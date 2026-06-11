Thai girl rescued from sexual slavery in Nigeria after being trafficked by her own family and assaulted

Thai teen rescued from a two-month Nigeria prostitution nightmare after alleging her own mother, grandmother, aunt and uncle forced her into sex work over family debts. Embassy-led rescue sparks trafficking probe and emotional reunion with her soldier brother.

A Thai teenager has returned from a two-month hell in Nigeria after alleging her own mother, grandmother, aunt and uncle sold her into prostitution to clear family debts. The international rescue operation involving the Thai Embassy, anti-trafficking police, the Pen Nueng Foundation and the Ministry of Defence has triggered a major trafficking probe and reunited her with her soldier brother, the only relative she says did not betray her and her last remaining safe haven.

A 17-year-old Thai girl returned to Thailand on June 10 after alleging that her own family forced her into prostitution in Nigeria to settle debts.

The teenager arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport following assistance from the Royal Thai Embassy in Nigeria. Later that day, at 2:00 pm, she attended the Pitaksanti Building at the Central Investigation Bureau in Bangkok with Ms Chanida Palamat, known as Ton-Or Pen-Nueng, and officials from the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security.

Initially, investigators from the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division interviewed the victim alongside multidisciplinary specialists. The interviews formed the beginning of legal proceedings into the alleged trafficking case.

Thai girl alleges family forced her into Nigerian prostitution before embassy rescue and return home

According to the teenager, her mother, grandmother, aunt and uncle pressured her to travel to Nigeria two months earlier. She said the family was facing financial debts. As a result, she alleged her relatives forced her into prostitution abroad.

Before leaving Thailand, the girl attempted to resist. She fled to her boyfriend’s house seeking protection. However, she said her relatives found her, assaulted her and forced her to travel to the airport before an urgent flight to Nigeria.

During her time overseas, she secretly kept in contact with her boyfriend and his aunt. Eventually, she found an opportunity to contact the Thai Embassy in Nigeria. Embassy officials responded and arranged her rescue and return.

Following her rescue, she told Ms Chanida that she wanted to meet her brother. She said he was the only close family member unaware of the alleged trafficking. Notably, she described him as her last remaining safe zone.

Soldier brother located as Defence Ministry arranges reunion after trafficking rescue ordeal in Thailand

In response, the Pen Nueng Foundation located the brother, a soldier stationed on Thailand’s northern border. After hearing his sister’s account, he expressed sadness and asked to meet her immediately.

Subsequently, Ms Chanida coordinated with the Ministry of Defence. Lieutenant General Adul Boonthamcharoen ordered arrangements for the reunion. In addition, the ministry agreed to pay all travel expenses.

Lt Gen Adul said: “We will not neglect this problem, even if it occurs within the family of a military personnel.”

Separately, Ms Chanida explained her early conversations with the victim. She said: “Today I had the opportunity to talk to the girl in the initial stages, but I haven’t dared to ask for deep details yet, for fear she won’t trust me.”

Aunt’s past exploitation examined as police continue human trafficking investigation in Bangkok case

As part of the initial inquiry, information suggested the girl’s aunt had previously been tricked into similar work. Later, she allegedly joined the mother and others in forcing the teenager to take her place.

Meanwhile, investigators continue collecting evidence and examining the alleged roles of family members. On another front, specialists are supporting the victim through the ongoing process.

The case involved cooperation between the Thai Embassy in Nigeria, the Pen Nueng Foundation, social welfare officials, police investigators and the Ministry of Defence. Ultimately, the operation enabled the teenager to return safely and reunite with the only family member she said was uninvolved.

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