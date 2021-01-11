The Chinese vaccine has been confirmed by trials in Brazil as 78% effective and its partnering institution in the South American country is pressing ahead with an application for its emergency use in the country’s vaccination programme. Thailand plans to use the Chinese engineered product to kickstart its expedited vaccine programme with 2 million doses. On Sunday, a senior official with the Food and Drug Administration authority warned that the vaccine may not be approved on time, if at all. The kingdom is now committed to purchasing 61 million doses from UK Swedish firm AstraZeneca for a vaccination programme which will see at least half the population inoculated this year with public health being placed ahead of all other considerations.

Pheu Thai called on the government this week to clarify if it is fully satisfied as to the efficacy and safety of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine. A spokesperson for the party, Arunee Kasayanond, raised concerns that arose in Brazil over an extended trial of the vaccine there, days before published results showed that it was 78% effective. The government also, during the week, confirmed that it had ordered 35 million doses from AstraZeneca whose vaccine will also be produced in Thailand at a rate of 200 million doses a year by a Thai firm in Pathum Thani, a development which Thai PM Prayut Chan ocha heralds as signifying Thailand as a new hub for medical technology. It comes as Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health made it clear that its priority is administering vaccines to medical health staff and the most vulnerable while free jabs for the public may not be available until late this year or even early in 2022.

Pheu Thai this week questioned the government on whether it had been assured of the quality of the Chinese Covid-19 vaccine, Sinovac, which is due to lead the rollout in Thailand’s brought forward vaccination campaign at the end of February. On Sunday, a top Ministry of Public Health official appeared to defend the vaccine while a senior official at the Food and Drug Administration would not guarantee it would be approved for use in the campaign.

Newly appointed spokesperson for Thailand’s largest opposition party and former Thai Raksa Thai member, Arunee Kasayanond, raised the issue but simultaneously came out in support of the government’s plan to prioritise frontline medical workers and the most vulnerable in the national vaccination drive.

Ms Arunee also supported the government’s commitment to making the vaccine available free of charge to Thai citizens as a right.

Pheu Thai spokeswoman supported the government’s expedited vaccination campaign

Furthermore, Ms Arunee appeared to support the introduction of the vaccination programme on an expedited basis observing that it will take time for the population to develop proper immunity and protection against further outbreaks.

Concerns about the Sinovac vaccine erupted after the suspension of a press conference in Brazil recently following a trial of the Chinese vaccine there. It is understood that an issue arose in Brazil which halted the finalisation of the outcome with various reports suggesting an adverse reaction among some of those to whom the vaccine was administered.

Civic group question the Sinovac jab

On Sunday, while the permanent secretary-general at the Ministry of Public Health appeared to defend the Sinovac vaccine, officials with the Food and Drug Administration warned that it may yet not be approved for use in Thailand.

Kiatiphum Wongrajit said that the vaccine’s development was based on a proven approach and that in all, no serious side effects had been reported.

Concern has been expressed about the vaccine by a pressure group called FTA Watch which monitors Thailand’s trade relations with other countries and developments which may undermine citizen’s rights with a particular emphasis on health and food safety issues.

Kannikar Kijtiwatchakul is the Deputy Chairwoman and has pointed out that the Sinovac vaccine has not yet been approved for use in China nor has it finished phase 3 trials.

FDA warns that it may yet reject Chinese developed vaccine saying it has not received documentation

Dr Surachoke Tangwiwat is a Deputy Secretary-General with the Food and Drug Administration.

He made it clear on Sunday that approval from the authority in Thailand was not a foregone conclusion. He said the authority would be sticking to its principles and would only approve the vaccine if fully satisfied. He also made it clear that this may have implications for the government’s current rollout plans.

‘The decision to approve that vaccine will depend on its safety and efficiency,’ Dr Surachoke explained. ‘Our experts will look into the scientific evidence that will be sent to us.’

Speaking with the Bangkok Post, Dr Surachoke said that the Thai FDA had requested documentation from the company in China, SinoPharm, which was necessary to approve the vaccine in the kingdom. He said that his authority had not yet received the required information.

‘If we don’t have all the required documents to verify its safety, it is possible we won’t approve it,’ he stated clearly.

