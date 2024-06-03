12-year-old girl escaped her ordeal after becoming weakened and consequently being hospitalised due to one particular attack. It began in Tak province when she was only six while her mother worked.

An elite Metropolitan Police Bureau squad took down another bad guy on Saturday. This time it was a 60-year-old man wanted under an arrest warrant from Thonburi Court. The man stands accused of subjecting a young girl to six years of abuse starting when she was only six years of age.

An elite Bangkok Metropolitan Police Bureau squad struck again on Saturday.

Led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Thanpirasit Chulphiphob, or Inspector Jae, they were deployed in the Thonburi area of Bangkok.

In the charming residential area near the Chao Phraya River, they laid hands on a suspected sex offender.

In short, the officers arrested a 60-year-old man accused of repeatedly abusing his stepdaughter over a six-year period.

Warrant issued mid-May after an investigation started a year previously when the 12-year-old girl was admitted to hospital with fatigue and suspected fever

The girl was only six years of age when the abuse began in Tak province.

The man, identified as Mr Amnuay, was the subject of arrest warrant no. 0417/2567, dated May 17, 2024. In brief, it was issued by Thonburi Court.

It came following a police investigation led by Lak Song Police Station. It is understood the complainant in the case was the girl’s brother.

When taken down in a sting operation on Saturday outside his apartment, Mr Amnuay was still living with the biological mother of the abused girl.

Nightmare for the girl began in 2017 in Tak province. Her stepfather began abusing her at 6 years of age and swore her to secrecy. Her mother was at work

The nightmare for the then six-year-old girl began in 2017 while the family were still living in Tak province in lower northern Thailand.

Her stepfather began sexually abusing her while her mother was away at work.

The man whose care she had been placed under warned the girl not to tell her parent.

At length, he convinced the girl that her mother would be in danger if she did so. For instance, at one point he told her that people would kill her mam.

However, according to the girl’s testimony, she afterwards tried to tell her mother. In short, she was rebuffed, her accusations dismissed.

Thereafter, the family moved to the Thonburi area of Bangkok. The sexual abuse continued, however, particularly in May 2023, culminating in a vicious rape.

Subsequently, the girl was hospitalised, suffering from fatigue and suspected Dengue fever. Certainly, the girl believed that her ordeal at the hands of her stepfather had weakened her body.

She was then only 12 years old.

Girl confided in a doctor at the hospital who took action

Meanwhile, while in hospital, the victim managed to reveal her secret to a doctor. In turn, she was taken into care and placed at the Children and Family Home in Bangkok.

Following this, her brother made a police complaint. After that, the police at Lak Song Police Station progressed their investigation, leading to last month’s arrest warrant.

Case given top priority by Bangkok’s police chief who sent in the elite squad led by Inspector Jae to lift the suspected abuse suspect off the streets

The case was given priority status by Police Lieutenant General Thiti Saengsawang, the Metropolitan Police Bureau chief.

In turn, he afterwards called in Police Lieutenant Colonel Theeradej Thumsuthee and the elite Division 3 detective squad led by Inspector Jae.

The suspect was abruptly swept off the streets on Saturday as the detective unit executed the arrest order.

He was later taken into custody at Lak Song Police Station. There, serious criminal charges awaited relating to the six-year nightmare inflicted on his stepdaughter.

These included ‘sexual assault of a child under thirteen years of age who is not his wife whether the child consents or not. That child being under care or guardianship or under authority in some other way.’

Further reading:

Lawyer who a woman claims drove her to suicide arrested by elite squad in Southern Songkhla province

Night stalker rapist arrested by police after car chase in Bangkok sees suspect collared by elite squad

Bang O sex pervert arrested by police in Bangkok admits to controlling and blackmailing teenagers

Police in Bangkok and Pattaya hunt down sexual monster who terrorised, raped scores of women with impunity

Songkhla police solve horrendous case which saw a 15-year-old girl raped and murdered on the road

22 year old arrested in Nonthaburi for the rape and extortion of up to 20 women he befriended online

Mother of raped and murdered nine-year-old girl calls for the death penalty after killer’s arrest

Sadistic murderer ‘Ice Metal Casket’ sentenced for rape of a woman at gunpoint in latest conviction

Evil struck a Thai island on Sunday when a local brutally raped and murdered a German woman

Shocking rape and murder of German woman does not mean Thailand is unsafe for western women holidaying

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>