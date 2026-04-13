Police probe death of elderly Swiss man in room fire. Officers believe it was linked to his smoking habit

Bedridden Swiss man, 79, dies in Pattaya room blaze after fire erupts in elderly low rent housing block. Neighbours raised the alarm, but intense flames engulfed the unit, with police suspecting a cigarette sparked the deadly inferno as the victim lay trapped inside.

Police are investigating a fatal fire in Pattaya that killed a bedridden Swiss man in a rented room in the Bang Lamung area on Saturday. Police are working on a theory that the 79-year-old caused the deadly blaze, as he had a habit of smoking in bed despite his incapacity. A full investigation was launched, with the scene cordoned off for forensic examination. The death highlights a rising number of fatalities among elderly foreigners in Thailand who emigrated for retirement. Many presently suffer from underlying health conditions, according to officials.

A 79-year-old Swiss man died in a room fire in Pong subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, on Saturday, April 11. Police said the fire was reported at 6.06 am in Soi Huai Yai Muk, Moo 6.

Soon after that, firefighters from Pong Municipality were dispatched. At the same time, volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Foundation responded from Pattaya. The property was a row of low cost rental rooms. Notably, several units were occupied by foreign residents. Most occupants were elderly, according to authorities.

However, the fire was concentrated in room No. 6. Flames burned intensely inside the unit. Meanwhile, thick smoke spread across the surrounding area. Firefighters moved quickly to contain the blaze.

Firefighters contain intense blaze in room six as smoke spreads through rental units housing elderly residents

As a result, crews prevented it from spreading to nearby rooms. Within about 30 minutes, the fire was brought under control. Afterwards, officers entered the damaged room. Inside, they found the body of the Swiss national on a bed. Subsequently, police sealed off the area. Investigators then began examining the scene while evidence was documented in detail.

A neighbour identified as Nan, aged 31, provided key information. She said the man lived alone in the room. Moreover, she confirmed he was bedridden. According to Nan, a carer visited him from time to time.

However, he spent most of his time alone. She added that the man often smoked while lying in bed. Therefore, nearby residents suspected a cigarette butt caused the fire. Another neighbour, Somporn, aged 41, described the moment she noticed danger.

She said she was asleep when she detected the smell of smoke. Then, she opened her door to check and saw flames coming from the room. She attempted to assist the victim. However, the fire was too intense to enter. As a result, she called for help without delay.

Witnesses describe failed rescue attempt as bedridden man trapped while neighbours report smoking habit

Investigators from Nong Prue Police Station later arrived at the scene. They documented the damage and secured the area. In addition, forensic officers were called in to determine the exact cause.

Police stated an initial assumption that a cigarette butt ignited the blaze. Meanwhile, the victim was unable to escape due to his condition. Officers confirmed he was bedridden at the time. Consequently, he could not leave the room as the fire spread. Rescue workers were assigned to handle the body. They transferred it to a hospital pending contact with relatives.

Importantly, no other injuries were reported. The fire was contained before reaching adjacent units. Therefore, other residents were not harmed. However, the incident occurred in a property housing several elderly foreign tenants.

Many lived alone in similar conditions. Authorities did not release the victim’s identity pending notification of family members. Meanwhile, investigators continue to examine the scene for confirmation of the cause.

Police probe cause as cigarette butt and confirm victim could not escape due to bedridden condition

Separately, another fire broke out in a condominium in Jomtien. In that case, holidaymakers were forced to evacuate. Reports indicated the blaze started in a kitchen area near electrical appliances. Emergency crews responded quickly.

As a result, the fire was brought under control in a short time. No fatalities were reported in that incident. However, the evacuation caused disruption among residents and visitors. Authorities are continuing investigations into both fires, and further forensic findings are expected.

The news of the death of the elderly man comes amid Thailand’s own ageing crisis, with 14% of the population now over 65. Officials acknowledged the phenomenon and also reported that many elderly foreign retirees presently living in Thailand suffer underlying conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes and mobility issues.

Further reading:

Fire at Bangkok city centre hotel put out on Friday. Blaze erupted on 11th floor. No injuries reported as cause is explored

Fire at Bangkok Army medical facility brought under control on Saturday evening. Faulty wiring suspected

Young man sets himself on fire and runs into Bangkok traffic following suffering stress from his girlfriend

Blind man dies chained to pole inside burning home in Kanchanaburi. Police launch full investigation

Married woman who planned to reconcile with her husband released from prison is murdered by lover

Man murders three elderly relatives in a Suphan Buri village on Friday. Horror shooting shocked police

Mother of 27-year-old drug addict and husband arrested for his premeditated murder last Monday

UK girl’s dream holiday in Thailand turns into life in a Georgian prison. Courtesy of cannabis smuggling