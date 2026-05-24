Nest of Nigerian scammers and drug dealers raided in Nonthaburi days after prolific conman was arrested

Police raided a luxury Nonthaburi condo and arrested six Nigerians linked to cocaine trafficking and AI-powered romance scams targeting older Thai women. Officers seized phones, laptops and fake identities after forcing entry into rooms amid fears of evidence destruction.

A police raid on a luxury Nonthaburi condominium exposed a Nigerian-run network allegedly linking cocaine trafficking, AI-powered romance scams and online fraud across Thailand. Six suspects were arrested after officers forced entry into sealed rooms amid fears that evidence was being destroyed. Police later uncovered drug chats, fake foreign identities and AI-assisted video scams targeting older Thai women, days after the arrest of another alleged Nigerian scam kingpin tied to 23 romance fraud cases nationwide.

Six Nigerian nationals linked to a cocaine trafficking network were arrested after a police raid in Nonthaburi on Saturday. Investigators also uncovered an AI-assisted romance scam targeting older Thai women.

The operation followed last Wednesday’s arrest of an alleged Nigerian scam kingpin in the same province. Police linked that suspect to at least 23 romance scam cases across Thailand. Consequently, investigators expanded their inquiries into financial transactions, online fraud activities and narcotics connections operating in Bangkok and nearby provinces.

This time, officers targeted a luxury condominium near the Phra Nang Klao Bridge in the Mueang district. According to Pol Maj Gen Theeradej Thammasuthee, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, police searched three rooms inside the riverside complex.

Police force entry into condo after suspects refuse to open doors and attempt to destroy evidence

However, the operation quickly turned tense after officers arrived. Investigators said the suspects refused to open the doors and appeared aware of the raid. As a result, police believed attempts were being made to destroy evidence inside the rooms. Officers then forced entry and secured the suspects before conducting detailed searches.

Inside the condominium, investigators seized 18 mobile phones, three laptop computers and three bank passbooks. Moreover, several phones still displayed active conversations linked to drug transactions.

Police immediately began examining communications, account activity and financial records recovered during the raid. Meanwhile, investigators discovered evidence pointing to an organised online romance scam operation. According to police, the suspects used AI-generated faces and manipulated foreign images to deceive victims during online conversations and video calls.

Previously, investigators arrested a suspect identified only as Patrick in April. Police described him as a major figure in the cocaine trafficking network. Four accomplices were also detained during that earlier operation.

Drug investigation into suspect Mr. Patrick leads police to luxury riverside scam network in Nonthaburi

At the same time, authorities seized assets worth 2.5 million baht. Subsequently, investigators traced financial links connected to the narcotics operation. Those transactions eventually led police to the six Nigerian suspects arrested on Saturday.

According to investigators, the men entered Thailand using student visas. However, police said they showed no evidence of attending classes or maintaining legitimate employment.

Instead, investigators found unusually large cash movements linked to the suspects’ bank accounts. Meanwhile, the group reportedly lived in expensive riverside condominiums despite having no visible source of income. Police said the suspects maintained a lifestyle inconsistent with their visa status. Consequently, investigators intensified surveillance before launching Saturday’s operation.

According to investigators, the romance scam specifically targeted older Thai women. The suspects allegedly created fake online profiles portraying wealthy foreign professionals.

AI-generated profiles posing as pilots and doctors targeted older Thai women across Thailand online

Those identities included pilots, US soldiers and medical doctors. Furthermore, police said the suspects used AI-generated faces during conversations with victims. In addition, they arranged video calls to reinforce the deception and gain trust. Investigators believe the operation relied heavily on emotional manipulation before requesting money transfers.

Police said the victims were told expensive gifts had been sent from overseas. However, the suspects then claimed customs authorities had detained the parcels in Thailand. After that, victims were instructed to transfer money to cover supposed customs fees and release charges.

According to investigators, the requests were carefully scripted to appear convincing. Meanwhile, officers recovered prepared conversation guides from the suspects’ devices. Police said the material included persuasive language and sexually suggestive conversations designed to exploit loneliness and emotional vulnerability among older women.

Police uncover scripted conversations and fake customs fees used to deceive older Thai victims nationwide

Furthermore, police released photographs showing four suspects holding images allegedly used during the fake video calls. Investigators believe those images formed part of the AI-assisted deception strategy.

According to police, the suspects attempted to present themselves as successful foreign professionals seeking long-term relationships.

The six suspects, aged between 23 and 35, initially confessed to charges linked to participation in a criminal association. In addition, investigators said they admitted to overstaying their visas. However, police confirmed the investigation remains active.

Investigators prepare further fraud charges while examining seized phones and financial transfers

Authorities are now coordinating with victims connected to the operation. Meanwhile, investigators are preparing additional fraud and romance scam charges against the suspects.

At the same time, forensic examinations continue on the seized phones and computers. Police are reviewing chat records, financial transfers and contact lists recovered during the searches. Furthermore, investigators are examining whether additional members of the network remain active in Thailand.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the total financial losses linked to the scam operation. Likewise, police have not confirmed how many victims may have been targeted. Nevertheless, investigators believe the operation extended beyond Nonthaburi and Bangkok. The investigation remains ongoing.

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