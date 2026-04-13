Budget Bureau warns Finance Minister that Thailand’s economy faces acute crisis with rising public debt

Thailand on edge as the Parliamentary Budget Bureau (PBB) warns of rising debt, weak FDI, and oil shock risks from the US–Iran war. Tourism slumps, exports face US tariff threats, and growth falters as economic stability comes under mounting pressure.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas faces mounting challenges as Thailand absorbs fallout from the US–Iran war, with hostilities set to flare again. The kingdom’s export-led industrial base remains vulnerable. It lacks foreign direct investment (FDI). Meanwhile, it faces US trade scrutiny over its surplus with the United States. On Sunday, the Parliamentary Budget Bureau warned that 51% of the kingdom’s oil comes from the troubled Middle East region. It also highlighted the potential for declining government revenue and raised public debt.

Thailand’s Parliamentary Budget Bureau has issued a sharp warning over rising economic risks as external pressures intensify. The alert comes as the country navigates fallout from the US–Iran war. In particular, the bureau points to immediate vulnerabilities linked to energy exposure and global instability.

Moreover, it highlights failed talks in Islamabad on Saturday. Consequently, fears have increased that hostilities may resume without delay. At the same time, the report frames these developments as direct threats to Thailand’s economic stability.

The bureau released its findings on April 12, 2026, in a formal policy document. Notably, the report is titled “The Thai Economic Situation and Fiscal Constraints.” It was prepared to guide the Cabinet’s policy statement to Parliament. Furthermore, it provides a detailed analysis of macroeconomic conditions, fiscal limits, and structural risks. In addition, it identifies key constraints affecting long-term growth. As a result, the document serves as a comprehensive briefing on the country’s economic position.

Energy dependence and export reliance expose Thailand to global shocks and rising geopolitical risks

At the forefront, energy dependence is identified as a critical weakness. The report states that 51% of Thailand’s oil imports come from the Middle East. Therefore, supply disruptions could hit the economy quickly. In particular, tensions in the Strait of Hormuz pose a direct risk. If disruptions occur, inflation could rise to 4.5%.

Meanwhile, gross domestic product could contract by nearly 1%. Consequently, even short-term instability could have wide economic effects.

Beyond energy, the report highlights structural reliance on external demand. Thailand’s economy remains heavily dependent on services and exports. Specifically, about 60% of GDP is tied to the service sector. Meanwhile, exports account for around 70% of GDP. As a result, the economy is highly exposed to global volatility. For instance, US import tariffs could disrupt export flows. In addition, geopolitical tensions may weaken external demand.

Notably, Thailand is listed among the “Dirty 15.” This group includes countries with large trade surpluses with the United States. Therefore, the risk of targeted tariffs remains significant. Moreover, such measures could directly affect export performance. Consequently, trade-related uncertainty continues to weigh on economic prospects.

Structural labour weaknesses and weak investment deepen Thailand’s productivity crisis and growth

Turning to domestic conditions, the report identifies a structural labour crisis. The agricultural sector employs about 12 million workers. However, it generates low added value. As a result, productivity remains constrained.

Meanwhile, the industrial sector is contracting. More than 2,300 factories have closed in recent years. Consequently, overall labour productivity continues to decline.

In parallel, household debt remains elevated. It currently stands at 86.80% of GDP. Although the ratio has declined slightly, risks persist. Moreover, non-performing loans are rising across several loan categories. Even so, monetary easing has had a limited impact. The Bank of Thailand reduced its policy interest rate to 1 per cent. However, loan quality continues to deteriorate.

At the same time, foreign direct investment shows weak real growth. Applications to the Board of Investment remain high. However, actual investment growth is only 1.40% of GDP. Therefore, the report interprets this gap as weak investor confidence. In other words, investors remain cautious about current conditions. Consequently, investment inflows are not translating into economic expansion.

Fiscal strain intensifies as revenue weakens and public debt approaches legal ceiling limits rapidly

On fiscal matters, pressure is increasing sharply. Government revenue is concentrated in a narrow tax base. More than 64% comes from three sources. These include value-added tax, corporate tax, and personal income tax. As a result, revenue is highly sensitive to economic slowdown. If growth weakens, collections may fall rapidly.

In fact, the State Enterprise Policy Office projects a major shortfall. Revenue could miss targets by as much as 240 billion baht. Therefore, managing the budget deficit will become more difficult. Meanwhile, public debt continues to rise steadily. Analysts warn that the legal ceiling may soon be reached.

The ceiling is set at 70% of GDP under the State Fiscal and Financial Disciplines Act 2018. Looking ahead, the bureau projects that debt could approach this level by 2028. However, additional shocks could accelerate this timeline. In particular, an energy crisis could push debt higher sooner. Consequently, fiscal space may narrow faster than expected.

Although Thailand’s debt remains moderate by global standards, trends are shifting. Previously, debt levels were considered prudent. Moreover, they supported the country’s BBB+ sovereign rating. Now, however, the margin of safety is shrinking. As a result, fiscal stability is becoming more fragile.

Ageing population and reform agenda highlight long term structural pressures facing Thailand’s economy

In addition, demographic pressures are intensifying. Thailand is ageing rapidly, with the lowest birth rate in 70 years. Consequently, the future labour force is expected to shrink. Therefore, policy adjustments are under consideration. One proposal is to extend the retirement age for civil servants to 65. This aims to ease fiscal pressure while maintaining workforce capacity.

At the structural level, the report calls for a policy shift. It emphasises the need for strong political will to drive reforms. Accordingly, the National Economic and Social Council has proposed measures across seven areas. These include tax reform and civil service reform. In addition, attracting foreign investment is prioritised.

Furthermore, the framework includes managing state assets and privatising state enterprises. Education reform is also highlighted. Finally, public health reform is included as a key component. Taken together, these measures aim to improve efficiency. At the same time, they seek to reduce long-term fiscal burdens.

Converging risks from global tensions, debt and tourism slump raise pressure on Thailand’s economic outlook

Overall, the report presents a convergence of risks across multiple sectors. External shocks, fiscal strain, and structural weaknesses are interacting. Consequently, pressure is building across the economy. In the near term, energy exposure remains the most immediate threat. However, debt dynamics and demographic shifts present ongoing challenges.

Importantly, the bureau avoids speculation and focuses on measurable indicators. It presents clear data on economic vulnerabilities. Even so, the message is direct and firm. Current trends are unsustainable under existing conditions. Without adjustment, risks may intensify further.

Finally, the document is positioned as a key policy input. It is designed to inform government decisions and parliamentary debate. As such, it will shape upcoming policy discussions. In conclusion, the warning is explicit. Thailand faces multiple economic risks that are accelerating under global uncertainty.

The report comes with increased nervousness among world economic leaders and financial institutions about rising geopolitical tensions. In turn, this is leading to renewed scrutiny of sovereign debt worldwide, with fears of a potential financial emergency or accident.

At the same time, Thailand’s critical foreign tourism industry and foreign exchange earner is in freefall in 2026. It is expected that both arrivals and revenue will be significantly below the figures seen in 2025.

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