He clarified that the FDA is currently also reviewing the AstraZeneca vaccine, developed in association with Oxford University, and had received all documentation required in relation to that process.

The government gives timeframe and plans for the vaccination process but third phase will be late

On Sunday, the Director-General of the Department of Disease Control, Dr Opas Kankawinpong, explained that the vaccination programme in Thailand would be administered in three stages.

Strikingly, it appears that the final stage of the rollout is still going to be delayed until the later stages of this year or even early next year.

The first stage will run from February until April and will see 1.32 million people including frontline health staff and the most vulnerable inoculated with the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

The second stage will see over 13 million people deemed to be at high risk inoculated from May to June this year.

All the vaccinations will be with two doses spaced 4 weeks apart. There will be two central distribution hubs namely the Ministry of Public Health and the Government Pharmaceuticals Organisation.

Personnel will be given training on administering the vaccine with the clear goal of making sure that follow up jabs are administered properly and within the appropriate timeframe for the second dose to make the inoculation effective.

The final stage of the vaccination programme affecting the mainstream of the population is said to be scheduled for late this year or early next year. All doses will be made available free of charge

Chinese jab found to be 78% effective in Brazil

In the last two days, The Wall Street Journal has reported that the Brazilian vaccine trials for Sinovac have been completed. Reports suggest that the vaccine has been 78% effective which nearly corresponds to the Chinese firm SinoPharm’s own claims and data suggesting a 79% efficacy rate.

Last week, Sao Paulo’s Butantan Institute, which is partnering the Chinese company, is understood to have applied to the Brazilian government for emergency approval to roll out the vaccine as a key component of the large South American nation’s vaccine plan.

More good news for the Chinese jab has come from Geneva where the World Health Organisation is reported to be reviewing it as it prepares a list of products to be greenlighted for use around the world.

Cost of the Chinese vaccine is higher than the initial deal for Swedish UK company AstraZeneca’s product

Thailand’s cabinet reportedly approved a ฿1.3 billion purchase of 2 million doses of the vaccine last Tuesday averaging out at ฿650 each which is a 16.5% rise on the budget quoted last week when the Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, announced the move to expedite the vaccination process.

Last year, Thailand is understood to have contracted with AstraZeneca, the UK Swedish firm, to supply 26 million doses at ฿150 per dose. It has also now been confirmed that the extra 35 million doses announced by the Prime Minister in recent days are to come from AstraZeneca.

These are to be used in the third and final stage of the vaccine programme to inoculate the general population bringing the numbers vaccinated to over 50%.

This makes the Chinese vaccine over 430% more expensive than the first batch of 26 million doses from AstraZeneca. The AstraZeneca Oxford University vaccine is now reported to be 95% effective after initial confusion in earlier trials led to more extensive testing.

Good week for the government in its fight against the second wave of the Covid-19 virus

It has been a good week for the government with top officials at the Department of Disease Control expressing optimism that the latest virus outbreak may be brought under control by the end of the month even as emergency measures spring into place with travel restrictions into and out of 5 provinces as well as domestic air flight cancellations, railway journeys slashed and a general mood of caution from the public which has assisted government efforts.

Thai PM highlights that Thailand will become a hub for manufacturing the vaccine as an opportunity

In an upbeat assessment, Prime Minister Prayut Chan ocha highlighted that the Thai firm, Siam BioScience, will be in a position later in the year to produce the AstraZeneca vaccine and is projected to have a capacity of up to 200 million doses per year after negotiating a licence from the UK Swedish consortium which is manufacturing the UK vaccine developed by Oxford University.

‘In a crisis, there are always opportunities. And in the Covid-19 crisis, we can turn Thailand into a medical hub,’ General Prayut told the media.

Siam BioScience will manufacture the vaccine at a plant located in Pathum Thani province near Bangkok.

The PM also vowed that at least half the Thai population would be inoculated free of charge this year in the planned campaign by the Ministry of Public Health.

Pheu Thai pressing for a censure motion against the government but looks like it will be at the end of the current parliamentary session

Meanwhile, it is still understood that the opposition Pheu Thai Party is pressing ahead with a censure motion against the government for its handling of the Covid-19 crisis under parliamentary rules which allow for one such hearing per term.

