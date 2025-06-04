Rome urges decisive action after a deadly clash with Cambodia at the border. He warns Thailand must prepare for war but focus on cracking down on cross-border scams, boosting intelligence and uniting leaders to prevent further escalation and protect national security.

People’s Party MP Rangsiman Rome has voiced strong support for the government’s handling of Cambodia’s escalating sabre-rattling along Thailand’s border. As Chairman of the House State Security Committee, Rome has long built his reputation as a staunch defender of Thai sovereignty. His latest remarks come in the wake of a violent clash last Wednesday that left a Cambodian soldier dead. While Rome acknowledges that Thailand must be fully prepared for war, he insists the government must also flex its muscles across all fronts. He is especially urging a crackdown on internet and electricity services that power Cambodia’s sprawling scam centre industry just across the border. At the same time, he’s pushing for greater political unity and stronger leadership in this volatile moment. To that end, he is demanding a closed-door meeting with the country’s top leaders, including the Prime Minister and the Minister of Defence.

Tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border are nearing a breaking point after a deadly clash erupted near Preah Vihear temple. On May 28, a Cambodian soldier was shot dead, prompting immediate diplomatic fallout. The incident occurred near Chong Bok in Ubon Ratchathani.

Cambodian officials quickly accused Thai troops of crossing into their territory and announced plans to raise the issue at the International Court of Justice. Thailand says its Suranaree Task Force responded at 5.30 am last Wednesday to an incursion into an overlapping border area.

However, there has been a lack of clarity and absence of information, fueling uncertainty and growing public alarm. Of course, the reason is that officials see the situation as sensitive. They wish to avoid stoking tensions. In contrast, Cambodia’s leadership is striking a more robust tone.

Thai lawmaker Rangsiman Rome warns government to prepare for any outcome including military conflict

Amid the rising anxiety, Thai lawmaker Rangsiman Rome stepped forward with a stark warning and a bold proposal. Speaking as chair of the House Committee on State Security and Border Affairs, Rome said the government must be prepared for any outcome. This indeed includes war—though military conflict should be the very last resort. “We must not welcome conflict,” he said, “but we must never appear unprepared either.”

Rome argued that national security cannot be measured by troop movements alone. At the same time, he emphasized that a capable and ready military is essential. Therefore, while diplomacy must lead, defence forces must be alert and fully briefed. “If fighting does erupt, we cannot afford to be caught flat-footed,” he warned.

But Rome’s focus wasn’t only on Thailand. He went further, accusing Cambodia of deliberately stoking tensions for political advantage. According to Rome, Phnom Penh has been using the temple standoff to galvanize domestic support and distract from internal issues.

“When governments face pressure at home, they often look for external enemies,” he said. Cambodia’s sudden rush to the international court, he added, was a calculated move designed to whip up nationalist sentiment.

Rome urges smart response and border reform to dismantle criminal networks exploiting border weakness

However, Rome made clear that Thailand must not fall into the same trap. “We must not let anger cloud our judgment,” he said. “Our response must be sharp, but also smart.” Instead of countering nationalism with more nationalism, he urged a broader strategy that balances deterrence, diplomacy, and disruption of criminal activity along the border.

That strategy, he said, must start with border reform. Rome unveiled a ten-point plan called “Winning Without Fighting,” focused on dismantling the criminal networks exploiting weak governance zones between the two nations. The border areas, especially near Surin and Si Sa Ket, have become breeding grounds for call centres, gambling rings, human trafficking, and online scams.

These crimes don’t just flourish—they thrive on infrastructure provided by Thailand. Rome said many syndicates use Thai electricity and internet to operate illegal compounds just across the Cambodian side. “We are feeding the very operations that threaten our security,” he said. Therefore, he called for an immediate review of all infrastructure support being sent across the border.

MP calls for enhanced intelligence sharing with Cambodia and regional diplomacy to prevent a brewing crisis

Moreover, he urged the government to step up intelligence-sharing with Cambodian counterparts. Although both sides claim to fight transnational crime, coordination remains weak and often politically constrained.

Without a clear mechanism, Rome warned, it’s impossible to track kingpins operating between border towns like Anlong Veng and Chong Chom.

Rome stressed that Thailand must also lead regionally. He urged the foreign ministry to initiate urgent talks not only with Cambodia but also with China and Vietnam. These countries, he said, hold enormous sway in Phnom Penh’s decisions. If Thailand fails to engage them diplomatically, it could find itself boxed out of critical negotiations.

