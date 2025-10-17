Kla Tham Party MP Pai Lik defends Deputy PM Thamanat Prompow against unverified Cambodian Scam Centre scam claims. He calls the accusations baseless and challenges rivals over politically motivated attacks and dirty politics. Meanwhile, Thamanat’s lawyer backs similarly under fire financier Ben Smith.

A Kla Tham Party MP from Kamphaeng Phet, Pai Lik, has backed Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat Prompow amid parliamentary attacks over ties to financier Ben Smith. The South African, also a Cambodian citizen and advisor to Hun Sen, denies involvement in illegal scam centre operations and has sued People’s Party MP Rangsiman Rome over false claims. Pai Lik, who has known Thamanat for 20 years, called the accusations “utterly nonsensical” and accused rivals of smearing the party’s bigwig with unverified claims.

A Kla Tham Party MP has publicly defended Secretary-General Thamanat Prompow amid escalating allegations involving Cambodian Scam Centre funds. These funds are reportedly linked to suspicious financial activities infiltrating Thailand.

Furthermore, the controversy also involves international financier Ben Smith. Consequently, party leaders have moved quickly to refute all claims and protect their credibility.

Lawyers representing Mr. Smith continue to insist on his innocence. They argue that recent accusations, aired by the People’s Party last week, are baseless. Additionally, these claims were reiterated by People’s Party leader Mr. Nattapong Ruangpanyawut on Thursday, amplifying public scrutiny. Despite the repetition, Smith’s legal team maintains that he has no involvement in any wrongdoing.

On Thursday, Mr. Thanadol Suwannarit, who is also Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat’s lawyer, confirmed that the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) holds no record of Mr. Smith. Moreover, he stated that the DSI has no pending cases against him. This confirmation directly challenges ongoing parliamentary claims linking Smith to illicit activities.

Last week, Mr. Thanadol, acting on behalf of Mr. Ben Smith, also known as Benjamin Mauerberger, filed a defamation case in court against People’s Party MP Rangsiman Rome. The suit seeks damages of ฿100 million.

In the meantime, Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat Prompow has denied any business links or substantial dealings with Mr. Benjamin Mauerberger. He is, however, thought to know him personally.

In parliament, Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat described as ludicrous the claim that he was linked to scam centre compounds in Cambodia. Indeed, he claimed he had been instrumental in pushing for a widespread crackdown on the menace.

Last week, Mr. Thanadol clarified a major point of confusion. He denied that Ben Smith, also known as Benjamin Mauerberger, is the same person prosecuted by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in 2021.

In fact, the individual prosecuted was Benjamin Berger, charged with illegally issuing a share offering scheme. Therefore, linking Smith to Berger constitutes a clear case of mistaken identity.

After these claims surfaced, the matter was referred to the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) for further verification. This referral was necessary because the SEC could not issue a definitive answer. Indeed, Mr. Thanadol requested this clarification to settle public doubt and prevent misinformation.

Since then, US congressional records reportedly show that Mr. Smith has been linked to legislation targeting fraud networks. Nevertheless, Smith denies any connection to criminal activities. He asserts that reports about him are a result of mistaken identity, and he remains committed to clearing his name.

Mr. Smith is, however, a Cambodian passport holder and is listed as an advisor to Cambodian dictator and Senate President Hun Sen.

The Department of Special Investigation further strengthened this position on Thursday. Deputy Director-General Police Lieutenant Colonel Surawut Rangsai issued a memo confirming that the DSI holds no records or fingerprints linking Ben Smith or Benjamin Mauerberger to any criminal activity. Consequently, official agencies have found no evidence supporting the allegations.

At the same time, reports suggest that Benjamin Mauerberger may maintain personal connections with Kla Tham Party leader and Minister of Education Narumon Pinyosinwat.

In addition, he has been associated with former Pheu Thai Party Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra. Notably, he reportedly negotiated private aircraft deals with Thaksin. Therefore, some connections appear professional rather than criminal.

Meanwhile, Pai Lik, the Kla Tham Party MP from Kamphaeng Phet, publicly supported Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat. Pai Lik firmly stated that Thamanat has no involvement with the so-called “call centre gang.” He also criticised political opponents for spreading false claims, calling their tactics “dirty politics.”

Pai Lik, defending the deputy PM who also serves as the party’s Secretary-General, emphasised his long-term relationship with Thamanat. “I have known Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat for nearly 20 years,” he wrote on Facebook. “Throughout this time, including outside of work, he has shown no connection to the call centre gang.”

He added that political groups are attempting to implicate the Kla Tham Party directly and indirectly. Furthermore, he likened these efforts to parrots repeating baseless accusations. “This is dirty politics,” he said. “We should focus on our work and show results to the people instead.”

Pai Lik also issued a direct challenge to those making accusations. He stated that if anyone proves Thamanat or the party’s involvement, he is willing to immediately cease political activity. Conversely, he demanded that opponents similarly prove their claims before continuing to criticise.

The MP accompanied his statement with a photograph of himself alongside Thamanat. This visual reinforces their long-standing alliance and underscores the party’s message of integrity. Additionally, it signals to the public that the party is united against politically motivated attacks.

These events come amid rising political tensions over international financial networks. Opposition parties have raised concerns about the Cambodian scam centre industry, claiming Thailand may be serving as a conduit for illicit funds.

However, party leaders maintain that these claims are unfounded. They argue that political opponents are exploiting financial concerns to undermine their credibility.

The DSI’s confirmation of no records or pending cases against Smith adds weight to the argument of mistaken identity.

Despite this, parliamentary debates and public commentary continue to fuel speculation. Kla Tham Party leaders have emphasised transparency and accountability, stressing the importance of separating facts from politically motivated claims. Moreover, they have pledged to cooperate fully with authorities to maintain public trust.

Pai Lik’s statements highlight the party’s strategy of proactive defence. By publicly defending Thamanat, challenging unverified accusations, and referencing official investigations, the party seeks to strengthen its public credibility.

Consequently, the controversy now centres on the distinction between verified facts and political rhetoric.

As of Friday October 17, 2025, no legal action has been initiated against Ben Smith or Benjamin Mauerberger in Thailand. Nonetheless, authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, while political discourse surrounding the allegations remains intense. The Kla Tham Party, however, appears determined to defend its political standard bearer while maintaining a focus on governance rather than partisan attacks.

