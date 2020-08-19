Woman who worked in the seafood industry was murdered on August 7th last by a 27-year-old local hitman from Buriram province who carried out the murder and left her body at a palm oil plantation. He later confessed to arresting police.

A 55-year-old Phang Nga man has been charged with paying for the death of a 38-year-old woman who was murdered on August 7th last. The contract on her life was worth just ฿2,500.

A loan shark has posted bail and been released from Phang Nga prison after police charged him with instigating and masterminding the death of a 38-year-old woman who was callously murdered on August 7th last.

On August 13th, the Royal Thai Police from Takua Thung police station arrested a 27-year-old man for the murder of 38-year-old Leung Phrasana at a palm oil plantation in the same district of the southern province on August 7th at 5 pm.

She was shot dead with a firearm. The woman had worked in the seafood and crab industry.

Hitman initially denied the murder

27-year-old Phakorn Tongwol or ‘Leng’ from Buriram province initially denied carrying out the act but later confessed and revealed to police that he had been paid ฿2,500 to carry out the killing by Mr Suthep Sae Yong.

Mr Suthep is an informal money lender who is known locally to provide loans at well beyond legal interest rates.

Police obtained an arrest warrant from the provincial court to arrest the money lender from the same area

Police obtained an arrest warrant from Phan Nga provincial court and arrested the 55-year-old man who also lives in the Takua Thung district. They brought him in for questioning.

Mr Suthep categorically denied the charges placed before him and has consistently protested his innocence of the crime.

Proceeded to charge him for ordering the murder

Despite this, police have pressed ahead with legal proceedings against him for procuring the murder of the woman and causing her death, a capital crime in Thailand.

It is also reported that police are proceeding with charges against Mr Suthep and his wife from Surat Thani province for illegal lending beyond legally approved rates of interest.

Mr Suthep was later released by the court on conditional bail subject to a surety of ฿50,000.

