A Cambodian soldier was killed in a dawn gunfight near Thailand’s Ubon Ratchathani as Thai and Khmer troops clashed over trench digging in a disputed border zone. PMs Paetongtarn and Hun Manet scrambled to calm tensions as fears of escalation mounted.

Thailand’s troubled borders once again made headlines on Wednesday after gunfire broke out in a fresh clash. The incident occurred early in the morning during a 10-minute exchange between the Royal Thai Army and its Cambodian counterpart near the northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani. One Cambodian soldier was reportedly killed, though no Thai casualties were confirmed. Later that evening, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra told reporters she had personally spoken with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet. Nevertheless, the incident underlines how border instability is fast becoming a key political flashpoint. The issue is particularly sensitive given the ongoing threats of street protests, where sovereignty concerns are often used as a pretext to attack the incumbent Pheu Thai government.

A Cambodian soldier was killed early Wednesday morning in a rare but deadly clash between Thai and Cambodian troops in a disputed border zone near Chong Bok in Thailand’s Ubon Ratchathani province.

The gunfight broke out just after 5.30 a.m. near Teshomokhat village in Chom Khan District, Preah Vihear province. It lasted roughly ten minutes. According to the Cambodian Defence Ministry, Sergeant Suwanna Rao, 48, died in the trench fire. He had been stationed at Maomtey, near the long-contested borderline.

Thai forces say Cambodian troops fired first. Cambodian officials insist the Thais opened fire without warning.

Thai and Cambodian leaders move quickly to calm tensions after a ten-minute gunfight near the border

Later that day, Prime Minister Paethongtarn Shinawatra confirmed she had spoken directly with her Cambodian counterpart. She was speaking as she left parliament where she attended the opening 2026 Budget debate. “I spoke with the Cambodian Prime Minister,” she told reporters at Parliament around 5.40 p.m. “We agreed this must be resolved quickly. We don’t want this to happen again.”

Although the border erupted in gunfire, she insisted relations between the two countries remain strong. “My relationship with the Cambodian Prime Minister is still good,” she said.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said Thai soldiers had acted in self-defence. Cambodian forces were seen digging a trench in the disputed area. When Thai troops tried to negotiate, shots rang out.

According to Phumtham, “Cambodian soldiers dug trenches in the area for the second time. When Thai soldiers tried to stop them, they opened fire.”

Thai commanders ordered their soldiers to respond. Cambodian troops then requested a ceasefire. Forces on both sides have since remained in position.

Local army leaders hold back further action while confirming both militaries remain in their positions

Importantly, both militaries now appear to be exercising restraint. Local commanders held immediate phone discussions to prevent a wider conflict.

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of the 2nd Army Region, said Thai soldiers were on routine patrol when they saw Cambodian troops altering the terrain. “They were changing the geographic aspect,” he said. Thai soldiers asked them to stop. Then came the shooting.

After the exchange, Lt Gen Boonsin called for both sides to return to their normal posts. “We should wait for the results of high-level border negotiations,” he added.

Photos released by Matichon Online appeared to show a newly dug trench on Cambodian-held ground. No soldiers were visible in the image.

This morning’s clash followed years of fragile peace in a border zone long plagued by disputes. In 2008, deadly confrontations broke out over land near the ancient Preah Vihear temple. The fighting killed at least 28 people over several years.

Although the International Court of Justice later ruled in Cambodia’s favour, tensions occasionally resurface—especially during joint patrols.

Cambodia and Thailand trade blame as both sides confirm soldiers exchanged fire. Ceasefire in effect

Wednesday’s gunfight marks the most serious flare-up since a brief confrontation at Prasat Ta Muen Thom temple in Surin province in February. Troops then agreed to withdraw after a May 2 meeting between military officials from both nations.

Nevertheless, violence returned.

This time, Cambodia says Thai troops initiated hostilities. “Our soldiers died in the trenches,” said Royal Cambodian Army spokesman Lt Col Mao Phalla. “The Thais came to attack us.” He confirmed there were also injuries, although numbers remain unclear.

