French tourists face deportation after being filmed on a Phuket beach engaged in sexual relations openly

French couple arrested in Phuket beach sex scandal after viral video sparks swift police action and deportation review, with immigration officials considering visa revocation as authorities cite repeated tourist indecency cases and tougher enforcement in Phuket.

A French couple are facing deportation by Immigration Bureau authorities after their arrest on Thursday by local police in the Patong area of Phuket, after videos surfaced online showing them having sex on a public beach in Kamala subdistrict of Kathu. The footage spread rapidly and went viral across local networks, drawing immediate attention, while public patience with foreigners behaving badly is wearing thin. The case follows a string of similar incidents in recent months, each triggering a swift and forceful police response.

A French couple has been arrested and fined after engaging in sexual activity on a public beach in Phuket, with authorities now pursuing deportation. Officers from Kamala Police Station detained the pair at a hotel in Patong at about 9pm on Thursday. However, the arrests came only after a video of the incident spread widely across social media. As a result, police moved quickly to identify and locate the individuals involved.

The suspects were identified as Halan, 24, and Nadia, 24, both French nationals. Meanwhile, police confirmed the pair admitted to the act during questioning. The incident took place earlier at Layi Beach in Kamala subdistrict, within Kathu district.

According to officers, the couple engaged in sexual activity in a fully exposed public area. Moreover, the act occurred in clear view of tourists and other beachgoers present at the time.

Viral beach sex filmed by tourists spreads online, leading to arrest and immigration review in Phuket

Witnesses observed the incident as it unfolded. Consequently, several bystanders recorded the act on mobile phones. The footage was later uploaded online. Subsequently, it circulated rapidly and drew widespread attention. Police said the visibility of the act, combined with the presence of onlookers, increased the seriousness of the offence.

Following the video’s spread, officers launched an immediate response. They tracked the couple to their accommodation in Patong. Shortly after, both individuals were detained without resistance. At the station, the couple was formally charged with committing an indecent act in public. This offence carries financial penalties under Thai law.

Each individual was fined 5,000 baht. Notably, this is the maximum penalty permitted under the offence. Police confirmed the fines were imposed after both admitted guilt. However, authorities indicated that further consequences may follow beyond the initial penalty.

The case has now been referred to immigration authorities. Consequently, officials are reviewing the couple’s visa status. Authorities stated that visa revocation is under consideration. If revoked, the couple may face deportation from Thailand. However, no final decision has yet been announced, and the process remains ongoing.

Immigration review underway as visa revocation and deportation considered for French couple in Phuket

Officials stressed that public indecency is a criminal offence under Thai law. Furthermore, they said enforcement applies equally to all individuals, regardless of nationality. The incident has drawn attention due to its location in a major tourist area. Phuket remains one of Thailand’s most visited destinations. Therefore, beaches such as Layi Beach attract large numbers of international visitors.

At the time of the incident, multiple tourists and members of the public were present. As reported, the act occurred openly and without concealment. Consequently, the behaviour triggered immediate reactions from witnesses. The resulting footage amplified public exposure and intensified scrutiny.

Authorities said the incident has affected the area’s public image. In addition, they noted that such cases attract negative attention online. Officials reiterated expectations for visitor conduct. They urged foreign tourists to respect Thai law and local customs. Meanwhile, they emphasised the need for appropriate behaviour in shared public spaces.

Case closed criminally but immigration action pending as case review is undertaken by Immigration

The criminal aspect of the case has been concluded. However, administrative action remains pending. Immigration authorities will determine whether additional penalties will apply. No further criminal charges have been reported. Likewise, no penalties beyond the fines have been imposed at this stage.

Police confirmed the couple cooperated during detention and processing. Authorities have not released further personal details. Information on their travel history and length of stay remains undisclosed. However, both individuals were confirmed to be staying in Patong at the time of arrest.

Police said monitoring of public areas will continue. Additionally, they encouraged the public to report illegal or inappropriate behaviour. Prompt reporting, they said, allows faster enforcement action. The case now rests with immigration officials, who will decide the next steps.

However, it may not be good news for the French pair. At the beginning of February, Immigration Bureau officers ordered the rearrest and deportation of French nationals Wesley Corouzier and Ms. Celine Valentine. The action followed a similar incident. Consequently, authorities have already demonstrated a willingness to escalate penalties in such cases.

Previous Tuk Tuk sex case leads to deportation and blacklist under Immigration get tough policy

The couple were brought in for questioning on Saturday, January 31st. This followed the emergence of a video on the internet. The footage showed them having sex on a tuk-tuk service in the city. As a result, the incident quickly drew public attention. Meanwhile, the video spread widely, increasing scrutiny from authorities.

Initially, the couple were fined ฿5,000 each. This matches the maximum penalty for public indecency. However, the case did not end with the fines. Within days, Immigration Bureau officers took further action. They rearrested both individuals at their respective addresses in Phuket. Consequently, the case moved beyond a simple fine.

Both individuals were then deported from Thailand. In addition, they were placed on an immigration blacklist. Authorities classified them as offenders. Furthermore, officials stated they posed a threat to local order and the morals of Thai society. As a result, they are barred from re-entering the country.

Series of viral public sex incidents involving tourists drives tougher enforcement and rapid police action

The pair had been videotaped by shocked locals. These witnesses were travelling along a public road at the time. They observed the couple inside a tuk-tuk shuttle service. Consequently, the incident occurred in full public view. The visibility of the act contributed to the response from authorities.

Moreover, the circulation of the footage intensified the situation. Once online, the video spread rapidly. This, in turn, triggered official intervention. Authorities acted after the material gained traction on the internet.

The case follows a series of similar incidents. In recent months, multiple cases have involved foreign tourists. Particularly, several have involved European visitors. As a result, authorities have increased attention on behaviour in public spaces.

Officials have linked these incidents to broader concerns about public conduct. Consequently, enforcement actions have become more visible. Cases involving indecent acts in public areas are being pursued more aggressively. Meanwhile, immigration consequences are being applied more frequently.

Further reading:

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