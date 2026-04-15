Thai police arrest a 24-year-old for sending explicit messages and genital images to his ex-mother-in-law, triggering a complaint and manhunt before capture in Ranong. Suspect denies charges as sexual harassment case moves to prosecution.

Police with the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) on Tuesday arrested a 24-year-old man for sexually propositioning his former mother-in-law, sending requests for sexual intimacy and transmitting obscene images to the horrified woman, who was twice his age. The offender, identified as Mr. Sanphet, was taken into custody in Ranong and transported to southern Chumphon province, where he faces prosecution. Police report that Mr. Sanphet sent repeated obscene images and messages to the woman.

Police from Thailand’s Crime Suppression Division in southern Chumphon province have arrested a 24-year-old man accused of sexually harassing his former mother-in-law. The offences occurred through explicit messages and images. The arrest followed a formal complaint by the horrified woman, supported by digital evidence.

The operation took place on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. The suspect was taken into custody in Ranong province. It was ordered by Pattanasak Bubphasuwan, commander of the division. Subsequently, Division 5 officers were assigned to execute the warrant. The team was led by Thanawat Hinyokhin, superintendent of Division 5. Meanwhile, Thanisorn Huiwetchasat, inspector of Division 5, coordinated field operations. Together, they planned and carried out the arrest.

The suspect, identified as Mr. Sanphet, was arrested under a warrant issued by Chumphon Provincial Court. The warrant, numbered J.124/2569, was dated April 7, 2026.

Arrest in Ranong followed tracking operation after suspect fled the area and hid in a new residence

Accordingly, officers moved to enforce it. Police located him behind his residence in Lamliang Subdistrict, Kraburi District, Ranong Province. Shortly after, officers approached and detained him. The arrest was completed without reported resistance. However, investigators said the suspect had fled to the area earlier. Therefore, officers had previously tracked his movements before the move was made to arrest the man.

The case began with a complaint from the victim, identified as Ms. B, aged 48. She is the former mother-in-law of the suspect.

Initially, the suspect had been in a relationship with Ms. A, aged 30. During that time, he met Ms. B. As a result, a connection formed through the relationship. Later, the relationship with Ms. A ended. However, police said the suspect developed sexual feelings toward Ms. B. Consequently, he began contacting her directly through messages.

According to investigators, the messages contained explicit sexual content. In particular, the suspect invited the woman to have sexual intercourse. Moreover, police said he sent repeated messages over time.

Explicit messages escalated into repeated obscene images sent. Victim described the content as distressing

The victim described the messages as unsolicited and offensive. Furthermore, the suspect allegedly escalated his behaviour. He sent images of his genitals to the woman. These images were attached to the messages. As a result, the content became more explicit and distressing.

The victim stated she could not tolerate the messages and images. Therefore, she preserved the evidence. She then filed a complaint at Mueang Chumphon Police Station. She requested legal action against the suspect.

Following this, Division 5 officers launched an investigation. They reviewed the submitted messages and images. Subsequently, they confirmed the suspect’s identity. They also determined his location after he left the original area.

However, investigators found that the suspect had relocated to Ranong Province. Therefore, they began tracking him in Kraburi District.

After confirming his whereabouts, officers organised a search. Then, they moved into Lamliang Subdistrict. Shortly afterwards, they located him behind his residence. Consequently, they executed the arrest warrant and took him into custody.

Suspect denies allegations as police proceed with sexual harassment charge and forward case for prosecution

During initial questioning, the suspect denied the allegations. However, police did not disclose details of his statement. Instead, they confirmed that further questioning would follow.

Subsequently, officers transferred him to investigators. He was handed over to Mueang Chumphon Police Station for legal proceedings. The charge filed is sexual harassment. This charge is based on the complaint and digital evidence presented.

Meanwhile, police stated the investigation remains ongoing. They will continue reviewing evidence and related details. In addition, officials confirmed that the case will proceed under Thai law. Further updates will depend on the legal process. At this stage, no additional charges have been announced. However, authorities confirmed that the case file has been forwarded for prosecution.

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