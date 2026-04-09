Malfunctioning power banks cause two devastating fires in one day in northeastern Thailand. No injuries

Two fires linked to malfunctioning power banks tore through a Nakhon Ratchasima condo and a Buri Ram house, destroying property but causing no injuries. In February 2024, an AirAsia flight near Nakhon Si Thammarat saw a device explode mid-air.

Wednesday saw two dangerous fires erupt spontaneously in Thai homes, triggered by charging devices, notably power banks. The malfunctioning devices caused extensive damage in Buriram and Nakhon Ratchasima provinces. Fire officers later confirmed the cause as faulty power banks. Luckily, no one was seriously injured. Power banks have surged in popularity in recent years, but so have explosions, including an in-flight blast on an AirAsia flight in 2024.

A fire broke out at a condominium in Mueang district, Nakhon Ratchasima, at about 1am on April 8. As a result, residents were forced into an emergency evacuation from the building. Police and rescue workers responded quickly to reports from a property in Nai Mueang subdistrict. Meanwhile, firefighters and municipal teams were dispatched to the sixth floor, where the blaze had already started inside a room.

As alarms sounded throughout the building, residents began evacuating without delay. Consequently, occupants moved through fire escape stairs as emergency protocols were activated.

At the same time, response teams secured access routes and assessed the spread of the fire. Within minutes, firefighters advanced to contain the flames and prevent further damage. Subsequently, the fire was brought under control in less than one hour. Importantly, no injuries were reported during the incident.

Fire contained in Nakhon Ratchasima condo as tenants evacuate quickly after blaze started on sixth floor

However, damage was concentrated inside the affected sixth-floor room. According to initial assessments, several personal belongings were destroyed in the blaze. The tenant, a 23-year-old woman, told officials she had been alone at the time. She said she had been charging a newly purchased power bank shortly before the fire began. Then, she noticed smoke and sparks coming from the device while holding it.

Immediately, she ran out of the room to seek help. Moments later, flames spread rapidly across the interior space. As a result, she was unable to return and retrieve her belongings. Items damaged included a mobile phone, a tablet, and other personal possessions. Officials at the scene said the power bank was the likely source of the fire. Specifically, they believe a fault may have triggered an explosion during charging. However, the exact cause has not yet been confirmed.

Meanwhile, authorities began a detailed examination of the damaged unit. At the same time, structural safety checks were carried out across the floor. So far, no wider structural damage to the building has been confirmed.

Separate power bank blaze in Buri Ram destroys house as firefighters limit damage with no injuries reported

Following the incident, residents remained outside during emergency operations. Later, they were allowed to return after safety clearance was given. Notably, building alarm systems functioned as intended during the evacuation.

Elsewhere, a separate fire occurred in Buri Ram province under similar circumstances. In that case, flames tore through a two-storey home in Hin Khon subdistrict, Lam Plai Mat district. By the time firefighters arrived, the blaze had already spread significantly. Nevertheless, crews worked to bring the fire under control and limit further damage. As in the earlier incident, no injuries were reported.

However, the house sustained heavy damage before containment was achieved. Authorities later linked the suspected cause to a charging power bank.

Basically, it malfunctioned, leading the device itself to explode. The 39-year-old homeowner described the events leading up to the fire. According to her account, her daughter had left a power bank charging on a bed. The device had been placed on the second floor of the house earlier that day.

Hot and humid conditions may have triggered power bank fire as crews assess damage in both incidents

At about 1pm, the charging process had begun and continued unattended. At the same time, weather conditions were described as hot and humid. The homeowner said these conditions may have contributed to the incident. In particular, she pointed to a possible electrical short circuit involving the device. Subsequently, the fire may have ignited and spread quickly through the upper floor.

Meanwhile, firefighters focused on preventing the flames from reaching nearby structures. At the same time, crews assessed damage across both levels of the home. As operations continued, no additional hazards were reported at the scene. In both incidents, authorities have launched ongoing investigations into the causes.

Currently, officials are examining the electrical components involved in each case. However, no final conclusions have been released. Notably, both fires involved residential properties and charging devices.

Officials investigate both residential fires caused by power bank devices as exact causes remain unknown

Furthermore, both incidents occurred within a short time frame. As investigations proceed, authorities are working to determine the precise causes and contributing factors.

Thailand has seen power bank use surge since 2023. It is now a market worth ฿1.5 billion, with millions of units sold annually. In the last few years, there have been incidents of power bank explosions on Thai airplanes. A device exploded aboard an AirAsia flight near Nakhon Si Thammarat in February 2024.

Presently, airlines restrict the use of these devices to carry-on luggage, with two units per flyer. They are particularly forbidden in checked-in luggage.

Further reading:

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