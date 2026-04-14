Foreign man arrested in Bangkok during Songkran chaos after allegedly grabbing a female reporter’s bottom on Rama IV Road in Pathum Wan. The victim boldly confronted the suspect on the scene before police intervened and detained him amid a crowded and exciting 2026 festival presently in full swing in Bangkok.

An incident on Monday during Songkran in Pathum Wan, central Bangkok, saw a 40-year-old foreigner arrested for groping a Thai media reporter covering the celebrations. The tourist, a white Caucasian identified as Mr Methasit, denied wrongdoing and told police he expected to return home shortly. The arrest came as a senior Judiciary Office official issued a stark warning to festival-goers. He said new laws now make a wide range of sexual abuses subject to criminal prosecution. The warning follows reports of conflict and violence in Phuket and Pattaya linked to foreign tourists behaving wildly during the festival.

A foreign man was arrested in Bangkok on Monday after sexually assaulting a female reporter during Songkran coverage on Rama IV Road at about 4.30 pm on April 13, 2026. The incident took place in Pathum Wan district, where the streets were filled with water festivities, dense crowds, and live media reporting.

Police said the man grabbed the reporter’s left buttock while she was walking through the crowd and filing updates on her mobile phone, with the contact occurring in a tightly packed festival environment where movement was constant and visibility limited.

The reporter immediately turned around after feeling the contact and saw the man walking past her in the crowd. She then confronted him directly on the street in front of bystanders and other festival participants.

Confrontation and police intervention after reporter identifies suspect during Songkran crowd arrest

She first asked him in English where he was from, and he replied, “I’m from Bangkok,” while water play and street activity continued around them. She then responded in Thai, saying, “Oh, so you’re Thai? Then why were you grabbing someone’s butt?” before raising her press identification card to confirm she was working as a journalist at the scene.

According to her statement, the suspect reacted immediately after seeing the press ID and became visibly agitated. She said he then moved toward her in a threatening manner as the situation escalated briefly in close proximity.

However, the confrontation did not continue for long, as a nearby police officer responded after hearing calls for help and moved quickly into the crowd to intervene. Police Sergeant Dulyawat Chomchuen, who was on traffic duty in the area, reached the scene and restrained the suspect on the spot before bringing the situation under control.

Officers from Pathumwan Police Station arrived shortly after and took custody of the suspect directly at the location. They removed him from the festival area for formal processing while Songkran activities continued in the surrounding streets. Police identified the suspect as Mr. Methasit, with his surname withheld, describing him as a young man detained on suspicion of committing an indecent act in a public place during a crowded public festival.

Reporter details account and suspect reaction as foreign tourist identity confirmed after arrest update

Later, it was confirmed that the man was a 40-year-old white Caucasian foreigner, a foreign tourist in Thailand.

The reporter later gave a detailed account of the incident, stating she was walking while typing news on her mobile phone when she suddenly felt a hand touch her left buttock. She said she immediately turned around, identified the man walking past her, and initiated the confrontation by asking him in English where he was from.

After he replied that he was from Bangkok, she confronted him in Thai in front of bystanders, questioning his actions directly during the ongoing festival crowd movement.

She also stated that she showed her press identification again to confirm her role as a journalist covering the event. According to her account, the suspect’s behaviour changed immediately after seeing the identification, as he became agitated and moved toward her in a manner she described as threatening.

Police intervention followed shortly afterwards, with officers arriving quickly to separate both parties and prevent further escalation as the crowd and water festivities continued around them.

Judiciary warns Songkran conduct requires consent with sexual harassment laws and penalties explained

Separately, judicial authorities issued a public warning regarding conduct during Songkran. The statement was issued by Suriyan Hongvilai, spokesman for the Judiciary, who emphasised that Songkran is a traditional Thai festival and a nationwide celebration involving water play and cultural activities. However, he stressed that participation does not remove legal responsibility and does not imply consent for physical contact between individuals.

He further stated that water play and powder use are permitted within limits. However, consent must be obtained before any physical contact is made. He emphasised that touching others without permission may constitute a criminal offence under Thai law. He referenced Section 278 of the Criminal Code, which covers indecent acts in public. These carry penalties of up to 10 years imprisonment, fines of up to 200,000 baht, or both, depending on circumstances.

He added that offences involving minors carry significantly higher penalties. He stated that acts committed against children under 15 years of age can result in imprisonment of up to 10 years or fines of up to 200,000 baht.

