Teenage girl’s devoted support of parents and sick father hits the heartstrings of generous Thai public

15-year-old Nonthaburi student collecting bottles to support paralysed father goes viral online, sparking nationwide donations. Family in rented room receives ฿1.1m, later closing campaign after exceeding needs, while the girl continues studying and recycling.

The plight of a 15-year-old secondary school student, Benyapha Thanakornmnaporn, who collects recyclable waste to support her family, including her sick father, gripped the Thai public’s attention this weekend. Reporters visited the family’s rented home in Pak Kret outside Bangkok on Friday as a campaign quickly raised ฿1.1 million in donations. The family, overwhelmed by the response, then asked for the campaign to be suspended, saying the funds already raised were sufficient. They said any surplus would support their daughter’s education and her goal of becoming a nurse. The girl’s devotion to her parents reflects a core element of Thailand’s traditional culture, where children care for their parents.

A 15-year-old student in Nonthaburi who collected plastic bottles to support her family has received widespread assistance after her story spread rapidly on social media. Initially, images showed Benyapha Thanakornmnaporn wearing her school uniform while collecting recyclables from roadside bins.

Subsequently, additional images showed her caring for her paralysed father inside their rented room. As a result, the case drew immediate public attention, and soon after, the posts were widely shared across multiple platforms.

On Friday, April 11, at about 17:30, reporters travelled to the family’s residence in Khlong Khoi Subdistrict. There, they were accompanied by the owner of the Facebook page that first publicised the case.

Viral images of student collecting bottles and caring for paralysed father sparks national attention surge

At the location, the family was found living in a small rented room within a modest two-storey building. Meanwhile, local community figures were also present during the visit, reflecting growing public interest in the case.

Benyapha is a Mathayom 3 student at Triam Udom Suksa Nomklao Nonthaburi School, where she continues her studies despite financial strain. However, the household relies on a single income. Her mother, Kritsana Rangsiyo, 49, works as a temporary school cleaner earning 380 baht per day.

Even so, the income is insufficient to cover daily expenses. Meanwhile, her husband, Thanadech Thanakornmnaporn, 59, has been bedridden for 16 years after a fall caused a spinal injury. As a result, he remains partially paralysed and unable to walk.

Despite his condition, he continues repairing small electrical appliances from his bed. In addition, he assists the landlord with minor repair work when possible. In return, the family receives accommodation support, and therefore, they are allowed to stay without paying rent. Nevertheless, daily expenses remain a constant burden, and consequently, the family struggles to meet basic needs.

Family struggles on single income as bedridden father and school costs place pressure on daily survival

To help, Benyapha collects plastic bottles and recyclable waste after school. After that, she sells them for small amounts of cash, typically earning less than 100 baht per trip. Even so, the contribution helps cover essential costs.

According to her mother, the situation is difficult; however, she expressed both pity and pride in her daughter’s determination. At the same time, school expenses remain a major concern, specifically a 3,580 baht fee required for upper secondary enrolment. Therefore, the family faced uncertainty over her continued education.

In addition, medical costs have added further pressure. Kritsana said her husband requires regular supplies, including urine collection bags and drainage equipment. However, such items are expensive and difficult to obtain. As a result, she appealed for assistance to help manage these ongoing needs.

Meanwhile, the case gained momentum after being shared by Parames Meesomphop, who operates the “Mes the Little Prince” Facebook page. After learning of the situation, he decided to intervene. Initially, the request focused on basic necessities such as rice and medical supplies. However, the urgency of education costs soon became clear, and consequently, broader assistance efforts were launched.

Donations surge past expectations as social media campaign expands beyond basic needs to education

Following media coverage, donations increased significantly. In turn, support came from multiple sectors, and the case gained nationwide attention. On April 11, reporters returned to the residence, where local officials and community members gathered. Among them was Boonmee Naksrichan, the village headman of Moo 7, along with Sa-ard Phongsa, the property owner.

At that point, the family formally announced the closure of the donation campaign. By then, the total had reached approximately 1.1 million baht. Accordingly, Kritsana said further donations would not be accepted, stating that the amount was sufficient. Specifically, the funds will be used for her daughter’s future education. Even so, donations continued to arrive; nevertheless, the family confirmed their decision to stop the campaign.

Going forward, the family will maintain their current living arrangements. They will continue residing in the same rented room. Meanwhile, Thanadech will continue repairing electrical appliances as before, and similarly, Kritsana will manage the household. During the visit, Kritsana expressed gratitude, and in particular, she highlighted the landlord’s support.

She said Sa-ard had allowed them to stay free of charge, and in addition, no fees were collected for water or electricity. Furthermore, he often provided food, and notably, he never requested anything in return.

Family closes donation campaign after reaching 1.1 million baht and confirms funds are sufficient for future

Benyapha also addressed the public response. She thanked individuals, organisations, and media outlets for their assistance. Moreover, she confirmed her intention to continue studying and plans to pursue science in upper secondary school. Ultimately, her goal is to become a nurse. She said she wants to care for her parents, and in addition, she hopes to help others in the future.

Benyapha said she has collected recyclables since childhood. Despite financial hardship, she remains determined to support her family. “I’m not ashamed. My father is sick, I have to help him,” she said. Meanwhile, her father said he feels sorry for his daughter; however, he expressed hope that she will continue her education. Furthermore, he wants her to achieve her goal of becoming a nurse.

As the campaign closed, the Facebook page owner confirmed the outcome, stating that the response exceeded expectations. According to him, support came from all sectors, and therefore, the campaign was considered complete.

Despite hardship student continues studies as family stabilises and public response exceeds expectations

Overall, the family’s financial position has improved following the donations. However, their daily routine remains unchanged, and they continue living in the same conditions while Benyapha continues her studies to become a nurse.

The touching story clearly shows a unique and worthwhile feature of Thailand’s traditional culture, where young people are committed to caring for their elderly parents and other members of their extended family.

Indeed, for Thailand, a country which will have a super-aged population by 2030, the culture is already helping the kingdom overcome its massive demographic and ageing crisis. Thailand is perhaps the first country that has aged without becoming a wealthy society. While the government rapidly adjusts to deal with the wave of retirees, it is already witnessing resilience among the population. This is perhaps why.

Presently, 14% of the Thai population is aged over 65 years, with over 20% over 60 years of age.

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