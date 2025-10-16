People’s Party warns Prime Minister Anutin with a no-confidence motion over alleged Thai cabinet links to Cambodia’s vast scam networks, as the US and South Korea crack down on fraud siphoning billions globally, putting Thailand under intense scrutiny.

People’s Party leader Nattapong Ruangpanyawut obliquely warned Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul: act now or possibly face a no-confidence motion over the Cambodia scammer scandal. He flagged a deputy prime minister suspected of ties to Cambodia’s scam elite, who control the vast, lucrative network. On Thursday, Anutin and the Foreign Ministry pledged full cooperation with the US and South Korea, as the crackdown targets Phnom Penh for complicity in a giant network allegedly siphoning hundreds of billions of dollars from countries worldwide.

On Thursday evening, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul responded to growing concerns about Thailand’s slow action against Cambodia’s expanding scam industry. Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement affirming Thailand’s readiness to work with the United States and other countries to tackle the threat.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Anutin discussed the issue with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung as he called to progress a proposed Free Trade agreement. However, opposition parties are increasingly criticising the government for its perceived inaction.

Furthermore, they allege links between senior Thai officials and Cambodia’s scam networks. Meanwhile, South Korea has sent a special task force to Cambodia to investigate the abuse and deaths of its citizens by groups tied to the Cambodian regime.

Thailand pledges cooperation with US and regional partners to combat growing online scam threat

On Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed Thailand’s commitment to fighting transnational online scams. It welcomed the US announcement on Tuesday, October 14, introducing new measures against online scam networks. Moreover, the ministry emphasised Thailand’s intention to work with international partners to suppress crime and bring perpetrators to justice. The statement noted that online scams are often linked with severe crimes such as human trafficking, forced labour, and money laundering. Therefore, Thailand pledged to enhance cooperation with the US and other nations to combat this growing threat.

Foreign Affairs Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said Prime Minister Anutin’s recent visit to Laos included discussions on regional security. Specifically, they focused on dismantling call centre syndicates and scammers.

He stressed the urgent need for collaboration with neighbouring countries and partners such as China, the US, and South Korea. In addition, the issue will be discussed at the upcoming ASEAN summit to coordinate a regional response.

However, Natthaphong Ruangpanyawut, leader of the People’s Party, demanded that Prime Minister Anutin take direct responsibility for the call centre crisis. He also called for action against a senior minister, indeed a deputy prime minister, whose name has surfaced in connection with transnational crime networks.

Opposition threatens no-confidence motion if Anutin fails to act decisively against Thailand-linked networks

Mr. Natthaphong warned that if the Prime Minister remains silent, the opposition will intensify scrutiny and potentially submit a no-confidence motion. Furthermore, he emphasised that Thailand, given its location and borders, must play a central role in addressing this problem.

Mr. Natthaphong urged swift administrative actions, including transfers and appointments, to effectively suppress these networks. He stated that shifting responsibility to security agencies is unacceptable.

He warned that he would not threaten a no-confidence motion but would file it without notice in order to prevent the Prime Minister from dissolving parliament.

Additionally, Rangsiman Rome, a party-list MP for the People’s Party, highlighted possible links between the call centre gangs and a deputy prime minister. Delays in action, he warned, could signal government complacency. Therefore, rapid and transparent measures are essential to restore public confidence.

Regarding technological and financial links, MPs raised concerns about iris scanning platforms and their potential connection to international crime networks. Mr. Natthaphong clarified that platforms such as World ID and World Coin should remain distinct from these allegations.

Communication with MPs continues to ensure accurate understanding. Moreover, information gathered by the House Committee on State Security, Border Affairs, National Strategy, and Reform is considered reliable. He stressed that these concerns are separate from the personal conduct of the top cabinet minister.

Prime Minister Anutin, on Wednesday, October 15, acknowledged that someone is responsible for the situation following the US and South Korean crackdowns on scammers in Cambodia. At a Parliament interview, he recognised responsibility but declined to comment on sending officials to assist Thais stranded there. Meanwhile, reporters questioned the government’s response to international pressure on Cambodia, but the Prime Minister remained silent.

International pressure mounts as Cambodia faces scrutiny for abuse and death of South Korean student

The Cambodian government is under intense international pressure to address online fraud. This includes the death of 22-year-old South Korean student Park Min Ho, who was tortured and forced to work for a scam network. South Korea dispatched a task force led by Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jin-ah to investigate and coordinate with Cambodian authorities.

