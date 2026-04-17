French pair arrested over brutal Songkran attack on Thai rider in Phuket after he refused water fight, as Pattaya clashes erupt with tourists and locals, leaving multiple injured and police hunting suspects in separate cases of holiday violence.

Police in Phuket have arrested two French nationals of African descent following a vicious and unprovoked attack on a Thai man during Songkran water fight mayhem in Kathu district on Monday. 29-year-old Kunanya Phokham suffered facial injuries and required hospital treatment after being set upon by the French men when he confronted them for ignoring his refusal to join as he travelled across the island to meet his girlfriend. Meanwhile, police brought in motorcycle taxi drivers and security guards in Pattaya following an attack on two foreign tourists in the notorious Soi 6 district, also linked to water pistol fighting on Monday.

Two French nationals were arrested on Tuesday following a violent assault on a Thai man during Songkran celebrations in Phuket. The attack occurred in Kathu district at 4:30am on Monday, April 13.

At that time, 29-year-old Kunanya Phokham was travelling to meet his girlfriend. However, his journey was interrupted when he encountered a group of foreign nationals blocking the road. The group was actively engaged in water splashing and water gun activity.

Nevertheless, Kunanya signalled that he did not wish to participate. He remained on his motorcycle and attempted to pass through the chaotic scene.

Confrontation erupts after Thai rider refuses Songkran water fight and is attacked by group of foreigners

Shortly after, one foreigner threw water directly at his face. Then, the same individual struck him with a water gun. As a result, Kunanya stopped his motorcycle and confronted the group. The confrontation escalated within moments.

Next, another foreigner approached from behind and punched him. Then, several others joined the assault. In total, multiple attackers surrounded the victim. Consequently, Kunanya sustained injuries to his face and body.

Meanwhile, witnesses at the scene intervened and moved him away from the attackers. They then transported him to Patong Hospital for urgent treatment. Medical staff treated facial injuries and bruising. However, the full extent of his injuries was not disclosed.

Later that day, Kunanya’s girlfriend, 27-year-old Maytinee Sila, reported the assault to police. She went directly to Patong Police Station. She stated that Kunanya had been riding to meet her near Marine Market.

Girlfriend reports assault as victim avoids festivities and details the sequence leading to violent attack

The meeting point was identified as Black Bar. According to her statement, he had tried to avoid involvement in the festivities. However, the group blocked the road and continued their activity. As a result, the encounter became unavoidable. She confirmed that he signalled his refusal before the situation escalated.

Following the report, police opened an investigation under report number 53, dated April 13, 2026. The case was handled by Patong Police Station. Senior officers directed the operation.

Specifically, Acting Pol. Col. Korakrit Khantakruea led the task force team. Additionally, Pol. Lt. Col. Suchart Chumphoosang oversaw investigative work. Meanwhile, Acting Pol. Lt. Col. Nopadol Tonmani supervised procedures.

Then, Police Lieutenant Chamroon Lapawong led the field investigation team. Officers collected witness statements and reviewed available evidence. At the same time, authorities worked to identify those involved in the assault.

Subsequently, police tracked down two suspects. They were identified as Mr. Bouboune Nicolas Florent and Mr. Heraoui Abdelkrim, both French nationals.

Police identify suspects and move to detain two French nationals linked to violent Kathu assault case

On Tuesday, April 14, officers arrested both men in a targeted operation. The arrests were ordered by senior Patong police. Then, both suspects were brought in for questioning. At the same time, the victim was also present with investigators. Statements were recorded from all parties involved.

As a result, both suspects were formally detained. Currently, both men remain in custody and face assault charges under Thai law. However, police have not confirmed whether additional suspects are being pursued. The investigation remains active, and further details have not yet been released.

Separately, another incident unfolded in Pattaya during Songkran celebrations. This occurred in the Soi 6 entertainment area, a location known for nightlife and tourist activity.

In this case, a foreign man sprayed water at a group of Thai women. The group additionally included motorcycle taxi riders and security guards. As a result, tensions escalated quickly. Then, another foreign tourist attempted to assist his companion. Consequently, the situation intensified further and drew in more individuals.

Pattaya Soi 6 dispute escalates after water spraying incident involving foreign tourists and Thai workers

Soon after, violence broke out in the alley. Several Thai men attacked a foreign man wearing a white shirt. Notably, some attackers wore orange motorcycle taxi vests. Next, a second foreign man stepped in to help his friend.

However, he was also attacked during the confrontation. The incident was recorded on video and later shared online. On Monday, April 13, the footage circulated widely on social media. As a result, the video drew strong public reaction and criticism from Thai netizens.

Initially, Pattaya City Police Station stated that no formal complaint had been filed. However, public pressure prompted further police action. Then, on Wednesday, April 15, officers summoned six suspects for questioning.

These included motorcycle taxi riders and bar security guards. During questioning, the group admitted to the assault. However, they claimed that the foreigners initiated the conflict. Specifically, they alleged the foreigners first attacked a Thai man involved in the water celebrations.

Suspects admit assault but claim foreigners initiated clash as police seek to identify two remaining men

According to their account, they intervened to assist the Thai individual. Then, the argument escalated into a wider confrontation. As a result, both foreigners were assaulted. At present, police are working to identify the two foreign nationals involved.

Authorities intend to summon them for questioning as part of the investigation. However, no charges have yet been announced against the Thai suspects. Additionally, police confirmed that the two motorcycle taxi riders involved are currently under probation. No further penalty details were provided.

Both incidents occurred during the Songkran festival period. However, authorities have not established any direct connection between the two cases. Instead, each incident is being handled separately by local police. Meanwhile, investigations in both locations remain ongoing. Officers continue to gather evidence, review footage, and take statements. Further developments are expected as inquiries progress.

Further reading:

Foreign tourist arrested in Bangkok for groping a reporter’s bottom at Songkran frolics at Pathumwan event

Defiant Pole charged with perpetrating an indecent act on a young Thai woman at a convenience store

American faces charges of indecency with underage school student. Arrested in Bangkok on Tuesday

Police arrest shocked UK man on Bangkok street. Nabbed for underage sex with a child prostitute

Two UK teachers arrested in Chiang Mai and Pathum Thani for sexually abusing underage students in Thailand

57-year-old UK paedophile may have offended in Thailand as judge jails him until he is 90 years old

Police warn foreign fugitives Thailand is no longer a safe haven after Pattaya arrest of UK paedophile

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