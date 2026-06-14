Uthai Thani police closed the brutal murder of a 17-year-old schoolgirl after a Scout-clad suspect confessed, faced a furious crime reenactment and begged forgiveness from her grieving father, who answered: “May you die in my daughter’s place.”

A 17-year-old schoolgirl’s brutal dawn murder on a quiet road in Uthai Thani has ended with a charged police reconstruction, a suspect’s confession, an angry crowd of more than 100 villagers and a father’s heartbreaking rejection of the killer’s apology as he declared: “May you die in my daughter’s place.” The accused, who allegedly hid in roadside woodland before ambushing the Grade 12 student on her journey to school, was taken back to the scene under heavy guard as police closed the case within hours of the attack that shocked the northern province.

Uthai Thani Provincial Police have closed the murder case of a 17-year-old schoolgirl who was butchered on her way to class. The Grade 12 student, known as “Nong A”, was attacked at about 6.30 am on Friday, June 12, on the Bo Yang-Nong Takian Road in Ban Nong Si Liam, Bo Yang Subdistrict, Sawang Arom District.

According to investigators, the teenager was riding her motorcycle along her usual school route when the killer struck. He had hidden in roadside woodland before suddenly stepping into her path. He threatened her with a knife and repeatedly slashed and stabbed her during the savage roadside attack.

Moments later, her father heard his daughter screaming after dropping her off only a short distance away. He immediately turned his pickup truck around and raced back to the scene. There, he saw the heavily built attacker running into the nearby forest.

Father rushed wounded schoolgirl to clinic as police hunted Scout-clad killer after early morning attack

Despite her catastrophic wounds, the teenager remained conscious when her father reached her. In response, he lifted his daughter and rushed her to Bo Yang Health Centre. At the facility, housekeeper Ms Mali helped medical staff as they battled to save the teenager.

Notably, Ms Mali said the victim remained able to speak and repeatedly asked for water. Soon afterwards, rescue teams prepared an urgent transfer to Sawang Arem Hospital. However, the girl’s condition collapsed during the journey. Eventually, she lost the ability to speak and died from her injuries.

Meanwhile, investigators launched a rapid manhunt involving police, forensic personnel and village defence volunteers. Initially, witnesses described the suspect as a heavyset man wearing khaki shorts, a short-sleeved shirt and a red beret-style hat. Consequently, his unusual appearance led locals to compare his clothing with a Boy Scout uniform.

As part of the investigation, officers traced the suspect to Mr. Sampan, also known as Mr. Aeng. Subsequently, police arrested him and moved quickly to complete the case. At 12.40 pm on Saturday, June 13, officers brought the suspect from his detention cell at Sawang Arem Police Station.

Police read murder charge as suspect stayed silent and admitted stress before crime reenactment began

In parallel, Pol. Maj. Gen. Worawat Mali, Deputy Commander of Provincial Police Region 6 and acting Commander of Uthai Thani Provincial Police, supervised the proceedings. Officers from Sawang Arem and Taluk Du police stations escorted the suspect while village defence volunteers assisted security.

During the formal procedure, police read the arrest warrant to Mr. Sampan. He nodded in acknowledgement before signing documents confirming the charges. Separately, reporters questioned him about his motive and whether the murder had been planned.

They asked about reports concerning gloves and a change of clothes linked to the attack. Furthermore, journalists questioned claims that another schoolgirl may have been the intended target. Nevertheless, Mr. Sampan refused to answer any questions concerning the murder.

When asked if he was suffering stress, he nodded. Likewise, he nodded when questioned about suffering from mental illness. Afterwards, police transported him to the murder scene to carry out a confession-based reenactment.

Villagers cursed the killer as police guarded a tense roadside murder reenactment scene amid public fury

By then, news of the reenactment had spread across the district. More than 100 villagers gathered along the Bo Yang-Nong Takian Road to witness the suspect’s return. Therefore, police from Sawang Arem, Taluk Du and Thap Than stations formed a security cordon.

On another front, village defence and civil defence volunteers joined the operation to prevent any possible mob attack. As the suspect emerged from the police vehicle, angry residents shouted insults and curses.

During the reconstruction, a female resident dressed in a school uniform portrayed the dead student. According to the suspect’s confession, he waited hidden in the roadside woods before stepping onto the road.

He then blocked the teenager’s motorcycle and threatened her with the knife. Afterwards, he launched the fatal attack before hearing the sound of her father’s approaching pickup truck. At that moment, he panicked and fled the scene.

Killer fled with the victim’s phone. Later, his apology is rejected by the grieving father as the case is closed

Before escaping, the suspect grabbed the victim’s mobile phone. He ran through the forest and reached his motorcycle parked about 500 metres away. He then rode away, leaving the dying teenager behind.

Following the reenactment, officers returned Mr. Sampan to Sawang Arem Police Station under heavy security. Later, Pol. Maj. Gen. Worawat and Uthai Thani Governor Mr. Sombat Trisak announced that the case had been solved and officially closed.

During the final proceedings, Mr. Sampan knelt before the victim’s father and apologised. However, the grieving parent rejected the apology and directed his anger at the accused.

He declared: “May you die in my daughter’s place.”

In the end, police completed the investigation within two days of the brutal roadside killing that shook the Uthai Thani community. The suspect has been charged with murder after admitting his role in the deadly attack.

Further reading:

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