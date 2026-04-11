Swedish fugitive wanted for a 2020 Stockholm murder and linked to organised crime, arrested in Phuket condo raid after overstaying his visa. The Interpol Red Notice suspect was tied to drugs and firearms and faces extradition to Sweden after Thursday’s arrest.

Immigration Bureau officers on Thursday took a 50-year-old Swedish suspect into custody after raiding his room at a condominium complex in Kathu. Boran Kesen was handcuffed as officers burst into his luxury unit while he was still in bed. The Swede is linked to a transnational crime syndicate in Sweden. He is wanted in connection with a 2020 killing in Årsta, Stockholm.

Immigration Bureau police in Phuket stepped up surveillance before arresting a Swedish fugitive linked to organised crime. The suspect, Boran Kesen, 50, is wanted in Sweden under an Interpol Red Notice.

Notably, the notice, numbered A-3951/3-2026, was issued on March 9. It relates to firearms offences tied to a fatal shooting. Specifically, Swedish authorities allege the weapon was used in a killing in Årsta, Stockholm, on September 17, 2020.

Moreover, investigators suspect Kesen of drug trafficking and violent crime. Authorities also link him to a transnational organised network.

Swedish fugitive under Interpol notice linked to 2020 Stockholm killing and organised crime network

Meanwhile, Kesen had entered Thailand on January 4 through Khuan Don checkpoint in Satun. At the time, he received a 60-day visa waiver. However, he later extended his stay until April 3. By early April, that permission had expired.

Therefore, he was overstaying when officers moved in. Police confirmed he remained in the country illegally at the time of arrest. Accordingly, he now faces charges for remaining beyond his permitted stay.

Subsequently, officers in Phuket began focused tracking operations. Surveillance centred on a condominium in the Kathu district. Eventually, investigators confirmed his presence at the unit. Then, on April 9, police executed the operation.

Officers entered the room with assistance from building management. Inside, they found Kesen in a bedroom. Officers caught the Swede by surprise and handcuffed him on the spot. Police identified themselves before making the arrest. He was taken into custody without resistance. Afterwards, authorities verified his identity against international records.

Swedish suspect tracked to Phuket condo after overstaying visa before swift arrest in Kathu raid

Importantly, police consider Kesen a significant target within organised crime investigations. Reports indicate links to a mafia-style group involved in firearms and narcotics. Furthermore, investigators believe the network operates across borders.

Therefore, coordination between agencies was required. The Nordic Police Liaison Office worked closely with Thai authorities. In parallel, the Foreign Affairs Division of the Royal Thai Police provided support. As a result, officers were able to track and locate the suspect.

The operation was led by Immigration Bureau Region 6 under Pol Maj Gen Chutharet Yingyongdamrongsakul. In addition, Phuket Immigration officers worked alongside Phuket Provincial Police.

Together, they conducted surveillance, tracking, and verification. These efforts led directly to the arrest in Kathu. Following his detention, Kesen was handed over to investigators. He will face legal proceedings in Thailand related to his immigration offence.

International coordination led by Thai police and partners results in arrest of key organised crime suspect

After legal action is completed, authorities will deport him to Sweden. Subsequently, he is expected to face charges linked to the 2020 killing. In addition, Swedish authorities may pursue further charges tied to drug trafficking and organised crime.

Investigations in Sweden remain ongoing. Meanwhile, Thai police confirmed continued cooperation with international partners in such cases.

At the same time, Phuket Provincial Police said the arrest forms part of a broader crackdown. The campaign targets foreign nationals involved in crime. It also focuses on fugitives using Thailand as a base.

Ongoing crackdown targets foreign fugitives using Thailand as a base amid surge in transnational crime cases

In recent weeks, several similar arrests have been reported. For instance, police detained a Chinese suspect in Phuket, accused of fraud involving more than 30 victims. Authorities said losses reached about 4.7 million baht.

Likewise, a South Korean suspect was arrested in Pathum Thani. He allegedly defrauded more than 9,000 victims in a loan scam. Reported losses exceeded 355 million baht. Meanwhile, another Chinese suspect was detained in Khon Kaen.

He is accused of an investment scam involving more than 500 million baht. In addition, an Australian national was arrested in Bangkok. He faces multiple drug-related charges after allegedly fleeing to Thailand.

Taken together, these arrests underline sustained enforcement activity. Authorities continue targeting transnational criminal networks. They also pursue fugitives attempting to evade arrest across borders. For now, Kesen remains in custody in Phuket. Legal proceedings are ongoing. Deportation will follow once Thai legal processes are complete.

Further reading:

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