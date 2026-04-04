Fears surface that the 3 missing crew members of the Thai cargo vessel Mayuree Naree died on March 11th

Human remains found on stricken Thai ship Mayuree Naree after Iranian attack. Three missing engineers feared dead as second search uncovers grim evidence in flooded engine room. Identification pending as families await confirmation.

A second inspection by search and rescue experts of the Thai vessel Naree Mayuree indicates the presence of human remains on the stricken ship. The news, emerging Friday, comes with no communication or positive developments from the three missing crew members, unaccounted for since the March 11, 2026, Iranian attack. Fears are rising that the three men, who worked in the badly hit engineering section, were killed in the missile strike or subsequent attacks that incapacitated the cargo vessel three weeks ago.

Grim developments have emerged for the families of three missing Thai crew members from the cargo ship Mayuree Naree. The vessel was crippled by Iranian fire on March 11, 2026, while sailing off Oman.

At the time, it was attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Initially, twenty crew members were rescued from the stricken vessel. However, three engineering crew members remained unaccounted for. Notably, all three had been working in the engine room when the attacks occurred. As a result, attention quickly focused on that section of the ship.

Earlier reports provided limited reassurance. On Friday, March 13, the Royal Thai Navy stated that the three men were alive on board. Moreover, they were identified as engineering personnel assigned below deck.

Initial rescue efforts and the Navy reports claimed missing engineers were alive despite severe damage

At that stage, no fatalities were confirmed. However, subsequent developments appear now to contradict that assessment. A search and rescue operation was then organised by the ship’s owner, Precious Shipping. During that effort, a team boarded the damaged vessel to locate the missing crew. Nevertheless, the initial boarding found no trace of the three men.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to closely monitor the situation. It had already briefed the press on March 30 regarding ongoing efforts. Furthermore, it maintained regular updates to both the media and the public.

Then, on April 3, 2026, a critical update was issued. The Ministry confirmed that a second boarding had taken place. This operation was conducted by specialised search and rescue experts hired by the company.

During the second operation, the team carried out a detailed inspection. They examined all accessible areas of the ship. However, extensive damage limited access to several sections. In particular, the engine room and surrounding compartments remained heavily affected. The vessel had suffered both fire damage and flooding. As a result, conditions inside were hazardous. Nevertheless, the team proceeded with a thorough search under constraints.

Second search operation reveals human remains in engine room as identification process begins

During the inspection, human remains were discovered. These were located in severely damaged areas of the vessel. Notably, these areas included the engine room zone. This is where the vessel was struck most directly by Iranian missiles.

However, identification has not yet been confirmed. Authorities have not determined how many individuals are involved. For instance, it remains unclear whether the remains belong to one person or several. Therefore, the status of the missing crew remains unresolved.

Meanwhile, the company has informed the families of this development. This marks a significant shift in the case. Previously, no physical evidence had been found during earlier searches. Now, the focus has moved to identification and verification. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the news publicly. It stated that coordination is ongoing with multiple parties. These include the relevant Thai Embassy, Iranian authorities, and other agencies.

The Ministry said efforts will continue to confirm identities as soon as possible. However, no timeline has been provided. The condition of the remains may affect the process. Similarly, the damage to the vessel may complicate further recovery efforts. Nevertheless, authorities have indicated that updates will be issued as soon as confirmation is obtained.

Missing crew identified as engineers working in the heavily damaged engine room hit during attack

The three missing crew members have been identified as Kiattisak Pawaphucha, Phanupong Muangtan, and Chawalit Chaiwong. One worked as a mechanic. Meanwhile, the other two were junior engineers. All three were assigned to the engine room. This section sustained the most severe damage during the Iranian attack. As a result, it became the primary focus of search operations.

The missile or drone attack occurred as the vessel transited the Strait of Hormuz. This route is one of the world’s most critical shipping lanes. However, the missile strike crippled the ship at sea. Fire and flooding spread through the lower compartments. Consequently, access to the engine room has remained restricted. Even during search operations, conditions have been difficult and hazardous.

So far, no additional survivors have been detected. The twenty rescued crew members remain the only confirmed survivors. Meanwhile, the status of the three engineers depends on the identification results. However, it is beginning to look like the three men were killed in the March 11th attack.

The Ministry has stated that it will continue to monitor the situation closely. Furthermore, it has emphasised coordination with all relevant parties. At this time, the announcement by the Royal Thai Navy that the three crew members were alive must be questioned. It is not clear how this assessment was made.

Thailand urges diplomacy while investigation continues into fate of three missing crew members

In addition, on Friday, the Foreign Ministry appeared anxious to address the broader situation surrounding the incident. It called for a return to negotiation and diplomatic processes.

Moreover, it referenced international law and the United Nations Charter. It emphasised the need to prioritise civilian safety. At the same time, it highlighted the importance of maintaining the flow of goods through the Strait of Hormuz.

Nevertheless, the immediate focus remains on the vessel and the ongoing investigation. Identification of the remains is now the priority.

Senior officials continue to coordinate across multiple agencies. However, the condition of the ship continues to pose challenges for its owners. Fire damage and flooding persist in critical areas. As a result, access remains limited in parts of the vessel.

Even so, search efforts have begun under constrained conditions. Teams are now reported to have examined as much of the ship as possible. However, full access has not yet been achieved due to structural damage. Ultimately, the outcome now depends on forensic confirmation.

Until then, the fate of the three crew members still remains technically and officially unconfirmed. Nevertheless, despite this, the family must now fear the worst. The lack of any communication or positive news from the vessel drifting in dangerous water should tell us all we need to know.

Further reading:

Navy and Foreign Affairs personnel working on a rescue mission for 3 stranded on stricken Thai vessel

Iranian war rages into its third week as the Royal Thai Navy reveals sailors are safe and urges caution

Ministers scramble to secure oil supplies due to Middle East War. Rationing at petrol stations starts

Thai vessel evacuated in the Strait of Hormuz after coming under fire and suffering engine room damage

Thailand advises all 77k nationals in the Middle East to evacuate the region as the US Iran war ratchets up

Naval war in focus Thursday as US Iranian war widens further leaving Thailand’s tourism sector reeling

US Ambassador Seán O’ Neill briefed Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul at Government House on War

Prime Minister Anutin urges calm as real fears grow over a volatile and dangerous war in the Middle East

Visa waivers, discounted hotel stays and 2,000 baht a person per day for stranded tourists announced

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