For children under 13 years of age, penalties range from one to 10 years imprisonment and fines between 20,000 and 200,000 baht. The top official further noted that coercion or force increases penalties to between one and 15 years imprisonment, with fines reaching up to 300,000 baht.

He also addressed broader sexual harassment provisions under the law. He stated that even without physical contact, actions such as suggestive remarks, inappropriate gestures, staring, stalking, or sending distressing messages may constitute sexual harassment. These provisions came into effect on December 30, 2025, and apply in both physical and online contexts. He said penalties can include imprisonment of up to one year or fines of up to 20,000 baht, or both.

Expanded Thai law outlines penalties for harassment of minors and public conduct during Songkran events

He further warned about repeated conduct or behaviour that disrupts a victim’s normal life. This can result in imprisonment of up to two years or fines of up to 40,000 baht. He added that offences occurring in public places during Songkran or through publicly accessible online systems carry higher penalties. These can be up to three years’ imprisonment or fines of up to 60,000 baht. He also noted that offences involving victims under 15 years of age are especially serious. These may result in imprisonment of up to five years or fines of up to 100,000 baht.

He additionally warned about abuse of authority in relationships. The new law specifies supervisors or employers. Breaches may result in imprisonment of up to three years or fines of up to 60,000 baht. He said victims can file complaints through the courts or via the CIOS online system. This operates 24 hours a day. Furthermore, the law allows requests for the removal of online content or the blocking of dissemination through court orders.

He reiterated that water play and powder application are permitted only within appropriate limits. He said splashing water must not cause harm, and permission should be obtained before applying powder to another person’s face.

Songkran incidents in Bangkok, Phuket and Pattaya spark investigations into crowd related disturbances

The Bangkok incident was also reported alongside other Songkran-related cases in other provinces. In Phuket, a group of foreign nationals was involved in a confrontation with a motorcyclist. This followed a dispute involving water pistols during street festivities. The motorcyclist had reportedly objected to being targeted during the water play activity. This led to a physical confrontation in a crowded area in which he was beaten. His girlfriend later filed a complaint with police.

In Pattaya, two foreign nationals were linked with further controversy. They were reported to have used a public fire extinguisher in a crowded location during Songkran celebrations. The discharge affected nearby motorbikes belonging to motorcycle taxi operators in the area. The incident later escalated into a brawl between local motorcycle taxi drivers and foreigners. This took place in the evening in the same district.

Police stated that all incidents remain under investigation as part of broader Songkran public order enforcement across multiple provinces. Authorities maintained that festival-related activity continues under increased monitoring due to high crowd density and widespread street participation. The Bangkok suspect remains in custody. Investigators continue collecting statements and evidence related to the incident on Rama IV Road.

Previous Bangkok Sathorn case mirrors current incident involving Polish man accused of indecent act

Monday’s incident bears remarkable similarity to a previous case in Bangkok’s Sathorn area. At that time, a foreign national was involved in a convenience store incident. Meanwhile, the case involved a Polish man named Piotr.

He was accused of casually touching a woman’s buttocks inside the store. The incident occurred on December 21, 2014. It was captured on CCTV footage inside the premises.

Subsequently, police arrested the man following the recording of the incident. He was charged with committing an obscene act. Alternatively, authorities also considered sexual assault charges.

The suspect told police he believed his actions were legal in Thailand. However, investigators recorded his statement as part of the case file. Meanwhile, the investigation proceeded under Thai criminal law.

He further explained his conduct to police during questioning. He claimed he had behaved in a similar way before. Additionally, he referenced entertainment venues as prior locations of such abuse.

Further reading:

Defiant Pole charged with perpetrating an indecent act on a young Thai woman at a convenience store

American faces charges of indecency with underage school student. Arrested in Bangkok on Tuesday

Police arrest shocked UK man on Bangkok street. Nabbed for underage sex with a child prostitute

Two UK teachers arrested in Chiang Mai and Pathum Thani for sexually abusing underage students in Thailand

57-year-old UK paedophile may have offended in Thailand as judge jails him until he is 90 years old

Police warn foreign fugitives Thailand is no longer a safe haven after Pattaya arrest of UK paedophile

Thailand tightens screening of foreign English teachers following paedophile arrest

Aussie with Thai wife arrested in Chachoengsao on sex abuse of a minor charge in New South Wales

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