While he supports military preparedness, Rome made it clear that a shooting war would be disastrous. Escalation, he warned, would invite broader instability and risk dragging ASEAN into a spiralling crisis. Yet, he also rejected the idea of appeasement.

“Readiness is not provocation,” he insisted. “It’s insurance.”

Rome demands government leaders show leadership with front-line visits and comprehensive border policies

Rome called on Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Defense Minister Phumtham Wechayachai to visit the front lines. “Leadership must be visible,” he said. “The public needs to know the government is in control.” Such visits, he argued, would boost morale and give commanders the clarity needed to respond effectively.

He also pushed for the National Security Council to develop a comprehensive border policy. According to Rome, security cannot be separated from economic and environmental concerns. Without integrated planning, he said, Thailand will continue to lurch from crisis to crisis.

Rome said he would summon the prime minister, deputy prime minister, foreign minister, and top military brass to testify behind closed doors at the next security committee meeting on June 12. He plans to present a unified strategy that avoids panic, maintains strength, and undercuts criminal operations feeding the conflict.

Meanwhile, tensions on the ground continue to rise. Locals near Si Sa Ket report gunfire and increased military patrols. Residents fear a repeat of the 2011 clashes that left dozens dead and forced mass evacuations. Opposition MPs have demanded the government reveal more about the incident. Some accuse officials of withholding information to prevent public outrage.

Silence fuels confusion and criminal gains as Rome warns urgent action is needed to control the border crisis

Rome agrees that silence only feeds confusion. “Every day we delay, the criminals gain ground,” he said. With international attention now focused on the ICJ, he believes Thailand must act quickly to seize the initiative.

He also warned of the growing political risks. If Thai leaders allow public emotion to boil over, they may find themselves boxed into extreme positions. “Once nationalism is ignited, it’s hard to control,” Rome said. “That’s why we need a plan—not slogans.”

Rome did not shy away from acknowledging Cambodia’s role in fueling border tensions. However, he said both countries share the blame for allowing cross-border crime to flourish. “We have both looked the other way,” he said. Syndicates, in his view, survive because enforcement is weak and corruption is high on both sides.

He also flagged concerns that rogue officials in both Thailand and Cambodia are protecting scam compounds. Some even profit from the illegal trade in people and online extortion. “We must stop pretending this is just about sovereignty,” he said. “It’s also about money, crime, and broken systems.”

Aims to dismantle criminal infrastructure and maintain military readiness without provoking conflict

Rome’s “Winning Without Fighting” blueprint seeks to flip the script. By cutting off power supplies, tightening cross-border internet access, and shutting down corrupt networks, he hopes to remove the fuel behind future flare-ups. At the same time, he wants the military to remain ready—but not reckless.

In his view, Thailand must walk a tightrope. It must show force but not aggression and it must demand respect but not provoke retaliation. It must protect its people without handing victory to fear or chaos. “We can’t allow criminals or political opportunists to define our national destiny,” Rome said.

In the days ahead, all eyes will remain on Chong Bok. Yet the real battleground, Rome suggests, is not just a border ridge—it’s the policies and decisions made far from the front. “Wars are easy to start,” he said. “But it takes real leadership to prevent one.”

Further reading:

Hun Manet confirms Cambodia ultimately may decide to send border dispute with Thailand to the Hague

Khmer soldier killed in deadly gunfire between Thai and Cambodian armies near Ubon Ratchathani

Golden Triangle drug lords or Wa Reds are Thailand’s enemy and it must tackle them head on, says Thaksin

Thaksin to address state board on drug suppression despite howls of protest from human rights groups

Health Minister Somsak launches regulatory blitz to outlaw non-medical cannabis use within 40 days

UK girl’s dream holiday in Thailand turns into life in a Georgian prison. Courtesy of cannabis smuggling

British cannabis Kingpin arrested at a luxury pad in Bangkok as Ko Samui police smash easy money racket

Massive Pot smuggling racket. Foreign tourists paid and sent to Thailand on holidays. Security threat

Outbound cannabis smuggling smashed by Chiang Mai police this week. Europe and London targeted by opportunists

Buriram cannabis factory raided for illegal Vietnamese staff as drugs czar declares a new regime

UK ambassador meets top Thai officials to hear about plans to rein in cannabis as smuggling surges

UK holiday maker to Thailand lands in Heathrow Airport London with £1 million worth of cannabis

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>