24 year old Nigerian scammer arrested in Nonthaburi after 23 complaints police linked to Thai girlfriend

Nonthaburi police arrested a Nigerian suspect linked to a romance scam gang after spotting suspicious ATM transactions near Phra Nangklao Hospital, seizing 42 mobile phones, seven ATM cards and cash as investigators traced links to 23 fraud cases nationwide.

A sharp-eyed police surveillance operation in Nonthaburi has uncovered what investigators believe is part of a nationwide romance scam network after officers arrested a Nigerian suspect outside an ATM and seized 42 mobile phones, seven ATM cards and cash during a dramatic evening operation near Phra Nangklao Hospital. The arrest of 24-year-old Mr. Sinedu Heophilus Acege rapidly widened into a major fraud investigation after police linked his Thai girlfriend to 23 online scam complaints filed across Thailand, while detectives uncovered dozens more phones inside a condominium room and expanded their probe into organised criminal activity spanning multiple provinces.

Police in Nonthaburi have arrested a Nigerian man linked to a romance scam network after investigators spotted suspicious behaviour at an ATM. Officers from Rattanathibet Police Station seized 42 mobile phones, seven ATM cards and 11,000 baht in cash during the operation. The arrest took place at about 6 pm on Wednesday, May 20, outside an ATM on Nonthaburi 1 Road near Phra Nangklao Hospital in Bang Krasor subdistrict.

The operation involved Pol. Col. Phrut Chamroonsart, superintendent of the station, together with senior investigators from the unit. Also joining the operation were Pol. Lt. Col. Phusinthon Yiphu, Pol. Maj. Pracha Hungwongwirakul and Pol. Lt. Saharat Sueakaew.

According to investigators, police had intensified surveillance on foreigners in the district following concerns about possible criminal activity. As a result, officers closely monitored financial movements and suspicious ATM transactions in the area.

Police seize 42 phones and seven ATM cards after spotting Nigerian suspect at a Nonthaburi ATM area

Meanwhile, investigators noticed Mr. Sinedu Heophilus Acege, 24, a Nigerian national, acting suspiciously while using the ATM. Police said the suspect appeared nervous during repeated transactions. In addition, officers observed him handling several bank cards while moving between transactions. Consequently, investigators decided to approach and search him at the scene.

During the search, officers discovered seven mobile phones in the suspect’s possession. They also found seven ATM cards issued by different banks. Furthermore, police recovered 11,000 baht in cash during the arrest. Investigators said the volume of phones and cards immediately raised suspicions of organised criminal activity. Therefore, officers detained the suspect for further questioning.

However, the investigation quickly expanded beyond the ATM location. Police later searched Mr. Acege’s condominium in the Thaimaa subdistrict in Mueang Nonthaburi district. During the search, investigators uncovered another 35 mobile phones inside the room. Officers then seized the devices as evidence before transporting them to the station. Altogether, police confiscated 42 mobile phones during the operation.

Suspect denies fraud claims as police trace Thai girlfriend to 23 romance scam complaints nationwide

Afterwards, investigators brought Mr. Acege to the police station for interrogation. During questioning, the suspect denied the allegations. Instead, he claimed the phones and ATM cards belonged to his Thai girlfriend, Aphaporn, 34.

He told investigators she owned a mobile phone shop in the Ramkhamhaeng area. Furthermore, he claimed she instructed him to withdraw money from ATMs before handing the cash directly to her.

Police then checked information through the Royal Thai Police War Room system. Consequently, investigators uncovered links to multiple online fraud complaints. According to police, Aphaporn was facing 23 charges connected to romance scam operations across Thailand.

Authorities said complaints had been filed at Bang Bua Thong police station in Nonthaburi, as well as stations in Mueang Phetchabun and Mueang Lamphun. In addition, investigators found related cases registered in Phutthamonthon, Mueang Mukdahan and Mueang Phuket. Police also confirmed that several other stations were handling connected complaints.

Investigators widen romance scam probe after ATM arrest and seizure of mobile phones in operation

As the investigation widened, officers linked the suspect to a broader romance scam network operating across multiple provinces. However, authorities did not release details about alleged victims or financial losses connected to the cases. Likewise, investigators withheld information about the bank accounts connected to the ATM cards seized during the arrest.

Meanwhile, police confirmed the seized mobile phones would undergo further examination. Investigators are expected to inspect stored communications, financial data and transaction records connected to the devices. However, officers did not reveal whether additional suspects were being pursued.

Police said the arrest resulted directly from surveillance operations targeting suspicious foreign activity in the district. Furthermore, investigators insisted the suspect’s conduct at the ATM triggered immediate attention from officers monitoring the area.

Following the investigation, police formally transferred Mr. Acege and the seized evidence to investigators at Rattanathibet Police Station for legal proceedings. He now faces charges of possessing and illegally using another person’s electronic card in a manner likely to cause harm to others or the public. So far, authorities have not released details about court proceedings or bail.

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