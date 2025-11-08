Surprise appointment of Ben Smith’s ex-lawyer to PM’s Office raises speculation about Anutin’s coalition as corruption probes widen. Thamanat ally Thanadol Suwannarit defends his role amid media questioning and a deepening political scandal over Thai-Cambodian scam network links.

On Thursday, Mr. Thanadol Suwannarit, former lawyer for South African financier Benjamin Mauerberger and Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat Prompow, defended his cabinet appointment as an official at the Prime Minister’s Office. Weeks earlier, he filed a defamation suit against People’s Party MP Rangsiman Rome over remarks in parliament linking Mr. Mauerberger, also known as Ben Smith, to corruption. Mr. Rangsiman has since doubled down, saying his committee has evidence to support the claims. Mr. Thanadol remains a key lawyer for Capt. Thamanat, himself under scrutiny in Mr. Rangsiman’s corruption inquiries concerning alleged links between Cambodian scam funds and Thai political circles.

Despite a public assurance from Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Friday that parliament would not be dissolved early, unease is growing inside the coalition over widening corruption allegations linked to the Royal Thai Police and senior politicians.

The Prime Minister said the government would remain in place even if a motion of no confidence were filed. However, tensions have deepened following new claims about police and political figures connected to ongoing criminal investigations.

On Thursday, Move Forward Party MP Rangsiman Rome revealed that former Deputy National Police Chief Pol. Gen. Surachate Hakparn, known as “Big Joke,” had supplied his parliamentary committee with fresh information.

Mr. Rangsiman chairs the Committee on National Security, Border Affairs, National Strategy, and National Reform. He said the new material mirrored documents earlier submitted by lawyer Atchariya Ruangrattanapong that implicated hundreds of senior police officers.

Rangsiman Rome says new police documents reveal deeper links between officers and political figures

According to Mr. Rangsiman, the latest evidence identifies officers allegedly involved in online criminal networks and several political figures.

On Thursday evening, he stated that the list of politicians under review extended beyond the Kla Tham Party of Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat Prompow. Certainly, it included members of other political groups.

The remarks came amid growing controversy over the appointment of Mr. Thanadol Suwannarit, a lawyer closely associated with Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat, to a new position at the Prime Minister’s Office.

The cabinet approved the appointment on November 4. The decision has drawn criticism from some coalition members and public commentators questioning its propriety.

Mr. Thanadol had served as a legal adviser to both Capt. Thamanat and to businessman Benjamin Mauerberger, also known as Ben Smith, who is a person partially being investigated by the opposition.

The adviser to Cambodian strongman Hun Sen has been linked by many U.S. sources with illicit financial dealings. Nevertheless, Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat insists that the South Friday is a victim of mistaken identity with another individual identified as Benjamin Berger.

Thanadol’s appointment triggers scrutiny over past ties to Ben Smith and Cambodian financial networks

Mr. Thanadol had also previously filed a ฿100 million defamation suit against Mr. Rangsiman, claiming that his client, Mr. Smith, was innocent.He has long been regarded as a trusted legal and political aide to Capt. Thamanat.

Speaking in a televised interview on November 6, Mr. Thanadol defended his new role and rejected suggestions that his appointment was inappropriate.

He said he had resigned as Mr. Smith’s lawyer before assuming office. Certainly, he maintained that his past legal work was lawful and that he withdrew from the case after public concern emerged.

He told reporters that he had been Mr. Smith’s lawyer for two years after being introduced by Capt. Thamanat and had supervised both civil and criminal matters before transferring all cases to a new attorney.

Mr. Thanadol said he did not inform Mr. Smith personally about his withdrawal but communicated through his law firm.

He stated that his decision to step down was made in consultation with superiors after public debate intensified. He said that, although his conduct was legal, he chose to listen to public sentiment.

Thanadol defends the legality of role and denies being a political lightning rod amid rising criticism

Mr. Thanadol added that he applied for the government position more than two months ago. Furthermore, he said background checks by 14 agencies had found no disqualifying record. In addition, he denied that holding the advisory position while previously representing a private client was a conflict of interest.

Mr. Thanadol explained that the cabinet resolution appointing him as a political official did not prohibit such work. Only regular civil servants, he said, are restricted from taking outside legal roles.

He also denied being a “lightning rod” for Capt. Thamanat or the government.

The young lawyer said he never sought publicity and had only accepted the opportunity to serve in government after years of political experience.

He previously worked as an aide to Police General Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, leader of the Thai Liberal Party and former National Police Chief, and later served on the House Committee on the Suppression of Crime.

He said he had worked alongside Mr. Rangsiman and other MPs and requested fairness before any criticism.