The parliamentary right to a censure motion was conceded during the week by Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam who said it was in line with Section 154 of the Constitution.

However, he also indicated that because of other pressing business, such as legislation dealing with abortion, the fight against illegal narcotics and other bills subjects to both parliamentary and judicial scrutiny, it could be towards the end of February before a hearing could take place.

He ruled out the possibility of an extraordinary session being called.

Further reading:

Gamblers and hosts at illegal gambling dens are being jailed as massive crackdown proceeds apace

Thailand faces its darkest hour against Covid-19 virus as vaccinations due to begin in March

PM criticises employers for using cheap, illegal migrant labour as officials remain on high alert

Thailand mobilising towards faster vaccinations as the Covid virus pandemic reaches new heights

Confirmed: Covid-19 second wave is here with the new outbreak seen as more serious than the first one

Covid-19 situation worsens as local infections now spread to 38 provinces with more red zones on the map

Prime Minister warns employers and bent officials over illegal migrant workers but calls for calm for now

Samut Sakhon flare-up spreads to other provinces but will be brought under control say top officials

Covid 19 outbreak in Samut Sakhon sees province placed under lockdown measures by local officials

Luxury party hotel in Myanmar’s Shan State is the epicentre of Thailand’s current Covid 19 outbreak

Minister Anutin attacks infected Thai women whose actions set back plans to reopen the kingdom’s borders

Myanmar border on alert after shock local Covid positive test on Friday is linked to local smuggling trade

Thai army strengthens security along the Burmese border to defend against super infectious strain of Covid 19

Man visiting from Laos had TB, not Covid 19 as Udon Thani governor confirms no trace of Covid 19 virus

Top doc wants a halt to all foreigners entering Thailand again warning of a 2nd virus breakout due to the influx

Broken-hearted Swede fears history will repeat itself as shock parting left him stranded in Laos for 4 months

92% of suicides due to the virus are among the self-employed according to expert research group in academia

Foreigners arriving in Thailand in now increasing numbers targeted by a fake news campaign online

Visa amnesty agreed as emergency decree is linked to the controlled entry of Thais and Foreigners

Homeless people sheltering in closed Pattaya beer bars – Pattaya News report

Doors closed to a European diplomat who came from the airport to a Bangkok condo building after flight

Entry for privileged groups tightened up as flack swirls over Egyptian military’s flying visit to Rayong

Mystery Egyptian military flight revealed as exposing Thailand to the Covid 19 virus in Rayong

Agony for stranded western foreigners as ‘Fast-track’ Chinese charter flight jets in from Shanghai

Move to prevent a tourism wipeout as minister pushes 3 phase plan especially targeting Chinese tourists

IATA calls on countries like Thailand to think again over quarantine schemes and travel curbs costing jobs

Only 2,000 foreigners have yet registered to be reunited with love ones as tourism to also reopen

Key ministries met on Sunday to discuss access by foreigners to the kingdom and a tourism relaunch

Thai public says No to foreign tourism and also predicts 1 to 2 years for travel to return to normal

Only hope for foreigners locked out of Thailand as easing continues with strict controls on entry

Ministers suggest an easing of the travel ban for some tourists but a continued state of emergency

Thailand plans to prioritise Asian countries in its search for safe Covid 19 ‘tourism bubble’ partners

Australian envoy says his embassy and others continue to work on helping stranded foreigners get home

Access to Thailand opening up. It will be cautious, quite expensive with tight regulation and ministry controls

Thai security chief suggests a full reopening of the kingdom to international flights from July 1st

New normal for foreigners seeking access to Thailand even after flights resume if virus persists as a factor

Growing concern and frustration among a large number of expats cut off from their families in Thailand

Australian man’s heartbreak cut off from his Thai wife – begs to be included on repatriation flights

Thailand extends ban on inbound flights until July 1st at the earliest – blow to foreigners and tourism

Spouses of Thai wives down under denied access to limited repatriation flights from Australia this week

Australian retiree is spending his own pension money on supporting the poor during the crisis in Chiang Mai