Foreign man remanded in Bangkok over alleged Songkran groping of a journalist in Pathumwan crowd. Suspect denies wrongdoing, faces indecent act charges. Bail set at 100,000 baht was not met. He remains in custody at Bangkok Remand Prison while investigation continues.

The nightmare that began Monday afternoon for a white Caucasian tourist in Bangkok continued Thursday after he was committed to prison. On Monday, 40-year-old Mr Methasit was arrested in a dramatic scene after being confronted by a Thai reporter at a Songkran event in Pathumwan, Bangkok. He had groped her bottom. Despite claiming he did nothing wrong and planned to return home, he was cuffed and taken into custody. The suspect insisted he had committed similar acts throughout Bangkok. On Thursday, charged before the Criminal Court, he was committed to Bangkok Remand Prison after failing to put up ฿100,000 as surety.

A foreign man identified as Mr Methasit has been remanded in custody in Bangkok following allegations of sexually assaulting a female journalist during Songkran celebrations in Pathumwan district.

The case stems from an incident on 13 April 2026 at about 4:30 p.m. on Rama IV Road, during peak festival activity marked by dense crowds and continuous water play. Police said the area was heavily congested, and movement was restricted by ongoing celebrations.

According to investigators, the suspect allegedly made contact with a female reporter covering the Songkran event. Meanwhile, the journalist was working on an assignment in the crowded street environment. She told police she was walking while reporting and using her mobile phone. She then stated she suddenly felt a hand touch her left buttock.

Journalist confronts suspect in Songkran crowd after alleged assault and police step in during festival

The journalist immediately turned around in the crowd. She then identified a man walking past her. Subsequently, she confronted him directly in front of bystanders and festival participants. She first asked him in English where he was from, and he replied, “I’m from Bangkok,” according to her statement.

She then confronted him again in Thai. Meanwhile, she questioned why he had grabbed her. In addition, she raised her press identification card to confirm her role as a journalist. The confrontation took place in the middle of ongoing Songkran activity.

Police said the suspect reacted after seeing the press identification. However, the journalist stated he became visibly agitated. She also reported that he moved toward her in a threatening manner. As a result, the situation escalated briefly in close proximity.

Meanwhile, a nearby police officer on traffic duty responded after calls for assistance. Police Sergeant Dulyawat Chomchuen moved into the crowded area. He then restrained the suspect on the spot. Subsequently, officers from Pathumwan Police Station arrived and took custody of the man.

Police arrest suspect at Songkran scene as foreign man denies wrongdoing and plans to leave Thailand

Police removed the suspect from the festival area for formal processing. Meanwhile, Songkran celebrations continued in the surrounding streets. Authorities identified the suspect as Mr Methasit, a foreign tourist in Thailand. However, reports differed on age, listing him as both 40 and 43.

In addition, some reports described him as a white Caucasian man. Court documents also referred to him in connection with the same incident. Investigators confirmed he was taken into custody shortly after the confrontation.

The suspect denied wrongdoing during police questioning. Meanwhile, he told officers he had done nothing wrong. He also stated he expected to leave Thailand soon. In addition, he said he was planning to return home shortly.

Police further stated that he told investigators he had committed similar indecent acts while in Bangkok. However, authorities did not release detailed information about those statements. Investigators recorded his remarks as part of the case file.

Court charges suspect under indecency law. Bail granted with a cash surety. Accused failed to lodge money

Subsequently, police charged him under Section 278 of the Criminal Code. This section covers indecent acts against persons over 15 in public places. Meanwhile, investigators from Pathumwan Police Station brought him before the South Bangkok Criminal Court.

Police then requested an initial 12-day remand for investigation. The court reviewed the request and set bail at 100,000 baht. However, the bail required a full cash guarantee. As a result, the suspect was unable to provide the funds.

Accordingly, the court denied temporary release. Meanwhile, a detention order was issued. Officers then transferred the suspect to Bangkok Remand Prison. The suspect remained in custody pending further proceedings.

