Well wishes have come from around the country as temples invite the public to pray and leading political figures come forward to pay their respects and express support for the princess.

The King and Queen of Thailand visited the King’s eldest child, 44-year-old Princess Bajrakitiyabha at a Bangkok hospital on Friday as the kingdom prayed for the royal family member who took ill in Nakhon Ratchasima on Wednesday with a heart condition according to doctors.

The Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, on Friday, together with Queen Suthida visited Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital where Princess Princess Bajrakitiyabha was transported in an emergency flight on Wednesday after suffering from heart problems on Wednesday in Nakhon Ratchasima.

On Friday, leading figures in politics, society and the leadership of the kingdom issued statements of best wishes for the recovery and health of the 44-year-old who is one of seven children of the monarch.

First grandchild of King Bhumibol

Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati is the King’s child by his first wife Princess Soamsawali and the first grandchild of Thailand’s revered King Bhumibol.

The King and the Queen emerged from the Bhumisiri Mangkhalanusorn Building at the hospital at 2.56 pm on Friday having stayed with the princess for one and a half hours.

The health crisis surrounding the princess has caused Thai people throughout the kingdom over the last 24 hours to come forward with prayers for blessing after her condition was announced by royal doctors on Thursday.

Well-wishers include leading politicians, celebrities and former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra

Among those were members of political parties and former Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, Thailand’s first female prime minister.

Another well-wisher was Bangkok-based politician Atavit Suwanpakdee who recalled the princess as a law graduate from Thammasat University and a member of the Rapipat group.

He particularly noted that she was a kind-hearted person.

The public first learned about the princess experiencing health difficulties on Wednesday when a statement was issued by royal officials.

Lost consciousness at the Pak Chok facility on Wednesday before later being airlifted to Bangkok

It is understood that Princess Bajrakitiyabha lost consciousness at a facility in Pak Chong on Wednesday before being removed first of all to Pak Chok Hospital for treatment where her condition was stabilised.

She was then taken to Bangkok by airlift.

The palace has invited well-wishers to write messages for the princess at the Bhumisiri Mangkhalanusorn Building at the hospital in Bangkok every day from 8 am to 4 pm.

