One of those arrested is reported to be the son of a Thai politician. The priority being given to the case and high profile presence of Police Lieutenant General Surachate Hakparn is all part of a renewed effort in 2022 to root out underage prostitution and sex trafficking rings throughout the kingdom. At a meeting, on Wednesday, of a powerful government committee, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan presided over a commitment from cabinet ministers and senior officials to improve Thailand’s rating on the US State Department’s human trafficking watchlist.

An intensive police investigation into a human trafficking network prostituting girls as young as 13 has seen arrest warrants issued for a military officer and doctor in southern Thailand. On Thursday, Thailand’s top cop ‘Big Joke’ or Police Lieutenant General Surachate Hakparn who undertakes a roving role from Royal Thai Police headquarters in Bangkok was in the southern province of Surat Thani where an extensive sex ring involving minors has been discovered and is being rounded up.

Thailand’s top cop and Assistant Police Commissioner Police Lieutenant General Surachate Hakparn was in Surat Thani on Thursday where police have unearthed an extensive child prostitution racket.

The investigation stems from the discovery of a 13-year-old girl found at the Grand Garden Hotel in the centre of Surat Thani on November 9th last who told officials from the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security in the province that she had been recruited to engage in prostitution.

Police probe widened after more girls were discovered linked to the same prostitution ring in Surat Thani

This subsequently led to an expanded probe after 5 more girls aged between 15 and 16 years of age were identified as also being linked to the same human trafficking or sex ring.

This led police to arrest a woman identified as Ms B together with 4 associates who were involved in directing and organising a sex for sale business in the southern province.

Police Lieutenant General Surachate arrived in Surat Thani on February 5th to help further the investigation which included calling in more witnesses for questioning and identifying more individuals who have broken the law including men who paid for sex with young girls and minors.

Press conference on the racket given by officials including ‘Big Joke’ and Surat Thani’s governor

On Thursday, the top policeman was among a high powered team of senior police officers and officials including the Governor of Surat Thani, Wichwut Jinto, who gave more details about the ongoing investigation and case being built by the police.

It was revealed that, in the latest move by police, arrest warrants have been issued for four people by the Surat Thani Provincial Court. The names of those accused are being withheld at this point.

The charges relate to engaging with and paying for prostitution services in particular committing indecent acts against children under the age of 15 years whether with the child’s consent or not, and taking such minors from their parents or guardians for indecent activity.

One of those charged is the son of a former politician

It is understood that one of those accused is the son of a former well-known politician. Some of those sought are also senior government officials.

Police working on the case say the minors engaged in prostitution activities ranged from 13 to 17 years of age.

They say that, in all, 7 arrest warrants have been procured so far in the expanding case with 5 arrests having been made.

Officers disclosed that 8 suspects are being probed concerning the ring with more arrest warrants now being sought.

Two of the suspects, named in the issued warrants, are still at large and these are thought to be a military officer and a doctor.

Some of those arrested are victims of the sex ring but police are determined to prosecute all offenders

Police Lieutenant General Hapkarn made the point that some of those arrested as part of the police investigation were themselves also victims of the activity but insisted that the law must take its course.

He said that the police were determined that all parties linked to the human trafficking offences should face justice without exception.

He revealed that 6 of the girls recruited to engage in prostitution had been operating as part of the ring for over a year.

The top police officer took part in the questioning of one of the accused, a 52-year-old man, on Thursday.

The man was arrested in the Chaiya district of the province and is understood to be one of the customers of the sex ring who paid money for sex with underage minors in the racket run by the woman identified as Ms B.

He told officers that he had no idea that the girls he was having sex with for money were underage and promised to cooperate with the police investigation.

Surat Thani Governor Wichwut Jinto says top officials must be seen as protecting the vulnerable in society

The press conference was also addressed by the Governor of Surat Thani, Governor Wichwut Jinto who called on all relevant government agencies to cooperate together to get to the bottom of the matter and bring the offenders to justice.

He emphasised that even if the people involved are civil servants or senior officials as well as private citizens, they must be brought to book.

He said that strong efforts must be made to root out human trafficking which he suggested is perceived by some as benefiting from the protection of officials but said that those in the civil administration, the police and the military must be seen instead to pursue strict enforcement of the law and protection of the vulnerable.

Top committee plots fight back against human trafficking as Thailand seeks higher US ranking

On Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan chaired a meeting of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Committee where a goal was set to improve Thailand’s current ranking on the US Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report.

Thailand has found itself on the Tier 2 watchlist of the report and seeks to raise its status to Tier 2 by eliminating the widespread nature of the activity in the kingdom to insignificant levels.

After the meeting, Police General Thammasak Witchayara, a director of the committee, briefed the press.

‘The deputy PM had earlier tasked the Immigration Bureau, the Royal Thai Police Headquarters and the Labour Ministry to be ‘central agencies’ in establishing human trafficking victim screening centres,’ General Thammasak disclosed. ‘Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin said his ministry would provide funding and support officials for the campaign, while Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn said his ministry would develop victim interviewing and database systems that are linked to the international database on human trafficking syndicates to make sure victims receive legal services based on international human rights standards. The campaign is now about 80% complete. We are in the process of renovating the buildings to be used for this purpose and installing necessary equipment in interview rooms where victims can talk with officials.’

Ramped up action by Royal Thai Police against sex and prostitution trade with multiple arrests in January

So far in 2022, there is been a noticeable increase in activities by the police directed against human trafficking and the exploitation of minors for prostitution and other sexual offences.

On January 11th, four operations were targeted by a police task force directed by Police Lieutenant General Jiraphop Phuridech, Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police in Bangkok, Nakhon Ratchasima, Samut Sakhon and Samut Prakan.

In Bangkok, a 22-year-old woman Ms Noracja was arrested on foot of an arrest warrant issued on January 10th (No. 17/2565) for the trafficking of young girls from 15 to 18 years of age for sexual exploitation and prostitution.

She was arrested at a condominium complex in the Huai Khwang district of Bangkok.

Another warrant (15/2565) was issued in respect of the same activity and offences, this time against a woman identified as 24-year-old Ms Sudaporn in the Chokchai district of Nakhon Ratchasima province.

Similarly in Samut Sakhon where 26-year-old Ms Fern or Ms Supattra was arrested on foot of a warrant (15/2565) issued by the Criminal Court at the same time.

The fourth warrant (18/2565) was issued in respect of a 34-year-old manager or director of a modelling network in Samut Prakan.

Elaborate online Samut Prakan prostitution network operating in Bangkok where girls sent pornographic clips as part of a recruitment process with agents

Police found indecent and pornographic video clips on the computer of a man identified as Mr Sarun when they raided his offices.

The clips had been submitted by young applicants to provide sexual services advertised online and through social media.

The sex for sale network, according to investigators working on the case, specialised in recruiting young girls under 18 years of age.

It was revealed that a certain Ms Niracha or Monicha operated as a broker to refer prospective ‘models’ to the online service.

Three other suspects were also identified by police in connection with this operation as playing a role.

The sex for sale service operated in the precincts of the Bangkok Metropolitan area and Samut Prakan.

Police seized a computer at the premises of Mr Sarun who was also believed to be running a lucrative pornography business and offered his brokers a ฿500 fee to recruit both new models and customers for his sex trade network through social media channels.

Police are reported to have filed charges in relation to all parties on the basis of human trafficking, engaging and profiting from prostitution as well as conspiracy charges linked with human trafficking involving more than 3 people.

