Army sergeant sees red when he sees fiancée with another suitor after arriving home early. Shoots her

Army sergeant surrenders after daylight road shooting in Phichit, leaving fiancée critically wounded. Gunman blocked the car, fired at close range, then fled. He later confessed, claiming rage after seeing her with another man before planned wedding.

An army sergeant surrendered to police in Phichit on Saturday after shooting at a car and seriously injuring his fiancée, whom he discovered with another man. The incident occurred on Friday, the day before, after lunch on a public road. Sergeant 46-year-old Atthasit Phothiphan had returned home and learned his fiancée, 48-year-old Ms. Kritkaew, had gone to a Buddhist ceremony with a new boyfriend. Significantly, she was unaware that her partner was coming home early. On Saturday, the accused surrendered with his lawyer. He admitted he was driven by passion when he saw his future wife with another man. Police later said bail rests with a military court, as the accused falls under its jurisdiction.

A sergeant major has surrendered after a daytime road shooting that left a woman critically injured in Phichit province. The suspect, identified as Atthasit Phothiphan, 46, turned himself in at Dong Pa Kham Police Station at about 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 12, 2026.

He arrived with relatives and his lawyer, Sathaporn Poolsawat. Subsequently, officers took him into custody and began formal questioning. Meanwhile, senior investigators prepared the attempted murder case file.

Earlier, the shooting occurred at about 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 11, along the Phichit-Dong Klang road in Moo 5, Dong Klang Subdistrict. The location lies within Mueang District, Phichit Province. According to police, a pickup truck cut in front of a sedan and blocked the road. Then, the driver exited holding a handgun. Moments later, he approached the vehicle and opened fire at close range.

Gunman intercepts sedan after temple visit, critically injures woman in brazen roadside shooting

Inside the sedan were a man and a woman. The driver was identified as Kittipipat, 54, from Phichit province. The passenger, Ms. Kritkaew, 48, sustained a gunshot wound to the right rib cage. Consequently, the bullet lodged inside her body.

She was rushed to Chai Arun Vejkan Hospital in critical condition. However, she was unable to give a statement due to ongoing treatment.

Earlier that day, the pair attended a monk ordination ceremony at Wat Dong Klang. They had been in a relationship for just over one month. Meanwhile, the woman had travelled from Phaisali District in Nakhon Sawan Province to meet him. After the ceremony, they left the temple together. However, a pickup truck began following closely behind their sedan.

Notably, the truck’s license plate appeared scratched and obscured. Soon after, the truck accelerated and overtook their vehicle. Then, it cut sharply in front, forcing the sedan to stop near the temple entrance. As a result, the road became the scene of the attack. Next, the driver stepped out holding a handgun and walked toward the sedan.

Victim shot in passenger seat as attacker fires twice before fleeing the scene on a busy local road

At that moment, the driver asked the woman who the approaching man was. She replied that he was someone from her husband’s household. Seconds later, the gunman fired two shots. The first bullet struck the woman in the side. The second bullet hit the rear seat. Immediately after, the driver sped away and rushed her to hospital.

Meanwhile, police secured the scene and documented evidence. Officers recorded bullet impacts on the vehicle. They also began tracking the suspect’s movements. However, the gunman had already fled. Subsequently, investigators identified the suspect as a serving soldier attached to a military camp in eastern Thailand.

Importantly, police confirmed the suspect had recently returned from duty at the border. They also established that he and the victim had been in a relationship for four years. Moreover, the couple were scheduled to marry the following month. This detail became central to the motive under investigation.

Following his surrender, the suspect underwent nearly two hours of questioning. During this time, senior officers led the interrogation. Songpol Sangkhasem, commander of Phichit Provincial Police, oversaw the process. He was joined by Phubes Saengaram, head of the provincial investigation division. Afterwards, police confirmed the suspect had confessed.

Soldier confesses after surrender, admits rage upon seeing fiancée with another man before wedding

According to investigators, the suspect stated he did not intend to commit the crime. However, he admitted to acting in a sudden rage. He said he loved the victim deeply and confirmed their planned wedding. Before the incident, he learned she would attend an ordination ceremony. Therefore, he went to the temple.

Upon arrival, he encountered a situation that deeply affected him. As a result, he lost control and followed the couple after the ceremony. Then, he intercepted their vehicle on the road. This sequence matches the witness account. It also aligns with physical evidence collected at the scene.

Furthermore, police confirmed a 9mm handgun was used in the attack. Ballistics teams are examining the weapon. They are matching it to bullets recovered from the vehicle and the victim. Meanwhile, forensic analysis continues as part of the investigation.

After the shooting, the suspect fled the area. Consequently, police launched a coordinated search with military authorities. However, he remained at large until the following morning. Then, he chose to surrender at the police station with legal representation.

Attempted murder case proceeds under military jurisdiction as police await victim recovery

At present, the case is classified as attempted murder. Bail consideration remains under review. Additionally, because the suspect is a serving soldier, the case must be submitted to a military court. Therefore, both civilian and military legal processes are now involved.

Meanwhile, investigators continue collecting evidence and witness statements. They are reviewing timelines and movements of those involved. However, key details remain pending. Police are awaiting the victim’s recovery to obtain her testimony.

At the hospital, the victim remains under close medical supervision. Doctors continue treatment as she prepares for surgery. However, her condition is still critical. Therefore, she has not yet provided a statement to investigators.

In the meantime, the road where the shooting occurred has returned to normal traffic conditions. No additional injuries were reported. However, the incident has drawn attention due to its public nature and the involvement of a serving soldier.

Authorities confirmed the suspect remains in custody. His confession forms part of the case record. However, investigators emphasise that all evidence will be examined. The case will proceed through the appropriate legal channels as inquiries continue.

The military man faces an attempted murder charge in addition to a charge of causing serious bodily injury. He will also face firearm and criminal charges.

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