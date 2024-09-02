Germany in Shock as Far-Right AfD Wins State Election for First Time Ever. Chancellor Scholz warns of extremism surge, citing rising voter dissatisfaction with immigration and economic issues. A major shift in German politics and a new challenge for Scholz.

Germany’s Social Democratic Chancellor on Monday warned about the rise of extremism. His scathing comments came after the Alternative for Germany (AfD) won the state election in the small state of Thuringia in central Germany. The election outcome is yet another sign that European Union countries are steadily moving to the right. The result has stunned the powerful European country, which traditionally prides itself on moderate consensus politics. The change is being attributed to rising voter dissatisfaction with inward immigration

In a significant political development, the Alternative for Germany (AfD), a far-right political party, secured its first-ever state election victory in Thuringia, marking a historic moment in Germany’s postwar history.

This win in Thuringia, along with a strong second-place finish in Saxony, has sent shockwaves across the country. The AfD’s rise in these eastern states has raised serious concerns among mainstream political leaders, particularly Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Chancellor Scholz’s Response

Chancellor Scholz described the election results as “bitter” and expressed deep concern about the implications of the AfD’s success. Speaking in his capacity as a member of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) rather than as Chancellor, Scholz warned against the normalisation of far-right politics in Germany.

“Our country cannot and must not get used to this,” Scholz stated, emphasising that the AfD’s policies are “damaging Germany.” He criticised the party for weakening the economy, dividing society, and tarnishing the country’s international reputation.

Voter Dissatisfaction and the AfD’s Appeal

The AfD’s strong performance is largely attributed to growing voter dissatisfaction with the current government, particularly on issues like high inflation, economic stagnation, and surging energy costs. Exit polls indicated that many voters were frustrated with the government’s handling of these issues, which they believe have been exacerbated by internal disagreements within Scholz’s coalition government.

Additionally, the AfD’s stance on foreign policy, particularly its scepticism towards military aid for Ukraine and its opposition to economic sanctions against Russia, resonated with a significant portion of the electorate. The party’s calls for stricter immigration controls also gained traction, especially in the wake of a recent terrorist attack in Solingen, which heightened public concerns about security.

Impact on Scholz’s Coalition

The election results were a disaster for the three parties in Chancellor Scholz’s coalition government: the SPD, the Greens, and the Free Democratic Party (FDP). All three parties saw their share of the vote plummet, with the Greens and FDP performing so poorly that they will no longer have representation in the Thuringian parliament.

This electoral setback has sparked speculation about the future of Scholz’s coalition. While some within the SPD welcomed the fact that their party avoided a complete collapse, there are growing calls for a more assertive stance against the FDP, which has resisted efforts to loosen Germany’s strict fiscal rules.

SPD General Secretary Kevin Kühnert voiced this sentiment, stating that the party should no longer tolerate being undermined by smaller coalition partners.

The Rise of Sahra Wagenknecht’s Alliance

Another significant development in these elections was the strong showing of the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW), a populist left-wing party that also gained traction with its tough stance on immigration and its opposition to Western policies in Ukraine. Wagenknecht, a former member of the East German Communist Party, has positioned herself as a critic of capitalism and a defender of the working class. Her party’s success further highlights the disillusionment of voters with the traditional political establishment.

Wagenknecht attributed her party’s success to widespread dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of key issues such as immigration. In addition she cited energy costs and social policy. She pointed to rising food prices and declining purchasing power as key factors driving voters away from the mainstream parties.

Challenges in Forming Coalitions

In both Thuringia and Saxony, the election results have created a complex political landscape. The mainstream parties have made it clear that they will not form coalitions with the AfD.

Therefore, it means the task of forming stable governments in these states will be particularly challenging. In Thuringia, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) may attempt to form a coalition with the BSW and the SPD, but even this combination may fall short of an absolute majority, potentially requiring the tacit support of the hard-left Die Linke.

However, Wagenknecht has set tough conditions for any potential coalition, including a rejection of the stationing of US medium-range missiles in Germany and a stronger diplomatic push to end the war in Ukraine.

These demands could prove unpalatable to the CDU, further complicating coalition negotiations.

Implications for Germany’s Political Landscape

The AfD’s rise and the success of populist movements like Wagenknecht’s BSW reflect a broader shift in Germany’s political landscape.

The mainstream parties, particularly those in Scholz’s coalition, now face mounting pressure to address the concerns of a disillusioned electorate.

Failure to do so could further erode their support. Undoubtedly, it will open the door to even greater gains for far-right and populist parties in future elections.

As Germany heads towards the next federal election, the challenges facing Chancellor Scholz and his government are becoming increasingly apparent. The need for decisive action on key issues has been made plain.

Certainly issues such as the economy, immigration, and foreign policy has never been more urgent. How the government responds to these challenges will likely determine its future—and that of Germany’s political landscape.

