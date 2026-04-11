Songkran horror in Sisaket Province as a 39-year-old man hacks his 62-year-old mother to death with a machete after stopping medication. Sister narrowly escapes after villagers restrained the suspect. Police hold him for psychiatric evaluation.

The ongoing trauma within Thai society, driven by drug dependency and mental health issues, struck again Friday as a 39-year-old man went berserk with a machete in Sisaket Province, using the blade to inflict fatal injuries on his 62-year-old mother, who died at the scene, while his older sister narrowly survived after fleeing his violent breakdown; police arrived swiftly and arrested the man, and the attack has shocked the local community, especially as it occurred during the Songkran, with reports indicating he suffered serious mental illness and had stopped taking medication weeks earlier.

A fatal attack during the Songkran holiday left a woman dead in Sisaket Province after her son allegedly slashed her with a machete following a reported withdrawal episode. The incident occurred at about 12:30 p.m. on April 10, 2026. It took place in Moo 5, Non Phaek Subdistrict, Phayuh District. Accordingly, officers at Phayuh Police Station received a report of a son killing his mother in front of their home.

Pol. Lt. Thanagrit Lunphan, a deputy investigator, responded immediately. He then coordinated with a doctor and forensic officers. Subsequently, he travelled to the scene with an investigative unit. He was also joined by the Sawangjit Sisaket Thammasathan rescue team, Phayuh branch.

Upon arrival, officers found the body of a 62-year-old woman lying in front of the house. Moreover, she had multiple severe wounds to her head, face, and the back of her neck. Nearby, officers recovered a cleaver and a machete believed to be used in the attack.

Police find mother dead with severe machete wounds outside home after son’s sudden violent attack

Meanwhile, villagers had already subdued the suspect before the police arrived. They then handed him over to officers at the scene. The suspect was identified as 39-year-old Jeds, the victim’s son. According to police, he showed signs of distress after the attack. He then knelt and apologised. However, the violence had already unfolded within seconds.

According to the victim’s 42-year-old daughter, events escalated rapidly. She said she first saw her younger brother sitting near a pool across from the house. Then, he suddenly ran into the house. He claimed there were many servants inside.

Shortly after, their mother came out of her room. At that point, the suspect entered the kitchen and grabbed the machete. Immediately afterwards, he attacked their mother.

The daughter attempted to intervene. However, the suspect raised the weapon towards her. As a result, she fled and narrowly escaped injury. Meanwhile, others in the house tried to protect themselves. The situation deteriorated within moments. Soon after, the mother collapsed in front of the house. She died at the scene from severe wounds.

Villagers subdue suspect as sister recounts rapid attack and her narrow escape from blade

The daughter told police that her brother has a history of mental illness. He required regular medication from a hospital. However, she said he had stopped taking it for about two months. During that period, he often spoke incoherently to himself.

Even so, she stated he had never harmed anyone before. This time, however, he claimed there were servants inside the house before launching the attack.

She said the attack had traumatised the family. She stated she could not accept what had happened. Furthermore, she said she could not forgive her brother. She then urged the police to keep him imprisoned for life. She warned he would remain a danger if released.

Following the attack, officers secured the scene and collected evidence. This included both bladed weapons found near the body. Forensic personnel conducted an initial examination at the location. Afterwards, authorities transported the body to a hospital for further examination. An autopsy was expected to confirm the exact cause of death.

Family says suspect stopped medication, showed incoherence and urges lifetime custody full

Meanwhile, the suspect was taken into custody for questioning. Subsequently, authorities ordered a psychiatric evaluation. This step forms part of the legal process. Police stated that further proceedings would follow based on the findings. The case remains under investigation as officers continue to gather statements.

Notably, the fatal attack occurred during Songkran, a period when families typically gather. However, in this case, the gathering ended in fatal violence.

No other injuries were reported. Authorities have not released further details about the suspect’s medical history. For now, he remains in custody as investigators proceed.

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