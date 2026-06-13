Uthai Thani police hunt a heavyset suspect in scout-style clothing after a 17-year-old schoolgirl was stabbed to death on her morning ride to class. Her father heard her cries, a blood trail and hidden motorcycle were found, and DNA tests on a mystery phone may identify the killer.

A terrifying roadside murder in Uthai Thani has sparked a massive police hunt after a 17-year-old schoolgirl was ambushed and fatally stabbed while riding her motorcycle to school. Her father rushed to her side as she fought for life while a heavyset suspect in scout-style clothing vanished into nearby woods. The case has intensified with a blood trail, a hidden motorcycle, a mystery mobile phone undergoing DNA tests and a widening hunt involving senior police commanders, village networks and forensic teams racing to identify the killer.

A frantic police manhunt is underway in Uthai Thani province after a 17-year-old schoolgirl was stabbed to death in a savage roadside ambush while riding her motorcycle to class.

The attack unfolded at about 6.30 am on June 12 in Bo Yang Subdistrict, Sawang Arom District. Investigators are now hunting a heavyset suspect who fled into nearby woodland wearing clothing resembling a Boy Scout uniform.

The teenager, a Grade 12 student at a local school, was travelling along a familiar route to school when the attacker struck. Police believe the assault was sudden and violent. She suffered multiple stab wounds during the attack. Despite her terrible injuries, she remained alive when her father reached the scene.

Father witnesses final moments as police trace scout-uniform suspect after schoolgirl attack case

According to investigators, the father heard the disturbance and rushed towards his daughter. He witnessed part of the aftermath of the attack. He saw a man running from the roadside forest before his daughter followed.

The suspect was described as heavily built. He wore a short-sleeved shirt, khaki shorts and a red beret-style hat. Initially, the unusual clothing led witnesses to compare it to a Boy Scout uniform.

Moments later, the girl’s father carried his injured daughter to the Bo Yang Health Centre seeking urgent treatment. Ms Mali, a housekeeper at the facility, was among the first to assist her. She said the teenager was conscious and able to speak. The victim repeatedly asked for water while staff worked to stabilise her.

Soon afterwards, medical workers coordinated with rescue teams to transfer the student to Sawang Arem Hospital. However, her condition rapidly worsened during the journey. In her final moments, she could no longer speak and later succumbed to her injuries.

Blood trail and hidden motorcycle with mystery phone become key clues in Uthai Thani murder probe

Meanwhile, the crime scene began revealing crucial evidence. Investigators found signs of a fierce struggle beside the road. By 2 p.m., officers discovered a trail of blood leading away from the attack site. They also located the victim’s Honda motorcycle, registration 1 K Ch 1230 Uthai Thani, hidden deep in roadside woodland after being dragged from the road.

In addition, police recovered several important items from the scene. These included a mobile phone, glasses and sandals. The phone has become one of the investigation’s most significant pieces of evidence. Forensic officers are examining it for fingerprints and DNA traces.

Pol. Lt. Col. Songchak Praphassorn, Deputy Superintendent of Sawang Arem Police Station, said investigators have not determined who owned the phone. Information from the victim’s friends showed she possessed two or three personal phones. Therefore, police are investigating whether the recovered device belonged to the teenager or the fleeing attacker.

As part of the search, officers have combed the dense forest surrounding the murder scene. They believe additional evidence may still be hidden there. Investigators are also studying possible escape routes used by the suspect after the killing.

Village hunt expands as senior police commanders take control of the Uthai Thani investigation

Separately, police expanded the hunt across surrounding communities. Details of the suspect’s appearance were distributed through LINE groups involving village heads, local officials and community leaders throughout the district. Residents familiar with local roads and forest tracks were asked to watch for anyone matching the description.

In response, communities around Sawang Arom have increased their awareness of unfamiliar individuals moving through the area. Police hope local knowledge will help identify the suspect and reveal his movements after the attack.

Later in the day, the investigation moved into a higher level of command. Pol. Maj. Gen. Worawat Mali, Deputy Commander of Provincial Police Region 6 and Acting Commander of Uthai Thani Provincial Police, travelled to Sawang Arem Police Station. He called a meeting with investigators to review evidence, witness testimony and the progress of the manhunt.

Afterwards, the senior officer visited the scene and supervised a reconstruction of the deadly attack. During the inspection, Pol. Lt. Col. Songchak Praphassorn and the investigating officer, Pol. Lt. Col. Viroj Chantharayo presented the known sequence of events and the evidence collected.

Police reconstruct attack as autopsy ordered and witnesses reveal final cries for help near the scene

On another front, Pol. Maj. Gen. Worawat inspected the road near the victim’s family home. Witnesses had earlier reported hearing the teenager’s cries for help. From the road, the crime scene was visible for around 500 metres. Although some vehicles passed through the area, traffic remained intermittent at the time of the killing.

Notably, the victim’s body was first taken to Wat Nong Si Liam in Bo Yang Subdistrict for funeral preparations.

However, investigators later transferred her to the forensic department at Sawang Pracharak Hospital in Nakhon Sawan province. Specialists will conduct an autopsy to establish further forensic details and examine whether there were signs of assault.

Investigation continues as officers hunt suspect in scout-style clothing after brutal murder case

Following the scene inspection, Pol. Maj. Gen. Worawat attended the funeral service at Wat Nong Si Liam. He spoke with the devastated family and offered condolences. In parallel, officials from the Department of Social Development and Human Security met relatives and provided assistance.

At present, the investigation remains active and fast-moving. Detectives continue analysing forensic evidence, questioning witnesses and tracing the suspect’s movements. Police have urged anyone with information to contact Sawang Arem Police Station or any police station around the clock.

The hunt for the man in the scout-style clothing now remains one of Uthai Thani’s most urgent criminal investigations as officers race to identify and capture a crazed killer.

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