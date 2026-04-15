Thai tourist police arrest a Chinese passenger at Suvarnabhumi Airport over mid-flight cash theft on Thai Airways TG571. Crew tip leads to Mr Zheng’s arrest after a search finds 16,020 baht. Reported loss of 65,000 baht. The investigation continues.

Tourist police at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Sunday revealed the arrest of a Chinese national on board a Thai Airways flight from Laos to Bangkok. The arrest followed a police intervention and search after landing. Earlier, several passengers reported cash missing from their luggage. The total loss was ฿65,000. Airline staff saw the passenger targeting overhead bins and luggage not his own. The suspect, identified as Mr. Zheng, was arrested after ฿16,020 was found in his bag. Additional foreign currencies were also seized. He is detained at Suvarnabhumi Airport Police Station and will face prosecution.

Tourist police in Thailand arrested a Chinese national accused of stealing cash mid-flight, officials said on April 13, 2026. The arrest occurred at Suvarnabhumi Airport following a controlled passenger search.

Earlier, senior officers from the Tourist Police Bureau supervised the operation at the airport. These included Pol. Lt. Gen. Saksira Puek-am, the bureau’s commander. Meanwhile, multiple deputy commanders and division chiefs were also present to oversee the enforcement action.

Specifically, Pol. Maj. Gen. Pongsiayam Meekhantong and Pol. Maj. Gen. Kris Warit attended the scene. In addition, Pol. Maj. Gen. M.L. Santhikorn Worawan and Pol. Maj. Gen. Danu Klamsum joined the operation. Furthermore, Pol. Col. Sarawut Tankul and Pol. Col. Piyarat Subharat were present during the arrest process.

Arrest team led by tourist police after multiple complaints of cash theft on Thai Airways flight TG571

At the operational level, Police Colonel Monporn Likhitmanon led the arrest team. He serves as Superintendent of Division 3, Tourist Police Bureau 1. Alongside him, Police Lieutenant Colonel Apirung Piermongkol and Police Lieutenant Colonel Seksanti Thirareungrat assisted. Together, officers from Division 3 executed the inspection swiftly.

The case began with a complaint from a 45-year-old Chinese passenger on flight TG571. This is a Thai Airways flight. The flight travelled from the Lao People’s Democratic Republic to Bangkok. During the journey, the passenger reported missing cash.

Moreover, two additional passengers filed similar complaints. In total, the group reported a combined loss of 65,000 baht. After landing, they discovered the theft and alerted authorities. Consequently, tourist police initiated an immediate response at the airport.

Subsequently, officers moved to exit C6 in the passenger terminal. There, they began inspecting passengers from the same flight. The objective was to locate the stolen cash quickly. At the same time, the airline crew provided critical observations.

Crew report leads to identification of Mr. Zheng after overhead bag theft, cash found, confession on arrest

They reported seeing a suspicious passenger during the flight. Specifically, the individual was observed opening an overhead compartment. According to the crew, he removed items from a bag not belonging to him. Therefore, suspicion focused on that individual.

Based on these accounts, officers identified the suspect as Mr. Zheng, a Chinese national. They then conducted a search of his belongings without delay. During the search, officers discovered 16,020 baht in cash inside his bag.

In addition, several foreign currencies were also found in his possession. As a result, the suspect was detained immediately at the scene. He was separated from other passengers and taken for questioning.

During questioning, Mr. Zheng confessed to the crime, according to police statements. Consequently, officers proceeded with formal charges under Thai law. The charge cited theft on an aircraft or public vehicle. Alternatively, receiving stolen goods was also included under the same legal provision. Following the arrest, officers transferred the suspect into custody. He was taken to investigators at the Suvarnabhumi Airport Police Station. Along with him, the seized cash and items were submitted as evidence.

Authorities did not confirm full cash recovery investigation continues with witness accounts ongoing

However, authorities did not confirm full recovery of the reported losses. The total reported theft amounted to 65,000 baht. In contrast, only 16,020 baht was recovered during the search. As of now, police have not disclosed further recovery efforts.

Meanwhile, the investigation remains ongoing. Officers continue reviewing passenger statements and crew testimony. In addition, physical evidence is under examination as part of the case.

Importantly, police stated the arrest relied on direct observation and witness accounts. The airline crew’s report played a central role in identifying the suspect. Furthermore, the recovered cash supported the allegation. At this stage, no additional suspects have been identified. The suspect is currently believed to have acted alone. However, investigators are continuing to examine all aspects of the case.

Tourist police coordinated interception at airport exit C6. Suspect held in custody pending proceedings

Meanwhile, the operation involved coordination across multiple tourist police units. Officers acted quickly after receiving the complaint from passengers. As a result, the suspect was intercepted before leaving the controlled airport area.

All actions took place within the passenger terminal. Officers maintained control at exit C6 during the inspection process. Consequently, passengers were screened systematically before departure from the area.

The suspect remains in custody pending further legal proceedings. The case is now under the jurisdiction of investigators at the airport police station. Further action will proceed in accordance with Thai law.

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