously injured is named

Doctor flown from Koh Phangan to Bangkok after UK man’s motorbike strike. Brit’s positive cocaine test

Koh Phangan Police to oppose bail for foreign investors. 21 to be charged before the court on Monday

Sweep of nominee firms and business networks on Koh Phangan. 22 arrested, 200 million in land seized

Anutin visits Koh Phangan as nominee crackdown shows 68% of firms with foreign ownership links

Blitzkrieg on foreign firms and enterprises on Koh Phangan continues with French owned resort busted

35-year-old Frenchman arrested on Koh Phangan on Sunday for rape as island-wide swoop nets 6 suspects

Ten foreign Poker players arrested in a police swoop on a rented house in Koh Phangan on Tuesday night

Russian-Chinese Koh Phangan alliance to sell drugs to foreigners. Accused entered Thailand illegally

Sex, drugs, business and work abuses linked to expats targeted this week by police raids on Koh Phangan

Ten arrested and two illegal hostels shuttered on Koh Phangan as fierce crackdown continues on the island