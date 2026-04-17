Malaysian scam suspect Mr Kee, 38, arrested in Nong Khai after illegal Laos border crossing, claiming drugging, trafficking and forced scam work in the Myanmar–Laos network. Police probe alleged 50,000 baht smuggling escape bid.

Police in Nong Khai are reviewing evidence from a 38-year-old Malaysian man arrested in the early hours of Thursday illegally crossing from Laos into Thailand. The man, identified as Mr. Kee, admitted to officers he was a prolific and skilled scammer who duped people online. However, he claims he was first introduced to the work after being kidnapped at a Thai job interview by a Chinese gang.

Immigration Bureau officers in Nong Khai arrested a Malaysian national along a Thai–Lao border route during an early morning operation on Thursday. The man was identified as a 38-year-old Malaysian named Mr. Kee.

According to immigration officers, he admitted involvement in organised scam operations during questioning. Investigators described him as an accomplished scammer with prior experience in regional scam centres.

Officers said he had previously worked in scam operations based in Myanmar and Laos. They also stated he had recently been stood down from those roles before the arrest. Immigration authorities intercepted him after what they described as an illegal crossing from Laos into Thailand. The arrest was carried out in Nong Khai province as part of an ongoing border enforcement operation.

Malaysian suspect detained in Nong Khai resort as he claims deception, drugging and trafficking

The arrest took place in the early hours of April 16, 2026, at approximately 2:30 AM. Officers detained him at a resort in Phon Phisai district. At the time of the operation, he was reportedly waiting for onward transportation. Immigration officers moved in before he could leave the premises. He was taken into custody on site without reported resistance.

During initial questioning, the man claimed he intended to return to Malaysia. He also stated that an agent had deceived him in arranging the crossing. According to his account, he paid 50,000 baht to be guided from Laos into Thailand.

He said the arrangement involved illegal border crossing routes. The scam operative further claimed the agent misrepresented how easily the crossing could be made.

He provided additional details about earlier events during questioning. The Malay national claimed he was initially recruited under false pretences for a job in Thailand. According to his statement, a Chinese-linked scam group arranged a job interview for him. He said he was instead drugged during that process. He claimed he later woke up in captivity in Myanmar after being transported there.

Man alleges captivity in a Chinese scam network across Myanmar and Laos before collapse and escape

He alleged he was held by a Chinese scam gang operating across multiple countries. Mr, Kee said the group ran coordinated scam centres in Myanmar and Laos. He also stated he was forced to participate in fraudulent activities while in captivity.

According to his account, he developed skills in deception during that period. He further claimed he earned significant sums through scam operations while under the group’s control.

He said the situation changed after enforcement action in Myanmar. According to his statement, Myanmar authorities launched a major crackdown on call centre operations in early 2026. He claimed this forced the Chinese leader of the network to relocate operations to Laos. He said the group attempted to establish a new base there. However, he stated the plan failed, and no stable base was formed.

He further claimed that the group’s leadership later informed members that operations could not continue. According to him, members were told to fend for themselves after the collapse of the structure. He said he then decided to return to Malaysia. He also stated he sought assistance through a Chinese associate linked to the network.

Suspect claims smuggling network arranged Laos to Thailand boat crossing before resort arrest detention

He claimed he hired this associate to arrange his return and paid 50,000 baht for the service. According to his account, a smuggling network was organised to move him across the border. He said the plan involved crossing from Laos into Thailand using boat transport. He also stated the operation was timed around the Songkran period to ease movement across the border.

He claimed an agent collected him before the crossing took place. He said he was transported by boat into Thailand and then taken to a resort in Phon Phisai district.

According to his statement, he remained at the resort awaiting further transport arrangements. However, he was arrested by immigration officers before he could continue the journey. Authorities confirmed he was detained at the resort and taken into custody for further investigation.

Thai police are reviewing the testimony of Mr. Kee. On the one hand, it appears to show the collapse of some scam centre activity in Myanmar and Laos. However, it may also show an attempt by the gangs to place their operatives inside Thailand.

Further reading:

Thai women human trafficked into sex slavery in Myanmar rescued from hell by Paweena Foundation

Evil and misery caused by scam centre compounds in Myanmar and Cambodia must be urgently lanced

Cambodian scam centre mess in Thailand threatens to topple interim government sooner rather than later

Deputy Minister of Finance Woraphak bows out after only 33 days amid furore over scammer centre claims

PM asks top minister for explanation as ex official claims Hun Sen started war to protect his scam centre industry

High powered, secretive meeting chaired by PM agrees robust action against Cambodian networks

Thailand and Cambodia face danger from ‘Dragon Head’ the Chinese mafia leader behind the scams