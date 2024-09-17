wife-murder-suspect-who-caused-terror-gunned-down-by-police-after-being-found-asleep-in-an-orchard

Wife murder suspect, on the run after killing his ex-wife on September 9th, was shot dead by police after being found asleep in a northern Thailand orchard. The suspect had threatened further violence before firing on officers, prompting them to return fire.

On Tuesday, police surrounded an on-the-run murder suspect in northern Lamphun province. The suspect wanted for the fatal shooting of his wife on September 9th, had threatened further violence. The man was subsequently gunned down when he fired on police.

On Tuesday, police in Lamphun surrounded a longan fruit orchard in the Pa Sang District of the northern province. Officers were searching for 42-year-old Suksan Kittiwong or ‘Kob’, who had brutally murdered his ex-wife on Monday, September 9th.

Previously, 43-year-old Ms. Aranya, or Chiko, was waiting at a local road intersection to go to work. She worked at the nearby Lamphun Industrial Estate.

Ms. Aranya had been separated from her husband for two years. She was approached by her husband him and shot at point-blank range in the face. Seriously injured, she died shortly afterwards.

Brutal act of revenge: husband previously shot his estranged wife at point-blank range at an intersection

Before the shooting, Mr. Suksan had made repeated attempts to reconcile with his wife. Afterwards, he fled the scene on motorbike.

Nonetheless, he later posted threatening messages against his wife’s family. Certainly, he blamed them for his marital problems.

On this basis, the village where his wife lived had been in a state of high alert since. Police in the area had been closely monitoring the situation.

On Tuesday, the village headman, or “kamnan,” tipped off investigating officers at Pa Sang Police Station. In short, the motorbike used by Mr. Suksan after he murdered his wife had been spotted. It was parked near a longan orchard nearby. Longan is a tropical fruit that is especially popular in northern Thailand.

Police launch operation after spotting suspect’s motorbike near a Longan orchard in the Pa Sang district

Police Colonel Wirachat Rattajaroen, the station superintendent, ordered a police operation. Firstly, officers surrounded the orchard.

After that, they entered the area. In brief, they found the murder suspect sleeping in a hammock between two trees. The man was wearing just long trousers without a shirt, given the heat.

When the wanted man realised the police were upon him, he produced a homemade gun. However, after he fired at the police, they returned volleys and shot the wife murderer on the spot. Subsequently, police pointed out that there was no way for Mr. Suksan to escape.

