Two Chinese influencers with 600,000 followers were arrested in Bangkok after a drug-fuelled naked rampage in a luxury condo, terrifying residents. Raiding police seized meth, ecstasy, syringes, cash and explicit filming equipment during a late-night operation after complaints from distressed residents and neighbours.

Metropolitan Police in Bangkok are investigating two Chinese influencers arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning. The pair, with 600,000 followers, specialise in sex and bondage videos, including sadistic acts linked to drug use. Their arrests followed urgent complaints from distressed residents of an upmarket Sathorn condominium complex. Residents reported screams and saw the men running naked through the building. Some said noises from the apartment made nearby children cry. Police seized ฿100,000 in the subsequent raid. They also found large quantities of drugs and syringes.

Two Chinese nationals known as social media influencers were arrested in central Bangkok after a late-night disturbance inside a condominium. The arrests followed reports of erratic and violent behaviour. Consequently, police responded after receiving a complaint from a concerned resident about two foreign men acting irrationally.

According to officers, the report described aggressive and incoherent conduct inside a city-centre residence. Shortly afterwards, police units arrived to investigate the situation. Upon entry, officers encountered both men in a severely disoriented state.

At that point, both suspects were completely naked and unable to communicate. Moreover, they displayed clear signs of intense hallucinations and confusion. As a result, officers struggled to subdue them safely.

Police respond to violent naked disturbance in Bangkok condo as influencers are found hallucinating

Subsequently, background checks identified the men as influencers on X. They had accumulated approximately 600,000 followers across Chinese and Asian audiences. Previously, they projected images of luxury lifestyles and entertainment content. However, investigators later linked them to explicit content production and illegal activity.

The incident took place at a well-known condominium in the Sathorn area, within Thung Maha Mek Subdistrict. Following the arrests, police confirmed that disturbances had been ongoing for some time.

Residents had repeatedly filed complaints about the suspects’ behaviour. In particular, they reported loud noises resembling sexual activity inside the unit. Additionally, they suspected frequent drug use.

Furthermore, residents described repeated incidents of public nudity. The suspects allegedly ran naked through corridors and shared spaces. At times, they banged on doors and disrupted other occupants. Meanwhile, disturbances extended into the building lobby and common areas. Building management attempted to intervene on several occasions. However, they faced aggressive and sometimes violent responses.

Residents report repeated nudity, drug use and noise complaints at Sathorn condominium complex

As a result, management could not restore order within the building. Several residents on the same floor eventually moved out. Others reported ongoing fear and distress caused by repeated incidents. In some cases, young children were frightened and began crying. Consequently, complaints escalated and reached police authorities.

Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom received intelligence from an informant regarding the suspects. Following that, he ordered an immediate investigation into the case. He assigned Police Major General Teeradet Thamsuthee to lead the operation.

Thereafter, a team from the Narcotics Suppression Division began monitoring the suspects’ movements. At the same time, surveillance confirmed patterns consistent with earlier complaints.

On April 10, 2026, police initiated a targeted operation against the suspects. At approximately 00:30, officers observed Mr. Cai engaging in suspicious activity. This behaviour matched previously gathered intelligence. Immediately after, officers identified themselves and entered the premises. Inside, they found Mr. Li naked and surrounded by drug paraphernalia. Both suspects appeared heavily intoxicated at that moment.

Police launch targeted raid after surveillance confirms drug use and disorder at residence

Moreover, officers observed visible signs of repeated needle use. Mr. Cai appeared disoriented and unable to respond coherently. Therefore, police conducted a full search of the room. During the search, officers discovered multiple illegal substances. Specifically, they seized methamphetamine, also known as ice. In addition, ecstasy tablets were found inside the unit.

Both substances are classified as Category 1 narcotics under Thai law. Consequently, possession without authorisation constitutes a serious criminal offence. Further examination revealed approximately 100 syringes in the room. These included both used and unused syringes. Additionally, numerous items of drug paraphernalia were recovered. Officers also seized weighing scales believed to be used for narcotics distribution.

Meanwhile, ten mobile phones were collected as evidence during the operation. One iPad was also seized from the premises. According to investigators, the iPad contained numerous pornographic videos. These included explicit male-on-male content. Furthermore, authorities found equipment used for producing such material. The seized items included recording devices and related accessories.

Large cache of drugs, syringes and explicit content equipment seized during police search

In addition, police recovered several sex toys from the room. These items supported suspicions of ongoing content production. Police also seized approximately 100,000 baht in cash. Meanwhile, four separate bags containing methamphetamine and ecstasy were catalogued as evidence. All items were secured for further forensic analysis.

During initial questioning, one suspect admitted involvement in online content production. He stated that both men operated an account on OnlyFans. Reportedly, the account generated millions of baht in revenue. Furthermore, investigators confirmed the suspects produced BDSM-style content. This material was distributed through their social media platforms.

However, police noted a sharp contrast between their online image and real-world behaviour. Residents described repeated disturbances linked to their activities. Consequently, complaints continued to increase over time. During questioning, Mr. Cai provided a partial statement. He claimed that the drugs belonged to Mr. Li. However, he denied that his behaviour was caused by drug use.

At the same time, officers noted that Mr. Cai remained incoherent. He appeared heavily intoxicated and unable to provide clear answers. Visible needle marks were observed on his body. Following the arrests, both suspects were formally charged. Charges include possession of methamphetamine without permission. Additionally, they face charges for possession of ecstasy.

Suspects admit online content production as police pursue drug and pornography related charges

They are also charged with illegal use of methamphetamine. Furthermore, both are charged as foreign nationals residing in Thailand while committing offences. These charges were confirmed as of April 10, 2026. In addition, authorities are investigating pornography-related offences. Evidence suggests production and uploading of explicit material. Therefore, further charges may be filed pending forensic results.

Police Major General Teeradet confirmed that the case originated from resident complaints. These complaints were filed with the Narcotics Suppression Centre. Consequently, police initiated surveillance and evidence collection. He stated that disturbances had persisted for an extended period. Several residents were unable to tolerate the situation. As a result, some chose to leave the building entirely.

Moreover, police confirmed that enforcement action followed verified intelligence. Officers acted only after confirming credible reports.

Ongoing investigation expands into digital evidence, finances and wider criminal activity links

Subsequently, a coordinated operation was carried out. Authorities stated that investigations remain ongoing. Forensic teams are examining seized narcotics and digital devices. In addition, financial records linked to the suspects are under review.

Police are also analysing online activity associated with their accounts. This includes content distribution and revenue streams. Therefore, further developments are expected as evidence is processed. The suspects remain in custody pending legal proceedings. Meanwhile, investigators continue interviewing witnesses and affected residents.

Police confirmed that the suspects’ full identities remain withheld. However, both individuals have been identified as Chinese nationals. Authorities stated that all legal procedures will be followed. Finally, the Metropolitan Police Bureau confirmed that similar complaints will continue to be investigated. Enforcement operations will proceed based on received intelligence and public reports.

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