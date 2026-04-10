Online scam tricks continue to rise on Pattaya’s streets as Indian and Chinese tourists file complaints

Tourists hit in twin Pattaya street scams as foreign suspects strike twice in hours, stealing cash and gold using a wallet trick before vanishing. Police probe linked attacks on Chinese and Indian victims.

Police in Pattaya are investigating a series of street scams, as online-style fraud shifts directly onto the city’s streets. Pattaya City police have confirmed two similar cases involving Indian and Chinese tourists were reported within hours of each other between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Foreign scammers targeted tourists in Pattaya City on April 9, striking twice within hours using the same method. The incidents occurred at separate locations but within a short distance. As a result, police are treating the cases as potentially linked.

At 1:00 a.m., a 21-year-old Chinese woman and her boyfriend filed a complaint at Pattaya City Police Station. The report detailed a theft that had taken place earlier that night. The incident occurred on Phet Trakul Road in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province.

Earlier, at about 9:12 p.m., the couple were walking along the road near the 99 Show bar. Then, two foreign men approached them and initiated a friendly conversation. However, the victims did not know the men’s names. The woman stated the suspects appeared to be Muslim.

Suspects befriend tourists before using money inspection ruse to steal cash and valuables before fleeing

Next, the suspects steered the conversation toward money. They asked to see Chinese currency and claimed interest in the banknotes. Then, one man offered his own wallet as collateral. As a result, the gesture appeared credible to the victim.

Subsequently, the woman handed over her wallet for inspection. The suspects briefly handled it while continuing the conversation. Then, they returned the wallet to her. Immediately after, they left the scene quickly without further interaction.

At first, the couple did not notice anything unusual. However, shortly afterwards, the woman checked her belongings. She then discovered several items were missing from her wallet. Specifically, 1,000 yuan in cash had been taken. In addition, 5,000 baht in cash was missing. Moreover, a gold ring weighing 2.5 grams had also been stolen.

Altogether, the losses amounted to tens of thousands of baht. Consequently, the couple went to the police station to report the incident. Officers recorded the complaint and opened an investigation. Meanwhile, efforts began to identify and locate the suspects.

Second incident reported within hours as similar suspects target indian tourists two kilometres away

Later that same night, a second report emerged. At approximately 11:00 p.m., two Indian tourists were targeted in a similar manner. This incident occurred about two kilometres from the first location. Therefore, the proximity raised further concern among investigators.

Similarly, the suspects approached the victims and initiated a conversation. Then, they used a distraction involving money, consistent with the earlier case. After that, they fled the scene without being identified. As a result, the second group of victims was also left without recourse at the scene.

According to police, the suspects in both incidents shared similar physical characteristics. Therefore, investigators believe the same individuals may be responsible. In addition, the method used in both cases was nearly identical.

Police review evidence and footage as suspects flee without trace and no arrests made in linked cases

However, the perpetrators escaped without leaving clear traces. Police have not released detailed descriptions beyond the initial accounts. Nevertheless, both incidents have been formally recorded and are under active investigation.

Currently, officers are reviewing evidence from both scenes. In addition, they are collecting statements from the victims and any witnesses. Surveillance footage from nearby areas is also being examined. Furthermore, police are working to trace the suspects’ movements between the two locations.

As of now, no arrests have been made. However, the investigation remains ongoing as officers pursue leads. Authorities have not disclosed the suspects’ identities. Meanwhile, both cases remain open as police continue efforts to apprehend those responsible.

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