The Thai army disputes that version. In its official statement, the army claimed Cambodian forces opened fire first. Thai soldiers, it said, had only approached to negotiate.

Still, both sides now urge calm. Cambodia’s Defence Ministry issued a statement stressing diplomacy. “The clash was not an option we wanted,” it said. The Ministry added that it was committed to peaceful solutions and maintaining border cooperation.

Furthermore, it warned citizens not to spread misinformation. “False information on social media could destabilise the border,” the statement read. The public should rely only on official updates.

Thai and Cambodian ministries stress restraint and warn citizens against spreading misinformation online

Thai Defence Minister Phumtham echoed those sentiments. “I told commanders to take precautions,” he said. “Even though the shooting stopped, both sides remain at the scene.”

Notably, Gen Natthapon Nakpanich, Thai Deputy Defence Minister, received a phone call from a senior officer close to Cambodian Defence Minister Tea Seiha. They reportedly agreed to reduce tensions and work toward de-escalation.

For now, a fragile calm holds. However, troops remain face-to-face near the trench where the shooting began.

Importantly, PM Paethongtarn has stepped in personally. She confirmed talks with both the Royal Thai Army and the Ministry of Defence. She said Gen Pana Klaewplodthuk, the army chief, would lead further discussions.

Despite mounting pressure, Paethongtarn refused to be drawn into another controversy. When asked about former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s recent remarks—calling for a crackdown on “Wa Reds” in Myanmar’s border region—she declined to comment.

Instead, her focus stayed firmly on diplomacy with Cambodia.

Paethongtarn supports military diplomacy but avoids comment on Thaksin’s remarks about Wa Red crackdown

Although shots were fired, she insisted the broader relationship remains intact. “We talked about how we must solve this as quickly as possible,” she said. “We don’t want this to happen again.”

This border zone has long-tested relations between the two Southeast Asian neighbours. While military cooperation has improved in recent years, flashpoints remain volatile.

Wednesday’s fatal clash has now revived old fears. Yet both governments appear keen to prevent escalation.

Wednesday hostilities come as Thailand’s border situation has become particularly troublesome. On Tuesday, former Prime Minister Thaksin suggested unilateral action if talks with Myanmar and China fail to deal with issues in the Golden Triangle area. It certainly sounded like robust military action or indeed an incursion. However, the former PM also recommended cutting electricity and communications to the area.

Former PM suggests severing infrastructure ties in Golden Triangle if multilateral talks show no progress

This relates to the area’s drug factories, which are exporting in volume into Thailand. Furthermore, there is a new problem with the Wa Red Army. It has turned to gold mining. Consequently, arsenic is flowing into the Kok River. In turn, this is impacting riverside communities in Thailand’s Chiang Rai province.

On Tuesday, a Cabinet committee chaired by Prasert Chantararuangthong, the Digital Economy and Society Minister, recommended talks with Myanmar and China. This meeting was attended by Minister of Defence Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

Later on Wednesday, Mr Phumtham, a close ally of Thaksin Shinawatra, played down talks of stronger action against the Wa Red army. Notably, he said it was simply the opinion of a former Prime Minister.

Cabinet urges cross-border talks as arsenic from Wa Red gold mines poisons rivers in Chiang Rai province

Also on Monday, a police officer in Narathiwat was shot dead in what was yet again a lethal insurgency attack on security forces in the Southern provinces.

Debate over border stability, sovereignty and the security situation is rising. The issue is particularly sensitive as street protest leaders often use these as pretexts to undermine democratic governments. In short, they are accused as weak and unable to uphold the authority of the state.

This is especially so given the view of leading street protest leader Sondhi Limthongkul, who is campaigning against Thailand’s Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed in 2002 under Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra between Thailand and Cambodia.

Ultra-conservatives say the agreement endangers Thailand’s sovereignty at sea and in particular in relation to the sovereignty of Koh Kut island. At the same time, the personal friendship between Mr Thaksin and Cambodia’s de facto ruler Hun Sen, the father of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, is also raising tensions.

