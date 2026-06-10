Nigerian cocaine kingpin Ikenna Patrick Azubuike was arrested after a dramatic Bangkok police showdown as officers uncovered an alleged Dodorima drug empire with ฿380 million flowing through its accounts and suspected links to the Black Axe network.

A dramatic late-night police operation in Bangkok has brought down an alleged Nigerian cocaine kingpin accused of running a transnational drug network with more than ฿380 million flowing through its accounts. The arrest of Ikenna Patrick Azubuike, 36, came after police say he attempted to smash through a blockade on Rama III Road and followed a widening probe linking a Nonthaburi romance scam base to the Dodorima criminal alliance.

A suspected Nigerian drug boss was arrested in Bangkok’s Yannawa district late Tuesday after a dramatic police showdown in which officers say he attempted to ram through a police blockade. The operation ended outside a luxury condominium on Rama III Road when officers smashed his vehicle windows and forced him into custody.

The operation was codenamed “Clipping the Wings of the Dodorima Boss”. It involved Metropolitan Police Bureau investigators and the Bangkok branch of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board. Officers arrested Ikenna Patrick Azubuike, 36, a Nigerian national known as Patrick, outside a luxury condominium on Rama III Road in Yannawa district.

Patrick was charged with possessing and selling cocaine without permission. The drug is classified as a Category 2 narcotic under Thai law. He also faces a charge of resisting arrest. Meanwhile, investigators are considering additional charges linked to alleged money laundering.

Police trace ฿380 million drug trail after Nonthaburi romance scam raid exposes links to cocaine network

Police seized cocaine, a vehicle, cash, bank funds and other assets exceeding ฿700,000. However, investigators say the seized property represents only a fraction of the network’s suspected wealth. According to police estimates, more than ฿380 million moved through associated accounts during the previous year.

The investigation began on May 22 during a raid at a luxury condominium near Phra Nang Klao Bridge in Nonthaburi. The operation was led by MPB deputy commissioner Pol Maj Gen Theeradej Thamsuthee. Officers alleged the property operated as a base for a romance scam syndicate.

As a result, six foreign nationals were arrested during that earlier raid. Subsequently, deputy national police chief Pol Gen Samrarn Nuanma ordered investigators to widen the operation and follow every possible connection.

The expanded inquiry allegedly uncovered links between the romance scam group and a major cocaine trafficking organisation. Police estimated more than ฿300 million circulated through the wider criminal enterprise.

Dodorima alliance linked to NBM of Africa and led by a suspect living seven years in Thailand

Furthermore, investigators identified the group as Dodorima, describing it as an alliance of African criminal figures in Thailand. They believe the organisation is an offshoot of a larger international group known as NBM of Africa.

NBM is commonly understood to refer to the Neo Black Movement of Africa, a Nigerian-founded organisation that has been linked by law enforcement agencies in several countries to organised crime, including online fraud, human trafficking, violence and drug trafficking. Furthermore, it is also known in some contexts as the Black Axe network.

Notably, officers said members used public charity events and community outreach to project a respectable image. Investigators alleged these activities concealed criminal operations behind a public display of generosity.

According to investigators, Patrick emerged as the alleged leader of the Dodorima network in Thailand. Police said he had lived in Thailand for more than seven years and travelled regularly between Thailand and Africa.

Initially, investigators said he worked as a street-level cocaine dealer in tourist areas. Later, police believe he rose through the organisation’s ranks and became a powerful figure inside the network.

Police uncover money transfers to Nigeria as suspect allegedly builds large mansion and hides profits

In parallel, investigators said the organisation handled enormous financial movements through complex transactions. They also alleged substantial funds were transferred to Nigeria, where Patrick reportedly built a large mansion.

The MPB said the investigation was difficult because Patrick was surrounded by trusted associates. Moreover, police alleged he used sophisticated methods to hide financial transactions and avoid detection.

Although Patrick allegedly stepped away from direct street sales, investigators believe he retained significant influence. They said he continued supplying cocaine to prominent customers through his criminal network.

Consequently, investigators launched the final operation that led to Tuesday night’s confrontation. Surveillance officers tracked Patrick as he entered a luxury condominium complex on Rama III Road.

Police blockade ends with officers injured and cocaine seized after dramatic arrest struggle in Bangkok

Police then deployed vehicles to block his route and prevent an escape. In response, investigators said Patrick reversed his vehicle towards officers and attempted to break through the blockade.

Several officers suffered injuries during the confrontation. Pol Maj Gen Theeradej then ordered officers to smash the vehicle’s windows and disable its engine.

Patrick was dragged from the vehicle and arrested at the scene. Afterwards, investigators searched the car and found approximately 18 grammes of cocaine.

Separately, officers searched his condominium unit and discovered more cash and valuable assets. The additional seizures brought the total value to approximately ฿700,000.

Private chats mock Thai users as investigators expand transnational money laundering probe across networks

Following the arrest, investigators uncovered intelligence indicating possible links to a broader transnational criminal network. They also examined messages found in a private group chat.

The messages appeared to mock Thai cocaine users. One message stated: “The powder they snort comes from our backsides.”

On another front, financial investigators moved quickly to examine the organisation’s money trails. Assets seized under anti-money laundering procedures were transferred to the ONCB for further tracing.

Patrick was later handed over to investigators at Bang Phongphang Police Station for legal proceedings. During questioning, he partially admitted allegations relating to cocaine.

Suspect denies laundering claims as police pursue Thai and foreign associates through global inquiries

However, he denied involvement in money laundering activities. He claimed the group’s charitable work was financed by a fish-export business operating between Thailand and Nigeria.

As part of his statement, Patrick said the word “Dodomira” means “hello”. Nevertheless, investigators continue examining the network’s structure, finances and possible accomplices.

Pol Maj Gen Theeradej described the arrest as a major strike against a transnational criminal organisation. Finally, he confirmed the MPB would work with the ONCB and international partners.

The investigation will now focus on tracing international financial movements and identifying all Thai and foreign associates connected to the organisation.

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