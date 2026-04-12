Pattaya police investigate yet another robbery at a hotel linked to a transgender guest hosted by Indian

Indian tourist, 59, reports ฿25,000 theft in Pattaya hotel after meeting two individuals on beach. The victim fled the room in a towel as police probe, review CCTV and question suspects amid rising tourist-targeted crime in the notorious sex for sale city.

Pattaya has recorded another hotel robbery involving a transgender street worker targeting a foreign tourist. The latest report came in the early hours of Saturday morning, when an Indian visitor said he was robbed by a transgender guest in his room while he showered. It follows a police operation last week when 31 transgender street workers were detained and questioned at Pattaya City Police Station, where they were warned over future behaviour. The case comes amid rising criminal activity among this segment of the resort city’s sex work population.

A 59-year-old Indian tourist filed a police report in Pattaya after an alleged theft totalling about 25,000 baht. The complaint was lodged at 1:06 a.m. on April 11 at Pattaya City Police Station. There, Lt. Sakayaphap Chaidech, a deputy investigation officer, formally received the report and recorded initial details.

According to the tourist, the incident began earlier at Pattaya Beach, where he met two transgender women. He then agreed to bring them back to his hotel room. Subsequently, the three travelled to a hotel in Nong Prue subdistrict, within Bang Lamung district of Chonburi. The tourist told police that they entered the room together without incident.

However, he later discovered that his belongings were missing. He reported losing 5,000 baht in cash. In addition, he said 300 US dollars were gone. He also reported that 300 euros were missing. Altogether, the total value of the reported loss was about 25,000 baht.

Tourist reports theft after meeting two individuals at the beach and inviting them back to his hotel room

After noticing the missing items, he immediately sought help from hotel staff. He contacted security and then left his room. According to a staff member, the tourist ran downstairs wearing only a towel. He appeared distressed and urgently reported that his money had been stolen.

Following the complaint, hotel staff conducted a search of the two individuals identified by the tourist. However, no foreign currency was found during that search. Meanwhile, the tourist communicated with police through an interpreter. He provided a sequence of events, including meeting the pair at the beach and inviting them to his room.

Police then documented the case in detail and recorded statements from all involved parties. In addition, authorities logged the identities of the two transgender women as part of standard procedure.

Police record statements and identify individuals as hotel staff search fails to recover missing currency

Subsequently, patrol officers were coordinated to assist with the investigation and gather further information.

At the same time, investigators began reviewing CCTV footage from the hotel and surrounding areas. This step aims to establish a clear timeline of movements and interactions. According to police, the footage review is ongoing to ensure fairness for all parties.

Furthermore, authorities have not announced any charges at this stage. The case remains under active investigation as officers continue to examine evidence and verify accounts.

Case opened as CCTV footage reviewed and patrol officers gather evidence with no charges announced

This incident comes just a week after Thai police rounded up 31 transgender street workers in Pattaya and interrogated them at Pattaya City Police Station. The workers have notably been linked to a spiralling amount of street and hotel room crime in the city, targeting unsuspecting foreign tourists.

Indeed, many of the stories linked to transgender robberies show that they are particularly adept at transferring stolen wallets or cash to other operators, or using a range of subterfuges to prove their innocence.

For instance, in July last year, a 30-year-old Japanese tourist reported witnessing orchestrated pickpocketing theft on the streets of the resort city. Earlier, he had been accosted by a transgender woman in an intimate way. After that, an attempt to rob him failed because he was too alert to the scam.

This came days after another hotel theft by a transgender guest who stole ฿20,000 from a Chinese man while he showered. The cases have been seen among American, British, Italian, and Australian men, with one victim being wheelchair-bound.

Further reading:

Pattaya Police swoop on transgender street workers and bring them in for a warning after city crime spree

More assault incidents linked with Pattaya Beach and transgender sex workers in the notorious resort city

Japanese tourist warns Pattaya visitors about sexy transgender gang after failed gold snatch on Soi 6

Pattaya punters preyed upon by transgender sex workers in a rash of hotel robberies while showering

60 year old disabled Brit robbed by three ladies of the night at his Pattaya hotel after taking a shower beforehand

Australian wheelchair user cheated by Thai woman he met on Pattaya’s beachfront on Thursday morning

Two young women robbed at gunpoint on Sunday in South Pattaya. Suspect arrested by police in 48 hours

Gay man hideously murdered and tortured in Pattaya. Naked body discovered by his friends on Wednesday

Death sentences for the gruesome Pattaya murder of German property mogul Mr Ralter Mack in July 2023

Germans linked with Ralter Mack murder behind bars in Pattaya with strong evidence in the case