Official records show that Mr. Thanadol Suwannarit was born on December 20, 1993, and is 31 years old.

He holds a law degree from Ramkhamhaeng University and completed the Senior Justice Administration Training Course for Provincial Prosecutors, Class 44, in 2023.

His early political career began as a personal assistant to Gen. Sereepisuth, after which he served as secretary to the House Committee on the Suppression of Corruption and Misconduct. He was also a member of the drafting committee for amendments to the Wills Act.

From legal aide to political insider, Thanadol’s rise under Thamanat’s guidance draws fresh scrutiny

In 2023, he was appointed legal adviser to Capt. Thamanat Prompow, then Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives.

He also served as a deputy commander of the Nakhon Ratchasima Task Force and spokesperson for the ministry’s working group on land reform. He led efforts to investigate alleged land misuse within Agricultural Land Reform Office (ALRO) areas, earning the nickname “ALRO buster.”

One of his inquiries involved land near Rancho Charnvee Golf Course in Nakhon Ratchasima Province, owned by the family of Mr. Anutin, who at that time was in opposition after withdrawing the Bhumjaithai Party from the Pheu Thai-led coalition.

Mr. Anutin later presented documents proving legitimate transactions related to that property. The dispute led to a political confrontation in which Mr. Thanadol eventually apologised directly to Mr. Anutin.

Despite this past conflict, the cabinet approved his new role as a political official at the Prime Minister’s Office earlier this week. Mr. Thanadol expressed gratitude to Capt. Thamanat for supporting his appointment.

Cabinet appointment of Thanadol proceeds despite past conflict with Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul

Prime Minister Anutin, however, denied having any role in approving Mr. Thanadol’s appointment. He told reporters that he had requested clarification from Capt. Thamanat. The two men held a closed-door meeting at Government House on Wednesday evening that lasted three hours.

Officials said the discussion focused on coalition matters. When questioned by reporters, Mr. Anutin said the appointment was within the rights of coalition parties and that personal issues were separate from government business.

He stated that every political party has its “lightning rods,” referring to figures who attract criticism. Mr. Anutin also addressed speculation that his meeting with Capt. Thamanat was concerned with internal disputes.

He said the two met to discuss official matters and denied that the appointment of Mr. Thanadol had been part of the discussion.The Prime Minister said the issue emphasised the importance of clear reporting lines and proper supervision for all political appointees.

Anutin distances himself from Thanadol appointment and urges focus on coalition unity and discipline

Asked whether he trusted that Capt. Thamanat’s selection had undergone proper vetting, Mr. Anutin replied that the Kla Tham Party, led by Capt. Thamanat, was a coalition partner and that its internal decisions were respected.

Meanwhile, investigations linked to the Royal Thai Police continue to draw attention in parliament. Earlier, lawyer Atchariya Ruangrattanapong disclosed documents alleging systemic corruption among senior officers.

Mr. Rangsiman’s committee has now received supplementary evidence from Pol. Gen. Surachate Hakparn supporting those claims. The parliamentary probe follows months of scrutiny surrounding alleged money-laundering networks and misconduct within the force.

Mr. Rangsiman said his committee would continue to examine the new material and forward any findings to relevant authorities. Separately, Gen. Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, leader of the Thai Liberal Party, has remained active in related legal and political matters.

In June, he filed a police complaint against former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, accusing him of involvement in the January 2025 killing of Cambodian dissident and former MP Lim Kimya.

The case remains under police review.

The widening controversy has placed additional strain on the coalition government led by Prime Minister Anutin, who took office after being elected in a deal with the People’s Party in early September.

The Prime Minister continues to insist that the government will complete its term as outlined in that agreement. That would be to January 31, 2026, followed by its tenure as a caretaker administration.

Police scandals and coalition strains test Anutin’s government as probes widen into corruption

For now, both Capt. Thamanat and Mr. Thanadol have dismissed suggestions of impropriety. Mr. Thanadol maintains that he followed all procedures before his appointment and that he has no criminal or ethical disqualifications.

Capt. Thamanat has not issued further comment since his meeting with the Prime Minister. As of Friday, no formal action has been announced regarding Mr. Thanadol’s appointment. Government House officials confirmed that the cabinet resolution stands.

The Prime Minister’s Office has declined to comment further, saying the matter is internal.

Meanwhile, Mr. Rangsiman’s committee continues to review documents linked to the Royal Thai Police and associated political figures.

The next committee session is expected to convene next week.

The developments come amid a volatile political climate, with coalition partners managing competing interests and ongoing investigations.

For now, the Prime Minister maintains his position that the government remains stable and he will not dissolve parliament in response to rising political pressure over corruption and the Cambodian scammer crisis.

