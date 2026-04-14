Tourist police surge at Suvarnabhumi for Songkran 2026 as the airport handles 1.8 million passengers and 1,100 daily flights, with an AI command centre, 24/7 monitoring, interpreters and increased patrols deployed. App recommended for all foreign tourist arrivals.

Thailand has deployed enhanced security and outreach to assist foreign tourists and travellers through Suvarnabhumi Airport during Songkran. The move sees hundreds more officers deployed across Thailand’s main international gateway. In addition, the airport has commissioned a 24-hour live command centre. At the same time, AI-enabled cameras identify individuals in real time. Tourist police at the airport also support the Tourist Police app, which improves safety and security. It offers tourists a direct line to police support and advice at all times.

Tourist police have been deployed at Suvarnabhumi Airport in increased numbers for Songkran 2026 operations. The deployment was confirmed on Monday, April 13, 2026. Additionally, authorities stated the move supports heightened airport security during peak travel. It also aims to strengthen confidence among domestic and international passengers.

On the same date, Police Major General Pongsiyam Meekhantong issued operational instructions for all units. Moreover, the Tourist Police Deputy Commander ordered continuous monitoring of airport security conditions.

Consequently, officers were directed to maintain strict discipline and constant readiness. The directive covers the entire Songkran travel period from April 11 to April 20.

Increased tourist police deployment at Suvarnabhumi airport for Songkran 2026 security and monitoring

Furthermore, Tourist Police Division 3, Sub-Division 3, deployed officers and interpreters across the airport. In addition, personnel were stationed in arrival halls, departure zones, and transit areas. Moreover, interpreters provide direct assistance to foreign travellers. This setup ensures communication support in high-traffic passenger areas.

Meanwhile, officers are assigned dual responsibilities across safety and service functions. Additionally, they conduct crime prevention patrols in crowded zones. Consequently, patrol frequency has been increased in passenger congestion areas. These areas include baggage claim sections and immigration corridors.

At the same time, proactive outreach operations are underway throughout the terminal. For example, officers actively engage passengers at international baggage claim zones. Moreover, they introduce the Thailand Tourist Police Application on site. In addition, they explain 24-hour assistance access through mobile platforms.

The application is promoted as a direct contact tool for tourists. Consequently, passengers can request help at any time. Furthermore, awareness campaigns continue across multiple airport checkpoints. These campaigns run continuously during the festival travel surge.

Tourist police division 3 deploys officers and interpreters across airport with patrols and app promotion

Meanwhile, airport operations are managed under a formal readiness structure. Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited confirmed a full preparedness plan for the Songkran period. Additionally, the plan covers April 11 to April 20, 2026. It is designed to handle projected passenger surges.

Moreover, total passenger volume is forecast at 1.8 million. At the same time, daily traffic is expected to be 180,000 passengers. Furthermore, flight operations average 1,100 flights per day. These figures reflect peak seasonal travel demand.

International passengers account for 1.5 million travellers. In contrast, domestic passengers total approximately 300,000. Additionally, officials noted a slight 1.9 per cent year-on-year decline. However, they stated the reduction has no major operational impact.

Meanwhile, charter flight activity shows noticeable growth. This increase is mainly driven by travellers from China. Moreover, flight scheduling adjustments have been introduced to manage demand. Consequently, resource allocation has been expanded in peak arrival periods.

Airport readiness plan forecasts 1.8 million passengers and 1100 daily flights during the Songkran period

At the same time, an Operation Command Centre has been activated. The centre integrates multiple agencies into a single coordination system. These include immigration, customs, airport operations, and security units. Moreover, the system operates continuously on a 24-hour cycle.

Furthermore, real-time monitoring tracks passenger movement across terminals. In addition, artificial intelligence supports surveillance through camera identification systems. Consequently, security teams can respond quickly to operational changes. This integration combines human and automated monitoring systems.

Meanwhile, airport officials addressed congestion expectations during peak periods. They stated that queuing is unavoidable during festival travel surges. Moreover, they explained that large aircraft arrivals intensify passenger loads. For instance, an A380 arrival can release up to 700 passengers within an hour.

However, immigration counters are fully staffed during peak operations. Additionally, Auto Gate systems process Thai nationals to reduce manual queues. Consequently, passenger flow continues even during high-density arrivals. Officials described conditions as crowded but continuously moving.

Operation command centre integrates agencies with AI monitoring and manages passenger crowd flow

Furthermore, coordination ensures all available service counters remain active. In addition, staff deployment is increased during peak flight waves. Meanwhile, passenger flow data is monitored in real time. This allows rapid adjustments to staffing and processing capacity.

At the same time, airport convenience measures have been introduced for travellers. Free parking is available at Zone C throughout the Songkran holiday period. Moreover, shuttle buses operate between parking zones and the terminal. These services run at 15-minute intervals to support passenger movement.

Additionally, airlines and tenants have been instructed to relocate vehicles. Consequently, temporary parking areas are being used for redistribution. This increases available parking space for passengers. Furthermore, it reduces congestion around terminal buildings.

Meanwhile, passenger assistance operations continue across the airport. Additionally, tourist police maintain a visible presence in all major passenger zones. Moreover, interpreters assist foreign travellers at key contact points. These include arrival processing and baggage claim areas.

Airport coordination boosts counters, staffing, parking and shuttle services during peak Songkran travel

Furthermore, the Thailand Tourist Police Application remains actively promoted. Consequently, passengers are encouraged to use it for immediate assistance. In addition, officers continue direct engagement with travellers throughout the terminal. These engagements focus on service guidance and safety awareness.

At the same time, coordination between agencies continues under unified airport control. Additionally, operational systems remain active across security and passenger service functions. Moreover, continuous monitoring supports response readiness across all terminals. This structure ensures sustained handling capacity during peak Songkran travel at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

The Tourist Police application is particularly helpful for foreign tourists visiting Thailand. It can ensure police assistance at all times. The app allows police to reach you while also offering you an immediate way of reporting any problems or danger.

The app has already helped many foreign tourists in distress and can be used for advice and other support, also.

Further reading:

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