On Thursday, the suspect was again brought before the Criminal Court in Bangkok. Meanwhile, he was required to meet bail conditions. However, he was unable to produce 100,000 baht in cash. As a result, he remained in custody after the hearing.

Court keeps suspect in remand custody while judges warn on Songkran consent and indecent act penalties

He was then returned to Bangkok Remand Prison. Meanwhile, authorities confirmed he remains detained while investigations continue. Investigators are still collecting statements and evidence in the case.

Separately, judicial authorities issued a public warning on Songkran conduct. The statement was made by judiciary spokesman Suriyan Hongvilai. He said Songkran is a cultural festival, but legal responsibility still applies. Meanwhile, he stressed that participation does not imply consent.

He also stated that physical contact requires clear permission. In addition, he referenced Section 278 of the Criminal Code. He said penalties for indecent acts can reach up to 10 years imprisonment or fines of up to 200,000 baht.

He further noted stricter penalties in cases involving minors. For victims under 15, penalties may reach 10 years imprisonment. Meanwhile, for children under 13, sentences range from one to 10 years, with fines also applicable.

He added that coercion or force increases penalties. As a result, sentences may reach up to 15 years imprisonment and fines of up to 300,000 baht. He also outlined broader harassment provisions that took effect on 30 December 2025.

Authorities review wider Songkran clashes in Phuket and Pattaya with comparison to earlier cases

These provisions include suggestive remarks, gestures, staring, stalking, or distressing messages. Meanwhile, penalties may include up to one year imprisonment or fines up to 20,000 baht. Repeated conduct may result in higher penalties.

In addition, repeated offences may carry up to two years imprisonment or fines of up to 40,000 baht. He also said public place or online offences may result in up to three years imprisonment or fines up to 60,000 baht.

Meanwhile, cases involving victims under 15 may carry up to five years imprisonment or fines of up to 100,000 baht. He also noted workplace abuse of authority provisions. These carry penalties of up to three years imprisonment or fines of up to 60,000 baht.

He further stated that complaints can be filed through courts or the CIOS system. Meanwhile, the system operates 24 hours a day. Courts may also order the removal or blocking of online content related to offences.

Separately, Songkran-related incidents were reported in other provinces. In Phuket, authorities investigated a confrontation involving foreign nationals and a motorcyclist. Meanwhile, the dispute escalated into a physical altercation during water festivities.

Foreign tourist arrested in Bangkok over alleged Songkran groping as court compares past similar case

As a result, tensions escalated into a confrontation involving motorcycle taxi drivers. The incident occurred during evening festival activity. Police confirmed investigations are continuing in both provinces.

The Bangkok case was also compared with a previous incident in Sathorn in 2014. Meanwhile, that case involved a foreign national accused of touching a woman inside a convenience store. CCTV footage captured the incident.

Police arrested the suspect after reviewing the footage. He was charged with committing an obscene act. However, he told investigators he believed his actions were legal in Thailand. He also stated he had behaved similarly before.

The current suspect remains in custody at Bangkok Remand Prison. Meanwhile, court proceedings continue as investigators gather evidence and statements.

Further reading:

Foreign tourist arrested in Bangkok for groping a reporter’s bottom at Songkran frolics at Pathumwan event

Defiant Pole charged with perpetrating an indecent act on a young Thai woman at a convenience store

American faces charges of indecency with underage school student. Arrested in Bangkok on Tuesday

Police arrest shocked UK man on Bangkok street. Nabbed for underage sex with a child prostitute

Two UK teachers arrested in Chiang Mai and Pathum Thani for sexually abusing underage students in Thailand

57-year-old UK paedophile may have offended in Thailand as judge jails him until he is 90 years old

Police warn foreign fugitives Thailand is no longer a safe haven after Pattaya arrest of UK paedophile

Thailand tightens screening of foreign English teachers following paedophile arrest

Aussie with Thai wife arrested in Chachoengsao on sex abuse of a minor charge in New South Wales

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