Moreover, the UK and US sanctioned the Cambodian Prince Group Holdings on October 14 for defrauding victims worldwide and exploiting workers. The US seized over $14 billion in assets belonging to Prince Group CEO Chen Zhi, who remains at large. Notably, Chen holds dual UK-Cambodian citizenship and serves as an advisor to senior Cambodian leaders, including dictator Hun Sen and his son, Prime Minister Hun Manet.

Global scrutiny of Cambodia, particularly the Hun Sen regime, is increasing. Consequently, Thailand faces criticism for its slow response. Opposition parties demand that Prime Minister Anutin act decisively and align with international pressure.

Thai MPs demand explanation for government inaction while South Korea cracks down on scam centres

Bangkok Pheu Thai Party MP Thirat Rattanawanich, a former minister, highlighted that South Korea has actively addressed call centre gangs. She deplored the fact that Thailand has remained largely silent on the issue. She urged the government to explain planned measures and publicly acknowledge the problem.

Star parliamentary performer and Chairman of the House of Representatives committee on state security, Rangsiman Rome, had previously raised the issue. Along with Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn of the People’s Party, they highlighted links between Thailand’s capital markets and financial flows from Cambodian scam compounds. Previously, Mr. Rangsiman noted that call centre gang members had personal links to a deputy prime minister in Mr. Anutin’s government since September. Therefore, continued delays could imply government indifference.

On Wednesday, October 15, Prime Minister Anutin established the Technology Crime Suppression and Prevention Committee via Office Order No. 341/2568, with himself as chairman. However, critics remain unconvinced that the committee will adequately tackle domestic and international issues.

Critics question whether Thailand’s superboard can tackle billions lost and protect citizens amid scam threat

People’s Party MP Chutipong Pipoppinyo from Rayong questioned whether the Superboard can effectively handle urgent matters affecting hundreds of billions of baht and citizens’ safety.

Meanwhile, the US and South Korea intensified pressure on Bangkok regarding Cambodian scam networks. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel announced the seizure of $15 billion in assets linked to Chen Zhi and Prince Group Holdings.

Additionally, the UK moved to seize properties connected to the criminal enterprise. Thai MP Rangsiman Rome accused financier Benjamin Smith of having ties to Cambodian scam networks. In turn, he linked him as an acquaintance of the now embattled deputy prime minister, a key player in Mr. Anutin’s minority government. These developments coincided with South Korea sending a delegation to Phnom Penh to address detained citizens and forced labour conditions.

South Korea sends a special task force to protect citizens and coordinate on Cambodian scam cases

South Korea’s special task force includes officials from the Ministry of Justice, National Intelligence Service, and National Police Agency. They aim to coordinate with Cambodian authorities on crimes affecting South Koreans, including the death of Park Min Ho.

Furthermore, plans involve repatriating 63 South Koreans detained for alleged fraud. About 80 South Koreans remain missing or unaccounted for. The government is establishing a “Korean Desk” in Cambodian police stations to assist with cases.

The number of South Koreans deceived into working in Cambodia has risen sharply, from 17 in 2022 to more than 330 by August 2025. Criminals relocated operations to Cambodia after the Golden Triangle was declared off-limits.

South Korea warns citizens after abuses exposed. Thailand urged to act decisively on transnational scams

Consequently, South Korea issued travel advisories to prevent further incidents. Park Min Ho’s death revealed severe abuses, including torture, forced labour, and ransom demands. While Cambodian authorities arrested suspects, repatriation remains uncertain, prolonging families’ distress.

South Korea is considering sending former ambassador Park Il to Cambodia to manage the situation. The crisis demonstrates the urgent need for regional cooperation. Thailand, as Cambodia’s neighbour, faces growing pressure to act decisively against transnational scam networks.

Opposition parties continue to demand accountability from Prime Minister Anutin and the under-fire deputy prime minister in his government. Meanwhile, international action highlights the growing severity and scope of online fraud and call centre operations in Southeast Asia. Diplomatic, legal, and security measures are ongoing, as powerful nations now move to dismantle these transnational criminal networks and protect citizens.

What has yet to be fully investigated is the complicity and financial ties between Bangkok’s financial industry and capital markets and the hundreds of billions of dollars reportedly generated annually by the grotesquely profitable but utterly evil industry in Cambodia.

